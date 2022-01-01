Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
House of Pizza and Wings Warren
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2162 Main Street, Warren, MA 01092
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jamaican Kitchen - Windsor Locks
4.1 • 399
209 Ella Grasso Turnpike Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View restaurant