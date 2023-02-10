Restaurant header imageView gallery

House of Music Tallahassee 2011 South Monroe Street

2011 South Monroe Street

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Appetizers

Aha-Ahi Tuna App

Aha-Ahi Tuna App

$14.00

Sesame-seared ahi tuna served with jasmine rice, cucumber kimchi, ponzu sauce, wasabi aioli, and fresh wasabi

Ying Yang shrimp

Ying Yang shrimp

$14.00

Crisp beer-battered fried shrimp with choice of sauce

Sound Bites

Sound Bites

Choose chicken, pork, ribeye, or portabella mushrooms. All fresh, beer-battered & fried with choice of dipping sauce

Golden Rangoon

Golden Rangoon

$9.00

Crab rangoons made in-house with lump crab meat served with sweet & sour

Bette Davis Fryes

$11.00

Handcut fried with beer cheese, saur cream, & chives

Scott's Tots

Scott's Tots

$11.00

9 season tater tots with beer cheese, sour cream, & chives

Greeced Lightning

$9.00

Hummus with olive oil served with gluten free crackers

Pretzel Logic

$9.00

Fried Bavarian pretzel bites with choice of stone ground or honey mustard

Styx

Styx

$8.00

Fried mozarella sticks with marinara

Shrimp Rocktail

Shrimp Rocktail

$15.00

Chilled shrimp with cocktail sauce

Sandwiches

The HoMburger

$15.00

1/3lb fresh Angus butter burger with Roadie Relish, .38 Special sauce, & pickles on a toasted brioche bun

Patti Smith Melt

Patti Smith Melt

$18.00

1/3lb fresh Angus patty, melted cheddar, grilled onions, & mayo served on crispy buttered and grilled bread

Hound Dog

$12.00

1/4lb all beef dog split-grilled and topped with Roadie Relish* and cheddar or beer cheese served on a toasted bun

Blues Brothers Burger

Blues Brothers Burger

$19.00

1/3lb fresh Angus butter burger with blue cheese, bacon crumbles, & grilled onions on a toasted brioche bun

The CBGB

The CBGB

$19.00

A chicken and bacon stuffed grilled Angus burger with provolone, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha ranch sauce

Little Pig Town

Little Pig Town

$16.00

Marinated pork loin breaded and fried with provolone, pickles, and horseradish cream on a toasted brioche bun

Fish You Were Here

$18.00

Blackened and grilled catfish filet with lettuce, tomato, & Creole Dijon cream sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Egg Zeppelin

$15.00

Two eggs over medium w/cheddar, bacon, Roadie Relish*, and mayo on crisp buttered and grilled bread

Kenny Cheeseney

Kenny Cheeseney

$13.00

A grilled cheese on top of grilled cheese! Chef’s choice of cheeses on crispy buttery grilled bread with pickle on top of a slab of grilled cheddar

Philli Manilli

Philli Manilli

$19.00

Shaved prime rib with melted provolone, mushrooms, grilled onions, & peppers on a grilled hoagie roll with au jus and horseradish cream sauce

Dinners

A-ha Ahi Dinner

A-ha Ahi Dinner

$21.00

Sesame-seared ahi tuna dinner portion with housemade kimchi, jasmine rice, wasabi aioli, ponzu sauce, and wasabi

Portabelladonna

Portabelladonna

Choice of pork, ribeye, chicken, or grilled veggies topped with a rich Marsala portabella cream sauce made to order with portabella mushrooms over jasmine rice served with grilled asparagus

Phish and Chips

Phish and Chips

$16.00

Three crispy tender wild-caught cod filets with fries, malt vinegar, and tartar sauce. Fries and slaw

Cat Scratch Filet

Cat Scratch Filet

$20.00

Blackened and grilled catfish filet over jasmine rice with fresh grilled veggies & Creole Dijon cream sauce

Southern Rock Chop

Southern Rock Chop

$18.00

Marinated pork loin fried and served over jasmine rice with fresh grilled vegetables and housemade horseradish cream sauce

Breakfast In America

Breakfast In America

$19.00

Ribeye steak with two eggs cooked your way served with crispy skillet potatoes

Walk Like a Crustacean

Walk Like a Crustacean

$28.00

Two Santa Fe crab cakes & grilled shrimp with housemade slaw & remoulade

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$19.00

Ahi tuna rolled in a tahini chili sauce with housemade kimchi and tropical salsa over jasmine rice

