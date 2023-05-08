Main picView gallery

House of Cocotte - Los Angeles

2028 E 7th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90021

Breakfast

Fruit Plate

$18.00

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

French Toast

$22.00Out of stock

House of Cocotte French Toast

Oeuf en Maurette

$24.00Out of stock

Poached Eggs, Red Wine Sauce

Croissant

$5.00

Pain au Chocolat

$5.00

Pain au Raisin

$5.00

Muffin

$5.50

Lunch

Appetizers

Beef Tartar

$24.00+

Beef tartar, Sour dough, pickles

Scallop Carpaccio

$25.00

Scallops, Basil and Grapefruit Vin

Soup du jour

$12.00

Chefs daily/weekly special

Pork belly

$18.00

Pork Belly, Pickled Carrot and Green papaya

Grilled Eggplant

$16.00

Eggplant Caviar, Ratatouille

Main Course

Seabass

$36.00

seabass, beans, Potato Puree

Yucca Mofongo

$23.00

Crispy Cassava, Beets, Chutney

Steak Frites

$31.00

Cocotte Burger

$26.00

Nicoise Salad

$22.00

Croque Monsieur

$18.00

Sides

French Fries

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

French Beans

$10.00

Baby Veggies

$10.00

Mash Potato

$10.00

Baguette Butter

$8.00

Sharing

Oyster

$3.00

Sardines

$12.00

Cheese Board for 2

$22.00

Cheese Board for 5

$36.00

Baked Brie

$14.00

Dessert

Bakewell Tart

$12.00

Frangipan, raspberry, Vanilla

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Chocolate, Baileys, Orange

Crème Brulee

$11.00

Coffee Confessionals, Hazelnuts

Dinner

Appetizers

Beef Tartar

$24.00+

Beef tartar, Sour dough, pickles

Scallop Carpaccio

$25.00

Scallops, Basil and Grapefruit Vin

Soup du jour

$12.00

Chefs daily/weekly special

Pork belly

$18.00

Pork Belly, Pickled Carrot and Green papaya

Grilled Eggplant

$16.00

Eggplant Caviar, Ratatouille

Main Course

Duck Breast

$42.00

Duck, Homemade Gnocchi, Beets

Rib Eye Steak

$54.00

Rib eye, Dauphinoise Potato, Baby Veg

Seabass

$36.00

seabass, beans, Potato Puree

Tuna Nicoise

$32.00

Tuna, Tomato, beans, Olives, Potatoes, