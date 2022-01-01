Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

House of Pizza and Wings Warren

review star

No reviews yet

2162 Main Street

Warren, MA 01092

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Steak and Cheese Grinder
8 Boneless Wings

Appetizers

French Fries

$5.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

with Marinara sauce

Wings

8 Bone-In Wings- Naked

$11.99

8 Bone-In Wings- Battered

$12.99

16 Bone-In Wings- Naked

$23.99

16 Bone-In Wings- Battered

$25.99

8 Boneless Wings

$11.99

16 Boneless Wings

$23.99

Pizza

Pizza- pizza sauce base with mozzarella cheese. Calzone- pizza sauce base with ricotta and cheeses. w/marinara dipping sauce.

Build your own Pizza

$10.99+

Pizza sauce base with mozzarella cheese.

Cheese Pizza

$10.99+

Pizza sauce base with mozzarella cheese.

Combo Pizza

$15.99+

Pizza sauce base with Pepperoni, Hamburger, Peppers, Onions and mozzarella cheese.

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99+

Pizza sauce base with Ham, Pineapple and mozzarella cheese.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

BBQ base with BBQ chicken and mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Choice of sauce base with Buffalo chicken and Mozzarella cheese.

Chic Bac Ranch Pizza

$14.99+

Ranch sauce base with chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$14.99+

Pizza sauce base with Onion, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomato and mozzarella cheese.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99+

Pizza sauce base with Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon and mozzarella cheese.

House Special Pizza

$17.99+

Pizza sauce base with Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Onion, Peppers, Mushrooms and Extra Mozzarella Cheese.

Calzone

Build your own Calzone

$10.99

Pizza sauce base with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Comes with marinara dipping sauce.

Grinders

Steak and Cheese Grinder

$10.99

Chicken Parm Grinder

$9.99

Quesadilla with Cheddar Cheese

CHEESE Quesadilla

$6.99

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Drinks

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Iced Tea

$1.75

Water

$1.75

2 liter diet coke

$2.99Out of stock

2 liter coke

$2.99

2 liter sprite

$2.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2162 Main Street, Warren, MA 01092

