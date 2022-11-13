Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Houseman

1,350 Reviews

$$

508 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Plate Salad
Chicken

Thanksgiving Delivery

Thanksgiving Meal Kit Delivery (for 2)

Thanksgiving Meal Kit Delivery (for 2)

$140.00

***Pre-order for Delivery on Wednesday 11/23. Please schedule this for 11/23 between 12pm-9pm.*** -Pumpkin spiced nuts -Squash crostini -Chicory salad, apple, fennel, blue cheese, hazelnuts -Poached turkey breast, cracklin' salad -Confit turkey leg -Celery root and potato puree, fried alliums, hot beef fat -Fennel and chestnut stuffing -Gravy and cranberry sauce

Apple Parsnip Pie

$45.00

***Pre-order for Delivery on Wednesday 11/23. Please schedule this for 11/23 between 12pm-9pm.***

Pecan Tart

$45.00

***Pre-order for Delivery on Wednesday 11/23. Please schedule this for 11/23 between 12pm-9pm.***

Apps

Bread and Butter

$7.00

Balthazar heritage loaf with honey butter

Black chickpea hummus

$12.00

Black chickpea hummus puréed with eggplant skins, with dates, serrano, z'aatar, cilantro, and gluten-free seeded crackers

Smoked Bluefish

$16.00

Smoked bluefish, creme fraiche, lemon zest, shallots, dill, with gluten-free seeded rye crackers.

Pickles

Pickles

$12.00

Pickled green beans, carrots, and fennel; Ascutney cheese; fennel salami.

Cucumbers

Cucumbers

$8.00

Persian cucumbers; seed, nut, and shallot oil; sunflower spice (toasted sunflowers, Maldon sea salt, Aleppo pepper, dulse seaweed)

Crescendo

$19.00Out of stock

Radicchio

$17.00

Castelfranco radicchio, smoky lemon vin, everything streusel (fried breadcrumbs, fried parm, fried shallots)

Squash

Squash

$17.00

Kabocha squash, amba, labneh, pickled chilis, sultanas, pistachios, cilantro.

Carrots

Carrots

$17.00

Roasted carrots, ricotta, pumpkin seeds, fennel seeds, honey.

Cabbage

Cabbage

$16.00

Charred cabbage, tahini, lemon, crushed seeds, Aleppo pepper.

Side Fries

Side Fries

$8.00
Side Bread

Side Bread

$2.00

Slice of grilled Balthazar Heritage loaf

Entree

Burger

Burger

$22.00

Two thin patties, cooked to Medium/Medium Rare, both with Swiss cheese, topped with our mix of caramelized onion and roasted mushrooms, served on a Martin's potato roll. Comes with fries.

Steak

Steak

$34.00

8oz. Hanger steak, pan-roasted with brown butter, garlic, and herbs. Served with fries and tarragon mayo.

Chicken

$34.00

Roasted Chicken, garnet yams, cashews, rosemary, brown butter.

Plate Salad

Plate Salad

$20.00

Little gem lettuces, avocado, green goddess dressing, mixed toasted seeds, herbs, cucumber, and radishes.

Swordfish

$34.00

Seared swordfish with eggplant caponata (red onion, capers, olives, celery, garlic, Aleppo pepper), basil, chili oil.

Meatball Entree

$28.00

Lamb meatballs, Caribbean-spiced tomato sauce, pickled Grenada peppers, toast

Sides

Side Fries

Side Fries

$8.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$8.00
Side Bread

Side Bread

$2.00

Slice of grilled Balthazar Heritage loaf

Dessert

Zucchini Cake

$13.00

Zucchini cake with cream cheese icing.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pasta

$12.00

Macaroni with butter and cheese.

Kid's Chicken

Kid's Chicken

$25.00

Half roasted chicken served with fries.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$15.00

Kid's Hamburger

$15.00

Beer

Echigo

$10.00

Maine Lunch

$15.00

Wine

Albamar Albariño

$40.00

Viret Rhône blend

$40.00

Cocktails

Manhattan

$17.00

Bourbon, Carpano Antica, Angostura and orange bitters, Luxardo cherries

White Negroni

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Houseman is the brainchild of artist turned chef Ned Baldwin. It's a neighborhood spot in a neighborhood you've never heard of-Hudson Square-where you can eat Pete Wells' favorite roast chicken, and Grub Street's favorite steak frites. Houseman's regulars know to go for the seasonal vegetable dishes and whatever local fish is on the menu that day.

Location

508 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013

Directions

Gallery
Houseman image
Houseman image
Houseman image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Clam
orange star4.5 • 3,034
420 Hudson St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Cuba Rum Bar
orange star4.1 • 2,086
222 Thompson Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Three of Cups Soho
orange starNo Reviews
150 Sullivan St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Carroll Place
orange star4.2 • 2,137
157 Bleecker st new york, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Spicy Moon West Village - West Village
orange star4.0 • 2
68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Pinch Chinese
orange star4.4 • 6,830
177 Prince Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Altro Paradiso
orange star4.5 • 5,503
234 Spring Street New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Westville - Hudson
orange star4.5 • 3,598
333 Hudson New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Boqueria - Soho
orange star4.5 • 2,030
171 Spring Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Il Corallo Trattoria
orange star4.1 • 1,286
176 Prince St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
232 Bleecker
orange star5.0 • 956
232 Bleecker St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
East Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
SoHo
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston