House of Omelets Cape Coral Center

900 Southwest Pine Island Rd Unit 122

Cape Coral Centr, FL 33991

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Favorites

Half Biscuit Gravy

$8.47

Avocado Toast

$12.97

Western Sandwich

$11.47

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.97

Pork Roll Sandwich

$10.97

Country Breakfast

$12.97

Chicken & Waffles

$13.97

Deuces Wild

$12.97

Greek Parfait

$8.97

Chorizo/Egg Quesadilla

$14.97

WESTERN CROISSANT

$11.47

Breakfast Croissant

$9.97

Signature Omelets

Asparagus Bacon Omelet

$14.47

Avocado Bacon Omelet

$14.47

Bacon Omelet

$13.47

Big House Omelet

$15.97

Big Steak Omelet

$16.47

Blue Omelet

$14.97

Broccoli Omelet

$13.97

B.Y.O. Omelet

$9.97

Cali-Chix Omelet

$15.97

Chorizo Omelet

$14.97

Cordon Blue Omelet

$13.97

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$13.97

Farmers Omelet

$13.97

Godfather Omelet

$14.47

Greek Omelet

$14.97

Ham Omelet

$13.97

Loaded Cheese Omelet

$12.47

Lobster Omelet

$16.47

Mushroom Omelet

$12.97

Meat Lovers

$14.47

Patrami Omelet

$13.97

Polish Wonder Omelet

$14.97

Reuben Omelet

$14.97

Sausage Omelet

$13.97

Smoked Salmon Omelet

$15.47

Southern Omelet

$14.97

Spinach Omelet

$13.47

Texan Omelet

$13.97

Tropical Omelet

$13.97

Turkey Omelet

$13.97

Vegetarian Omelet

$14.97

Western Omelet

$13.97

Eggs

House Slam

$14.47

Country Fried Steak

$14.47

Scrapple

$14.47

Pork Roll Breakfast

$13.97

Little Italy

$13.97

Cape Coral

$12.97

Ribeye

$18.97

Polska

$12.97

Greek Connection

$14.47

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

$13.97

House Skillets

Steak Skillet

$15.97

Huge House Skillet

$15.97

Italian Skillet

$14.97

Veggie Skillet

$14.97

Southern Skillet

$14.97

Porky Skillet

$14.97

Greek Skillet

$14.97

Western Skillet

$14.97

Polish Skillet

$14.97

Sampler Skillet

$14.97

Chorizo Skillet

$14.97

Off the Griddle

House Special Pancakes

$13.47

Fruit Pancakes

$12.47

Nut Pancake

$12.47

Choco Chip Pancakes

$12.47

Cinn Swirl Pancakes

$12.47

House Special Waffle

$12.47

Fruit Waffle

$11.47

Nut Waffle

$11.47

Choco Chip Waffle

$11.47

Belgian Waffle

$10.47

CInn Swirl Waffle

$12.47

French Toast

$10.47

Fruit French Toast

$11.47

Stuffed French Toast

$13.47

Cinn Raisin FT

$11.47

Cinn Roll French Toast

$12.47

1/2 French Toast

$9.47

1/2 Pancake

$9.47

Pancakes

$10.47

Benedict Corner

Eggs Benedict

$13.97

Lobster Benedict

$16.97

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$15.47

Country Benedict

$14.47

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$14.97

Eggs Florentine

$13.97

Crabcake Benedict

$15.97

Breakfast Burritos

Steak Burrito

$15.97

Chorizo Burrito

$14.97

Western Burrito

$14.97

ItalianBurrito

$14.97

Porky Burrito

$14.97

Southern Burrito

$14.97

Polish Burrito

$14.97

Vegetable Burrito

$14.97

Crepes

Nutella Crepe

$13.97

Cream Cheese Crepe

$13.97

Ham/Bacon Crepe

$11.97

Smoked Salmon Crepe

$14.47

Breakfast Bread

White

$2.97

Wheat

$2.97

Rye

$2.97

English Muffin

$2.97

Bagel

$2.97

Biscuit

$2.97

Croissant

$3.97

Raisin Tst

$2.97

Gluten Free

$3.97

Multigrain

$3.97

Sides

Side Bacon

$3.97

Side Linx

$3.97

Side Patties

$3.97

Side Ham

$3.97

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.97

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.97

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.97

Sd of Scrapple

$6.97

Side 1 Egg

$1.50

Side 2 Egg

$2.97

Full Pc

$10.97

1 Slice Ft

$5.97

One Pancake

$4.97

Side potatoes

$4.97

Cup of Grits

$3.97

Bowl of Grits

$4.97

Side of Gravy

