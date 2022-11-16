Restaurant header imageView gallery

House Of Seasoning

review star

No reviews yet

117 seymour st

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Popular Items

choukouya de poulet
peanut butter soup with rice rice/fufu
pork braise

appetizers

6 pieces of chicken wings

6 pieces of chicken wings

$9.99

African style marinated wings

12 pieces of chicken wings

12 pieces of chicken wings

$17.99

African style marinated wings

18 pieces of chicken wings

18 pieces of chicken wings

$24.99

African style marinated wings

24 pieces of chicken wings

24 pieces of chicken wings

$28.99

African style marinated wings

chicken kebab sandwich

chicken kebab sandwich

$10.99

house special sandwich

lunch

peanut butter soup with rice rice/fufu

peanut butter soup with rice rice/fufu

$19.99

meat or chicken cooked in a creamy peanut butter soup with potatoes and carrots

tchep au poulet

tchep au poulet

$19.99

grill chicken cooked in rich sauce with eggplant,potatoes,cassava over exotic rice

attieke poisson grille

attieke poisson grille

$19.99

delicious fried fish with onions,tomatoes,assorted peppers with rice or cassava couscous

fillet de poulet a la salade

fillet de poulet a la salade

$12.99

grill chicken breast with a delicious salade and vegetables

special burger with french fries

special burger with french fries

$14.99

house speciale seasoning burger

garba

$19.99

poisson grille

$16.99

happy weekend

poulet flambe

poulet flambe

$21.99

special spices grill hard chicken with african style suya pepper

placali sauce gombo

placali sauce gombo

$19.99

okra sauce cooked with delicious meats,crabes,smoked fish with cassava dough

soupe de cabri

soupe de cabri

$22.99

goat soup cooked in perfection served with fufu

side

fried plantain (alloco)

fried plantain (alloco)

$6.00
french fries

french fries

$6.00
cassava couscous

cassava couscous

$6.00
salad

salad

$6.00
kenkey

kenkey

$5.00
fried yam

fried yam

$8.00
white rice

white rice

$5.00
Fufu

Fufu

$5.00

lunch happy hours

2 chicken legs with fried plantain or french fries meal

$9.99

dinner

dibi

dibi

$24.99

marinated lamb grilled to perfection with seasoned onions

choukouya de poulet

choukouya de poulet

$19.99

african style jerk chicken marinated with special seasoning

pork braise

pork braise

$19.99

african style marinated pork ribs with a rich sauce and vegetables

gigot

gigot

$24.99

bbq roated lamb legs in special green sauce and onions

poisson braise

poisson braise

$19.99

marinated fish with chef's special spices,oven baked then grilled

attieke croupion de dinde

attieke croupion de dinde

$19.99

grilled turkey tails with special tomatoes sauce

attieke / cassava couscous

attieke / cassava couscous

$6.00

this is the extra side for your dinner

alloco / fried plantain

alloco / fried plantain

$6.00
frites / fries

frites / fries

$6.00
kenkey

kenkey

$5.00
fried yam

fried yam

$8.00
kenkey special plate ( 2 kenkey and fried fish )

kenkey special plate ( 2 kenkey and fried fish )

$21.99
white rice

white rice

$5.00

happy weekend

poulet flambe

poulet flambe

$21.99
placali sauce gombo

placali sauce gombo

$19.99
soupe de cabri

soupe de cabri

$22.99

side

fried plantain (alloco)

fried plantain (alloco)

$6.00
french fries

french fries

$6.00
cassava couscous

cassava couscous

$6.00
salad

salad

$6.00
white rice

white rice

$5.00
kenkey

kenkey

$5.00
fried yam

fried yam

$8.00

Beverages

Bissap Juice /Sorrel Juice

Bissap Juice /Sorrel Juice

$5.00

juice made with sorrel,mint , orange,cane sugar

Ginger Juice

Ginger Juice

$5.00

juice made with ginger,pineaple,limes ,cane sugar

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.00
20 OZ Diet Pepsi

20 OZ Diet Pepsi

$2.99
20 OZ Pepsi

20 OZ Pepsi

$2.99
20 OZ Pepsi Zero Sugar

20 OZ Pepsi Zero Sugar

$2.99
20 OZ Schweppes Ginger Ale

20 OZ Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.99
20 OZ Gatorade Fruit Punch

20 OZ Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.99
20 OZ Gatorade Lemon Lime

20 OZ Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.99
20 OZ Gatorade Orange

20 OZ Gatorade Orange

$2.99

tamarin can

$2.99

pepsi can

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
African and American best food!!! Come in and experience true culinary diversity!!!

117 seymour st, Pittsfield, MA 01201

