SPARKLING WINES

Sparkling White

Paladin Millesimato Prosecco

Veneto, Italy

Raventos iBlanc Blanc de Blancs Cava

Penedes, Spain

Vol Enchante Crémant de Alsace

Alsace, France

Marino Abate Sparkling Inzolia

Sicily, Italy

Domaine Lamiable Champagne

$95.00

Champagne, France

Sparkling Rosé & Red

Brick & Mortar Pet-Nat Rosé

Sonoma County, California

Fidora Prosecco Rosé

Veneto, Italy

Eugene Carrel Crémant Rosé

Savoie, France

Cantina dela Volta Lambrusco

Modena, Italy

WHITE WINES

Light & Fresh White

Moretta “Les Espias” Chenin Blanc

Curico Valley, Chile

Teliani Valley Tsolikouri

Kakheti Valley, Georgia

Weszeli Grüner Veltliner

Kamptal, Austria

Astrolabe Pinot Gris

Marlborough, New Zealand

Fidora Pinot Grigio

Friuli, Italy

Viticcio Vermentino

Maremma, Italy

Balea Txakoli

Getariako Txakolina, Spain

B&B Emilio Moro Godello

Bierzo, Spain

Karl Kaspar Riesling Kabinett

Mosel, Germany

Melanie Pfister Dry Riesling

Alsace, France

Domaine de l’Ecu Muscadet

Loire Valley, France

Chateau Goudichaud Sauvignon Blanc

Bordeaux, France

Nals Margried Sauvignon Blanc

Alto Adige, Italy

Villard Sauvignon Blanc

Casablanca Valley, Chile

Lieu Dit Sauvignon Blanc

Santa Ynez Valley, California

Bonny Doon Picpoul

"Beeswax Vineyard" Arroyo Seco, California

Closilo "Sandland" Colombard

Robertson, South Africa

Chateau Pajzos Furmint

Tokaj, Hungary

Onifri “Alma Gemela'“ Pedro Ximenez

Mendoza, Argentina

Elegant & Textured White

Domaine Skouras “Salto” Moschofilero

Peloponnese, Greece

Miras Jovem Semillon

Patagonia, Argentina

Domaine De Rochebin Aligote

Bourgogne, France

Otella Trebbiano

Lugana, Italy

Cantina Trabucco Falanghina

Campania, Italy

Bodegas Muga Rioja Blanco

Rioja, Spain

Finca Suarez Chardonnay

Paraje Altamira, Argentina

Januik Chardonnay

Columbia Valley, Washington

Cadre “Sea Queen” Albariño

Edna Valley, California

David Finlayson “Old Vine” Chenin Blanc

Stellenbosch, South Africa

Arra Viognier

Paarl, South Africa

Dessert Wine

Marchesi Incisa “Felice” Moscato

Piedmont, Italy

ROSE & SKIN CONTACT WINES

Still Rosé

Chateau des Vingtinieres Provence Rosé

Corsica, France

Domaine Raffault Cabernet Franc Rosé

Chinon, France

Otella RosesRoses Corvina Blend Rosé

Alto Mincio, Italy

Deer Creek Pinot Noir Rosé

Rogue Valley, Oregon

Picayune Grenache/Syrah Rosé

Sierra Nevada Foothills, Californai

Driopi Agiorgitiko Rosé

Peloponnese, Greece

Xalera Garnacha Rosé

Catalunya, Spain

Dom Francois Carrel & Fils Rose

Skin Contact White (Orange)

Dila-O Rkatsiteli-Mtsvane Blend

Kakheti Valley, Georgia

Pielihueso White Blend

Uco Valley, Argentina

Bonny Doon “Le Cigare”

Central Coast, California

Cacciabruco White Blend

Emilia-Romagna, Italy

RED WINES

Light & Fresh Red

Clos Lojen Bobal

Manchuela, Spain

Xalera Grenache Blend

Catalunya, Spain

Luigi Voghera Langhe Nebbiolo

Piedmont, Italy

Niepoort “NatCool” Red Blend

Dao, Portugal

Bresesti “Summer” Tannat

Canelones, Uruguay

Moretta “Vedette” Cinsault

Secano Interior, Chile

Traslapiedra Pais (Criolla)

Altamira, Argentina

Miras Jovem Trousseau

Patagonia, Argentina

Constant Crush “Limited Edition” Red Blend

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Brave Pinot Noir

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Foxglove Pinot Noir

Central Coast, California

Chiara Pinot Noir

Pfalz, Germany

Domaine Masse Pinot Noir

Bourgogne, France

Couly-Doutheil Cabernet Franc

Chinon, France

Terres Blondes Gamay

Loire Valley, France

Oppenhauer Zweigelt

Niederostereich, Austria

Dom du Salvard Chevernay Rouge

Bold & Fruit Forward Red

Tapiz Cabernet Sauvignon

Uco Valley, Argentina

One Stone Cabernet Sauvignon

Paso Robles, California

Foxglove Zinfandel

Central Coast, California

Fabre Montmayou Malbec

Mendoza, Argentina

Polkura Syrah

Cachapoal Valley, Chile

Babylonstoren “Babel” Red Blend

Simonsberg-Paarl, South Africa

Ricca Terra “Bullets Before Cannonballs” Red Blend

Riverland, Australia

Rustic & Earthy Red

Casa Emma Chianti Classico

Tuscany, Italy

Vigne Madre “Kriya” Montepulciano d’Abruzzo

Abruzzo, Italy

Firriato "Santagostino" Red Blend

Sicily, Italy

Teliani Valley Saperavi

Kakheti Valley, Georgia

Domaine Auriol Carignan

Mediterranean, France

Chateau Beaubois Costieres de Nimes Rouge

Rhone Valley, France

Francois Villard “Les Sereines” Syrah

Rhone Valley, France

Domaine du Chapitre GSM

Rhone Valley, France

Domaine Manarine Grenache

Rhone Valley, France

Chateau Goudichaud Bordeaux

Bordeaux, France

Academia Real Tempranillo

Rioja, Spain

Armas de Guerra Mencia

Bierzo, Spain

Scacciodiavoli Red Blend

BEVERAGES

NA Beverages

La Croix Sparkling Water

$2.00

Izzy Sparkling Fruit Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Wine Cocktails

Frosé

$10.00

Rosé wine granita, strawberries, lemon, lavender, watermelon, vermouth

Red Sangria

$10.00

Red wine, vermouth, seasonal fruit and juice

BEER

Equal Parts Pilsner

$7.00

Live Oak Hefeweissen

$7.00

Lone Pint "Yellow Rose" IPA

$7.00

Oxbow Farmhouse Ale

$7.00

FOOD

Boards

Savory Cheese Board

$21.00

marinated olives, pickled green beans, Tuscan olive cheese spread, house spiced nuts, honey, French baguette & gluten-free crackers

Fruity Cheese Board

$21.00

fresh, seasonal fruit & preserves, glazed pecans, dark chocolate, dried figs, French baguette & gluten-free crackers

Charcuterie Board

$27.00

Cured meats, cornichons, marinated olives, pickled green beans, Tuscan olive cheese spread, house spiced nuts, Dijon mustard, Manchego cheese, French baguette & gluten-free crackers

Plates

Mediterranean Plate

$19.00

pine nut hummus, babaganoush, fresh cucumber, dolmas, soft pita & seasoned pita chips

Salmon Plate

$21.00

Honey smoked salmon, smoked gouda, Tuscan olive cheese spread, House spiced nuts, rosemary-sea salt crackers

Savory Baked Brie

$16.00

Basil pesto, sunflower seeds, double-cream brie served warm with toasted baguette and rosemary crackers

Sweet Baked Brie

$16.00

Honey, golden raisins, glazed pecans, double-cream brie served warm with toasted baguette and rosemary crackers

Marinated Mozzarella Plate

$16.00

herb-marinated mozzarella balls, sundried tomato spread, olive tapenade, with toasted baguette and rosemary crackers

Pizza

Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Niman Ranch sausage, Applegate Pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, organic tomato sauce

Polka Dot Pizza

$20.00

parmesan, cherry tomatoes, Bola fried sage, whole milk mozzarella

Tapas

Argentine Beef Empanadas

$11.00

Ground beef, green olive, pesto aioli

Green Chile Chicken Empanadas

$11.00

Green chile chicken, chipotle aioli

Spinach & Mushroom Empanadas

$11.00

Spinach, mushroom, pine nuts, pesto aioli

Bread & Butter

$8.00

Whipped butter & French Baguette

Hummus & Pita

$9.00

Chickpea hummus with sliced cucumber, pita chips, and soft pita

The Trio

$12.00

marinated olives, pickled green beans, and house spiced nuts

Charcuterie & Bread

$10.00

cured meats & French baguette

Warm Salted Pretzels

$10.00

salted pretzel bites

Seasonal Veggie Plate

$12.00

fresh, seasonal vegetables and pine nut hummus or spinach-artichoke dip

Chili Lime Popcorn

$10.00

popcorn with butter and chili-lime seasoning

Truffle Parmesan Popcorn

$10.00

popcorn with truffle oil and parmesan cheese

Honey Smoked Salmon Tapas

$12.00

salmon with rosemary crackers

Tuscan Olive Cheese Spread

$9.00

Dolmas

$6.00

Olives

$7.00

House Spiced Nuts

$6.00

1 Cheese

$7.00

On the Side

More Bread/Crackers

More Bread

More GF Crackers

More Rosemary Crackers

More Pita Bread

More Pita Chips

Bottle of Water

Wine Glass

Water Cup

Glass of Ice

More napkins

Spill Clean up

Wine Chiller Metal

Wine Chiller Plastic

Butter knife

Spoon

Fork

Share Plate

Sweets

Glazed Pecans

$6.00

Dark Chocolates

$8.00

Bottle & Board

B&B Savory Cheese Board

$45.00

marinated olives, pickled green beans, Tuscan olive cheese spread, house spiced nuts, honey, French baguette & gluten-free crackers

B&B Mediterranean Plate

$45.00

pine nut hummus, babaganoush, fresh cucumber, dolmas, soft pita & seasoned pita chips

B&B Fruity Cheese Board

$45.00

fresh, seasonal fruit & preserves, glazed pecans, dark chocolate, dried figs, French baguette & gluten-free crackers

Somm Selection

Som Sat Eco Terreno

Bottle

$46.00

Glass

$12.00

Monday HH

Monday Wine

Eugene Carrel Cremant Rose glass

$8.00

Campania Falanghina White glass

$8.00

Chat des Vingtinieres Rose glass

$8.00

La Jour & La Nuit Carignan Red glass

$8.00

Monday Beer

Equal Parts Pilsner

$6.00

Yellow Rose Smash IPA

$6.00

Live Oak Hefeweizen

$6.00

Monday Cocktails

Frose

$7.00

Red Sangria

$7.00

Monday Food

Bread & Butter

$8.00

Tuscan Olive Cheese Spread

$8.00

Charcuterie & Bread

$8.00

Trio of Olives, Green Beans & Nuts

$8.00

Hummus & Pita

$8.00

Special Events

Wine 101 Class

Wine 101 Class Fee

$35.00

Geeks

Geeks Extra Person Fee

$30.00

Geeks Bubble Bottle

$33.00

Rose Party

Rose Party Fee

$45.00

Rose Provence Bottle

$25.00