$3.97

Side of Holly

$3.97

Fresh Fruit

$3.97

Tomato Slices

$2.97

Side Avocado

$2.97

Side Broccoli

$3.97

Side Asparagus

$3.97

Side Cottage CHeese

$3.97

Side Coleslaw

$3.97

Side FF

$2.97

Side Sweet FF

$3.97

Side Gyro Meat

$5.97

Side Sliced Steak

$7.97

Side Salmon

$5.97

Side Lobster Meat

$5.97

Side Pastrami

$4.97

Side Italian Sausage

$3.97

Side Polish Sausage

$3.97

Side of Dressing

$1.50

Side of Chorizo

$3.97

Side of Pork Roll

$3.97

Scoop CHicken Salad

$3.97

Scoop Tuna Salad

$3.97

Scoop Egg Salad

$2.97

Fruitty Oatmeal Bowl

$8.97

Oatmeal Cup

$6.97

Oatmeal Bowl

$7.97

Cottage Cheese

$3.97

Sd Pc

$5.97

Lunch

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

$6.47

Mozz Sticks

$6.47

Loaded FF

$6.47

Onion Rings

$6.47

Jalepeno Poppers

$6.47

Wing Dings

$6.47

Sweet FF

$3.97

Soup

Italian Wedding Cup

$3.97

Italian Wedding Bowl

$4.97

Soup of Day cup

$3.97

Soup of Day Bowl

$4.97

Salads

California Salad

$13.97

Sun Crisp

$13.47

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.47

Fresh Fruit Platter

$12.47

Caesar Salad

$11.47

Julienne salad

$12.47

Steak Salad

$16.47

Avocado Bowl

$12.47

Avocado Greek Salad

$12.47

Cobb Salad

$13.47

Side Garden Salad

$4.97

Pitas & Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.97

Gyro

$11.97

Chicken Delight

$13.47

Steak Delight

$14.47

Chix Caesar Wrap

$11.97

Southern Chicken Wrap

$12.47

Bacon Chezburger Wrap

$11.97

Mush-Chezbrger Wrap

$11.97

Egg Salad Wrap

$11.47

Chix Salad Wrap

$11.47

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.47

Chix Quesadilla

$13.47

Steak Quesadilla

$15.97

Chix Gyro

$11.97

Signature Sandwiches

Smoked Salmon Croissant

$12.97

Grilled Chix Hoagie

$11.47

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$13.47

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$11.47

Triple Decker BLT

$11.97

Reuben Sandwich

$11.47

Club House

$13.97

Pastrami Melt

$11.97

House Favorite

$12.47

Philly Steak Sandwich

$12.97

Cuban Sandwich

$12.47

Grilled Ham Cheese

$10.47

Grilled Bacon Cheese

$10.47

Burgers & Melts

Burger

$10.47

Feast Burger

$11.97

Mush-Swiss Burger

$11.97

Greek Burger

$11.47

Bacon Burger

$11.47

Avocado Burger

$12.47

Patty Melt

$11.97

Chix Melt

$11.97

Turkey Melt

$11.97

Chix Salad Melt

$11.97

Tuna Salad Melt

$11.97

Specials

Cannoli Pancake

$12.97

Cannoli Waffle

$12.97

Cannoli French Toast

$12.97

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese stix

$7.97

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.97

Kids Egg

$7.97

Kids French Toast

$7.97

Kids Pancake

$7.97

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.97

Kids Wing Ding

$7.97

Kids Omelet

$7.97

Kids Chicken Finger

$7.97

Desserts

Dessert

Muffin

$3.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Beverages

Coffee

$2.97

Tea

$2.97

Hot Cocoa

$3.47

Mocha

$3.97

Cappucino

$3.97

Espresso

$3.47

Soft Drinks

$2.97

Bottled Water

$1.00

Small Juice

$2.97

Large Juice

$3.97

Small Milk

$2.97

Large Milk

$3.97

Water

Milkshake

$6.97

Sparkling Water

Beer & Cocktails

Beer & Wine

Mimosa

$7.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$25.00

Pitcher Mimosa

$28.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Madras

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Domestic Beer

$3.00

Import Beer

$4.00

Retail

Hot Sauce

$6.00

Coffee Beans

$12.00

To Go

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

900 Southwest Pine Island Rd Unit 122, Cape Coral Centr, FL 33991

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

