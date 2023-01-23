Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twenty Five

21784 Katy Fwy Ste 100

Katy, TX 77449

Starter

edamame

$6.00

soy beans, salted

pan fried gyoza

$9.00

steamed gyoza

$9.00

6 pcs pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings

tuna tataki

$15.00

7pcs lightly seared tuna with ponzu sauce

yellowtail jalapeño

$16.00

7pcs slice yellowtail with jalapeño on top

salmon to die for

$14.00

6pcs salmon wrapped mango, cucumber, topped with tobiko

bacon hug

$10.00

5pcs grilled bacon wrapped enoki with truffle bbq

grilled ika

$14.00

grilled whole squid

taste of summer

$10.00

5ps kani, avocado, and radish wrapped in cucumber with yuzu sauce

seafood salad

$15.00

assorted fish and seafood over bed of cucumber with house special sauce

Bites of the Ocean

sashimi

fresh premium fish, 2pcs/order

handroll (taco)

1pc per order, served with cucumber, avocado and kani inside

Signature Teishoku Set

served with rice, soup, salad, and side veggies dishes

Tonkatsu

$26.00

chicken katsu

$24.00

salmon teriyaki

$28.00

shrimp teriyaki

$26.00

sashimi buddies

$30.00

salt-grilled mackerel

$28.00

hamburg steak

$25.00

hamachi kama

$26.00

tempura

$24.00

House of 25 Specials

the 25 burger

$18.00

unadon

$25.00

chill noodles

$20.00

tonkatsu curry

$19.00

chicken katsu curry

$18.00

Sugar, Please (Desserts)

green tea mochi

$5.00

tiramisu

$9.00

ice cream puff

$7.00

creme brulee

$8.00

Kid's Plate

kid-Tonkatsu

$10.00

kid-chicken Katsu

$10.00

kid-ebi fry

$12.00

kid-chicken teriyaki

$12.00

kid-shrimp teriyaki

$12.00

Sides

miso soup

miso soup

$3.00

house salad

$5.00

wakame salad

$5.00

white rice

$3.00

fresh wasabi

$1.25

side dish

$1.50

Employee meal

tonkatsu

$20.00

chicken katsu

$18.00

salmon teriyaki

$22.00

shrimp teriyaki

$20.00

salt-grille mackerel

$22.00

hamburg steak

$19.00

hamachi kama

$22.00

tempura

$20.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling

$4.00

Cocktails

margarita

$10.00

lemon drop

$10.00

mojito

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

japanese old fashioned

$14.00

moscow mule

$12.00

cosmopolitan

$12.00

long island ice tea

$10.00

Classic unlisted

$10.00

nothing com-pears to yuzu

$17.00

melon-dramatic

$18.00

sweet cheeks

$16.00

don't let a good man-go

$17.00

the secret affair

$16.00

honeydew you love me?

$17.00

baby, I was born to rum

$16.00

I'm awake

$17.00

el chapo's escape

$18.00

shanghai roller

$20.00

the nojito

$9.00

carribbean breeze

$10.00

last minute's remedy

$10.00

Liquor

Bulleit

$12.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Russell’s Reserve 10 y/o

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$17.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jameson (Irish)

$12.00

Roe & Co (Irish)

$15.00

DBL Bulleit

$24.00

DBL Jim Beam

$16.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$24.00

DBL Russell’s Reserve 10 y/o

$28.00

DBL Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$34.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$24.00

DBL Jack Daniel's

$18.00

DBL Jameson (Irish)

$24.00

DBL Roe & Co (Irish)

$30.00

Crown (Canadian)

$12.00

Springbank 10 y/o

$25.00

Laphroaig 10 y/o

$22.00

Balvenie 12 y/o Double Wood

$26.00

The Macallan 12 y/o Triple Cask

$26.00

Highland Park 12 y/o

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$14.00

Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky

$18.00

Yoichi

$52.00

Miyagikyo

$32.00

Nikka From the Barrel

$22.00

Yamazaki 12

$42.00

Hakushu 12

$40.00

Hibiki

$28.00

Toki

$14.00

DBL Crown

$24.00

DBL Springbank 10 y/o

$50.00

DBL Laphroaig 10 y/o

$44.00

DBL Balvenie 12 y/o Double Wood

$52.00

DBL The Macallan 12 y/o Triple Cask

$52.00

DBL Highland Park 12 y/o

$36.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black Label

$28.00

DBL Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky

$36.00

DBL Yoichi

$104.00

DBL Miyagikyo

$64.00

DBL Nikka From the Barrel

$44.00

DBL Yamazaki 12

$84.00

DBL Hakushu 12

$80.00

DBL Hibiki

$56.00

DBL Toki

$28.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Tito's Handmade

$8.00

Absolut

$9.00

Haku

$11.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$24.00

DBL Tito's Handmade

$16.00

DBL Absolut

$18.00

DBL Haku

$22.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$14.00

The Botanist

$15.00

Aviation

$10.00

Suntory Roku

$13.00

DBL Tanqueray

$24.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

DBL Hendricks

$28.00

DBL The Botanist

$30.00

DBL Aviation

$20.00

DBL Suntory Roku

$26.00

Bacardi Rum

$8.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Pampero Anejo

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Rum

$16.00

DBL Malibu Coconut

$16.00

DBL Pampero Anejo

$24.00

1800 Coconut Tequila

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

DBL 1800 Coconut Tequila

$20.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$28.00

DBL Patron Silver

$28.00

Beer

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Modelo

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Asahi Super Dry

$7.00

D. Michelob Ultra

$5.00

D. Sapporo

$7.00

D. Modelo

$7.00

D. El Hefel

$7.00

Kirin Ichiban BTL

$7.00

Asahi Super Dry BTL

$7.00

Sapporo BTL

$7.00

Yuengling BTL

$6.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Sake

Free Hot Sake, Grand Opening

Hot Sake, Geikkeikan

$9.00

Dassai 45 Nigori

$36.00

Dassai 45 JDG

$38.00

Kubota JDG

$36.00

Kubota Manju JDG

$92.00

Tenguimai 50 JDG

$86.00

Hakkaisan

$156.00

Noguchi Naohiko Sake

$315.00

Wine

Moscato d' Asti (Sparkling)

$9.00

Tresecoli Le Ginestre Gavi

$12.00

Saint Hippolyte Rosé

$12.00

Frontesole Sauvingnon Colombard

$11.00

Toro Forte Chardonnay

$9.00

Trexenta Cantina Cannonau

$12.00

Comelli Cabernet Sauvingnon

$11.00

Millaman Cabernet Sauvingnon

$9.00

Toro Forte Merlot

$9.00

BTL Jean Joselin Champagne

$78.00

BTL Moscato d' Asti (Sparkling)

$36.00

BTL Tresecoli Le Ginestre Gavi

$48.00

BTL Saint Hippolyte Rosé

$48.00

BTL Frontesole Sauvingnon Colombard

$44.00

BTL Toro Forte Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Trexenta Cantina Cannonau

$48.00

BTL Comelli Cabernet Sauvingnon

$44.00

BTL Millaman Cabernet Sauvingnon

$36.00

BTL Toro Forte Merlot

$36.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
traditional Japanese teishoku meals + creative drinks & dishes

