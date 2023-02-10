House of Music Tallahassee 2011 South Monroe Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
House of Music Tallahassee is a full service restaurant and karaoke bar, and is Tallahassee's only true multi-genre live music venue and private event rental space. What was once The Junction At Monroe, opened late 2014, House of Music continues the tradition of focusing primarily on music, good food, and a welcoming environment. We have a full liquor bar and great selection of craft beers and wine. Our restaurant features fine dining and casual cuisine.
Location
2011 South Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vale Food Co. - Tallahassee (Madison)
No Reviews
815 W Madison St #106 Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tallahassee
Uncle Maddio’s - Tallahassee - Apalachee Parkway
4.5 • 1,447
1435 E Lafayette St Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurant