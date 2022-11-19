Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

house. wine. & bistro.

611 Reviews

$$$

1117 West Business 83

McAllen, TX 78501

Popular Items

Bistecca Asiago
Garlic Lime Shrimp
Pork Burger

Starters

Porchetta Spianata

Porchetta Spianata

$19.00

cannellini bean spread, crispy porchetta, sundried tomatoes, parmesan, caper aioli

Garlic Lime Shrimp

Garlic Lime Shrimp

$19.00

texas gulf shrimp, garlic lime beurre blanc, focaccia

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$28.00

wild caught hawaiian, seasonal preparation

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

italian fennel sausage, marinara, parmesan

Charcuterie & Cheese

Charcuterie & Cheese

$20.00

seasonal chef’s selections

Mussels and Frites

Mussels and Frites

$18.00

prince edward island mussels, saffron tomato broth, frites

Brie

Brie

$14.00

puff pastry, caramel, almonds, walnuts, berries, golden raisins

Bee Sting Spianata

Bee Sting Spianata

$19.00

capicola, fresh milk mozzarella, marinara, habanero honey

Crab Cakes

$22.00

crab, mustard aioli, pickled mustard seeds, frisee

Panela

Panela

$13.00

grilled panela, roasted red bell pepper, basil pesto, focaccia

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

calabria peppers, marinara

Pommes Frites

$8.00

Salad & Soup

Rich, tomato basil soup
Add Fork & Knife Caesar

Add Fork & Knife Caesar

$7.00
Fork & Knife Caesar

Fork & Knife Caesar

$12.00

romaine hearts, caesar dressing, garlic croutons, parmesan, anchovy filet, lemon wedge

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$7.00

field greens, mushrooms, kalamata olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, housemade garlic croutons, sweet onion vinaigrette, almonds, bleu cheese

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$12.00

field greens, mushrooms, kalamata olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, housemade garlic croutons, sweet onion vinaigrette, almonds, bleu cheese

Small Yahweh

Small Yahweh

$7.00

field greens, strawberry vinaigrette, walnuts, dried cranberries, caprino cheese, strawberries

Large Yahweh

Large Yahweh

$12.00

field greens, strawberry vinaigrette, walnuts, dried cranberries, caprino cheese, strawberries

Pasta/Risotto

Pesce

$28.00Out of stock

pan-seared kanpachi, lemon risotto, garlic caper beurre blanc

Bistecca Asiago

Bistecca Asiago

$28.00

prime ribeye, campanelle, wild mushroom, gruyere

Salcicce

Salcicce

$20.00

canestri, fennel sausage, roasted red bell pepper, marinara, chevre

Butternut Squash Risotto

Butternut Squash Risotto

$18.00

almonds, garlic, basil, chicken

Carbonara

Carbonara

$18.00

bucatini, pecorino romano, capers, guanciale

Duck

Duck

$29.00

ziti, smoked gouda, aged cheddar, wild mushrooms, duck confit, fried duck egg

Putanesca Risotto

Putanesca Risotto

$24.00

marinara, caramelized red onions, kalamata olives, capers, salmon

Cacio e Pepe

$26.00

bucatini, pecorino romano, lemon thyme peppercorn blend, texas gulf shrimp

Chop House

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$30.00

frenched lollipops, bleu cheese cream, rustic arugula salad

Mcallen Burger

Mcallen Burger

$17.00

2f akaushi beef, wild mushrooms, caramelized onion, pepper jack, ciabatta, frites

Porchetta Tacos

Porchetta Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

herb-encrusted pork loin and pork belly, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli

Ribeye

Ribeye

$49.00

14 oz. prime, seasonal vegetables

Sirloin Marsala

$35.00

8 oz. filet, roasted vegetables, marsala wine

Pork Burger

Pork Burger

$18.00

compart duroc pork, smoked bacon, caramelized onion and green apple, arugula, jalapeno bun, frites

Teres Major

Teres Major

$28.00Out of stock

8 oz. Teres Major, pesto risotto, wild mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, trumpet mushrooms

Salmon Entree

$20.00

Dessert

Bomboloni

Bomboloni

$10.00

italian doughnuts, white chocolate chip cookie dough, orange ganache, prosecco whip

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$10.00

blackberries, blueberry compote, granita, lavender crumble

Hand Apple Pie

Hand Apple Pie

$10.00

house made apple pie, caramel fresh fruit

Cheddar Ice Cream

$3.00

house-made vanilla ice cream with bits of cheddar cheese

Vanilla Creme Brulee

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$10.00

vanilla crème brûlée, fresh strawberries

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Family Meals

Chicken Parmesan Family Meal

Chicken Parmesan Family Meal

$65.00

Family size platter of our delicious Chicken Parmesan

Butternut Risotto Family Meal

Butternut Risotto Family Meal

$65.00

Family sized platter of our delicious Butternut squash risotto

Salcicce Family Meal

Salcicce Family Meal

$72.00

Family sized platter of our delicious Salcicce

Carbonara w/Shrimp Family Meal

Carbonara w/Shrimp Family Meal

$78.00

Family sized platter of our delicious Carbonara w/ Shrimp

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Meal

$30.00

NA Beverages

Panna .5L

$3.50

Panna 1L

$6.00

San Pellegrino .5L

$3.50

San Pellegrino 1L

$6.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Moonbean's Coffee

$3.50

San Pellegrino Limonata

$4.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Red Wine - To-Go

BTL Anne Amie, Winemaker's Selection, Oregon

BTL Anne Amie, Winemaker's Selection, Oregon

$29.40
BTL Elk Cove, Pinot Noir, Oregon

BTL Elk Cove, Pinot Noir, Oregon

$34.80Out of stock
BTL Maldonado, Pinot Noir, Sonoma, Calif

BTL Maldonado, Pinot Noir, Sonoma, Calif

$54.60
BTL Broadside, Merlot, California

BTL Broadside, Merlot, California

$28.00
BTL Becker Reserve, Merlot, Texas

BTL Becker Reserve, Merlot, Texas

$21.60Out of stock
BTL Emmolo, Merlot, Napa, Calif

BTL Emmolo, Merlot, Napa, Calif

$37.80
BTL Becker, Fascination, Red Blend Texas

BTL Becker, Fascination, Red Blend Texas

$19.80
BTL Austin Hope, Troublemaker, California

BTL Austin Hope, Troublemaker, California

$21.60
BTL Topography by Burgess, Red Blend, Napa

BTL Topography by Burgess, Red Blend, Napa

$33.00
BTL The Prisoner, Napa, California

BTL The Prisoner, Napa, California

$49.20
BTL Keenan, Cabernet Franc, Napa, Calif

BTL Keenan, Cabernet Franc, Napa, Calif

$81.00
BTL Broadside, Cab, California

BTL Broadside, Cab, California

$28.00
BTL Heavyweight, Cab, California

BTL Heavyweight, Cab, California

$19.80
BTL Annabella, Cab, Napa, Calif

BTL Annabella, Cab, Napa, Calif

$27.00
BTL Cultivar, Cab, Napa, Calif

BTL Cultivar, Cab, Napa, Calif

$31.20
BTL Amici, Cab, Napa, Calif

BTL Amici, Cab, Napa, Calif

$51.00
BTL Keenan, Cab, Napa, Calif

BTL Keenan, Cab, Napa, Calif

$64.20
BTL Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, Calif

BTL Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, Calif

$95.40
BTL Paradigm, Cab, Napa, Calif

BTL Paradigm, Cab, Napa, Calif

$99.00Out of stock
BTL Altocedro, Malbec

BTL Altocedro, Malbec

$19.80
BTL Crios, Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Crios, Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.80
BTL Felino, Malbec

BTL Felino, Malbec

$23.40
BTL La Madrid, Cabernet Franc

BTL La Madrid, Cabernet Franc

$25.20Out of stock
BTL Susana Balbo, Malbec

BTL Susana Balbo, Malbec

$27.00
BTL Avignonesi, Nobile di Montepulciano

BTL Avignonesi, Nobile di Montepulciano

$28.20
BTL Palazzo Maffei, Amarone della Valpolicella

BTL Palazzo Maffei, Amarone della Valpolicella

$46.20
BTL Clos de Tafall, Priorat

BTL Clos de Tafall, Priorat

$25.20

BTL Ercavio, Tempranillo

$21.60
BTL Perez Cruz, Cabernet Sauv, Reserve

BTL Perez Cruz, Cabernet Sauv, Reserve

$19.80Out of stock

BTL Perez Cruz, Carmenere, Reserve

$36.00

BTL Shatter by Orwin Swift, Grenache

$29.40
BTL La Chapelle de Meyney, St. Estephe

BTL La Chapelle de Meyney, St. Estephe

$43.20

BTL Beaujolais Villages

$23.40

BTL Cotes Du Rhone

$27.00

White Wine - To-Go

BTL Le Grand Courtage, Brut, Rose, France

BTL Le Grand Courtage, Brut, Rose, France

$21.60
BTL Flor, Prosecco, Italy

BTL Flor, Prosecco, Italy

$23.40
BTL Szigeti, Gruner Veltliner Brut, Austria

BTL Szigeti, Gruner Veltliner Brut, Austria

$25.20

BTL Theinot, Brut Rose, France

$71.00
BTL Paolina, Sweet White

BTL Paolina, Sweet White

$16.80
BTL La Fiera, Moscato, Italy

BTL La Fiera, Moscato, Italy

$18.00Out of stock
BTL Villa M., Brachetto, Italy

BTL Villa M., Brachetto, Italy

$23.40

Sangria

$48.00

BTL Bulletin Moscato Austrailia

$18.00
BTL Elk Cove, Pinot Noir Rose, Oregon

BTL Elk Cove, Pinot Noir Rose, Oregon

$21.60
BTL Tiefenbrunner, Pinot Grigio, Italy

BTL Tiefenbrunner, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$21.60
BTL Elk Cove, Pinot Gris, Oregon

BTL Elk Cove, Pinot Gris, Oregon

$27.00
BTL Broadside, Chardonnay, California

BTL Broadside, Chardonnay, California

$28.00
BTL Novellum, Chardonnay, France

BTL Novellum, Chardonnay, France

$21.60
BTL Felino, Chardonnay, Argentina

BTL Felino, Chardonnay, Argentina

$23.40
BTL Maldonado, Chardonnay, Sonoma, Calif

BTL Maldonado, Chardonnay, Sonoma, Calif

$48.00
BTL Cakebread, Chardonnay, Napa, Calif

BTL Cakebread, Chardonnay, Napa, Calif

$56.40

BTL Crossbarn, Chardonnay, Calif

$28.20
BTL Crios, Torrontes, Argentina

BTL Crios, Torrontes, Argentina

$19.80
BTL Laurenz V., Gruner Veltliner, Austria

BTL Laurenz V., Gruner Veltliner, Austria

$23.40
BTL Cakebread, Sauv Blanc, Napa, California

BTL Cakebread, Sauv Blanc, Napa, California

$36.00

BTL Sean Minor, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa, California

$19.80

Wine Club

Wine lover special

$75.00Out of stock

Our inaugural h. dub. wine club box includes 6 selections from all over the world. Our hand picked selections rotate weekly so be sure to grab a limited variety wine box today!

6 for 75

$75.00Out of stock

Beer - To-Go

Lone Star, Light Lager, Texas 6pk

$15.00

Lone Star, Lager, Texas 6pk

$15.00

Quilmes, Lager, Argentina 6pk

$22.00Out of stock

Dos Equis, Lager, Mexico 6pk

$18.00

Tecate, Lager, Mexico 6pk

$15.00

Stella Artois, Lager, Belgium 6pk

$22.00Out of stock

Peroni, Lager, Italy 6pk

$22.00

Estrella, Pilsner, Spain 6pk

$22.00

St. Arnold Lawnmower, Kosch, Texas 6pk

$22.00

Shiner Bock, Texas 6pk

$18.00

Bombshell Blonde, Blonde Ale, Texas 6pk

$22.00

Cha Cha, Blonde Ale, Big River, RGV 6pk

$22.00Out of stock

Mind Haze, IPA, California 6pk

$22.00Out of stock

Merchandise

House Salt 4oz

$6.00

House Salt 8oz

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated service, great New American cuisine

Website

Location

1117 West Business 83, McAllen, TX 78501

Directions

Gallery
house. wine. & bistro. image
house. wine. & bistro. image
house. wine. & bistro. image