Bowl Lotta Love

Bowl Lotta Love

$14.00

Teriyaki style (mild or spicy) fresh & grilled vegetables over jasmine rice on a platter. Choice of proteins and three sides/sauces

Surf & Turf

$50.00

Stuffed Pork Loin

$40.00

Blackened Catfish

$40.00

Eggplant Parm

$35.00

Chicken Parm

$35.00

Salads & Veg

Garden Party Hot

Garden Party Hot

$13.00

Fresh grilled or chilled vegetables

Garden Party Cold

$13.00

Fresh grilled or chilled vegetables

Roadhouse Blue

Roadhouse Blue

$18.00

A super sized Caesar topped with blue cheese, bell peppers, cheddar, hot bacon crumbles, onions, tomatoes, and fresh portabella mushrooms

V'Edge Platter

$18.00

Housemade vegan black bean veg patty

Can't You Caesar

Can't You Caesar

$11.00

Our House Caesar with kale & romaine, housemade croutons and dressing.

Wedge of Seventeen

Wedge of Seventeen

$14.00

A romain wedge halved and lightly grilled, topped with grilled bacon crumbles, our house blue cheese dressing, and fresh tomatoes over a balsamic drizzle

Michael House Salad

$9.00

Our House salad

Desserts

Raspberry Beret

Raspberry Beret

$9.00

New York style cheesecake slice with housemade berry coulis, chocolate & caramel sauce, whipped cream, & fruit garnish

Scoop There It Is

$5.00

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream with chocolate and/or caramel sauce

One S.more For The Road

$13.00

Make your own s’mores at the table. We give you the fixings and a mini hibachi to roast the marshmallows. Serves 4

Cheeses Take The Wheel

Cheeses Take The Wheel

$9.00

Fried cheesecake and seasonal berry stuffed wontons topped with our housemade berry coulis & powdered sugar

Side Items

Fries Side

$6.00

Side of hand-cut fries

Tater Tots Side

$6.00

Side of tater tots

Side Carrots/Celery

$7.00

Side of carrots & celery w/ranch

Exrtra Dressing

Bottle/Cans

Becks

$4.50

Bud

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Busch 16oz

$4.50

Corona Extra

$5.50

Guinness

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Hoegaarden

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Modelo Negra

$5.50

Natural Light 16oz

$4.50

PBR 16oz

$4.50

Red Stripe

$5.50

Rolling Rock

$4.50

Shock Top

$4.50

Stella

$5.50

St Pauli Girl NA

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.50

Draft

Deep Reef Dweller

$7.00

Deep Sea Dragon

$7.50

Deep Shallow End

$6.00

Deep Spear Pressure

$7.00

Oyster City Hooter Brown

$8.50

Oyster City Mill Pond Blonde

$8.50

Proof 850

$6.50

Proof Mango Wit

$6.50

Southern Fields High Cotton

$8.50

Southern Fields Blueberry

$8.00

Ciders/Seltzers

Bud Lt Seltzer

$6.50

Kopparberg Pear Cider

$7.00

Truly Seltzer

$6.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.50

White Claw Mango

$6.50

White Claw Watermelon

$6.50

Soda

Coke Fount

$2.50

Diet Coke Fount

$2.50

Sprite Fount

$2.50

Ginger Ale Fount

$2.50

Tonic Fount

$2.50

Fruit Punch Fount

$2.50

Lemonade Fount

$2.50

Can Dr Pepper

$3.00

Can Ginger Beer

$4.50

Can Mt Dew

$3.00

Can Orange Soda

$3.00

Can Red Bull

$4.50

Can Root Beer

$3.00

Juice Cranberry

$2.50

Juice Grapefruit

$2.50

Juice Mango

$2.50

Juice Orange

$2.50

Juice Pineapple

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Water Glass

Hot Beverages

Hot Coffee

Hot Tea

All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
House of Music Tallahassee is a full service restaurant and karaoke bar, and is Tallahassee's only true multi-genre live music venue and private event rental space. What was once The Junction At Monroe, opened late 2014, House of Music continues the tradition of focusing primarily on music, good food, and a welcoming environment. We have a full liquor bar and great selection of craft beers and wine. Our restaurant features fine dining and casual cuisine.

2011 South Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

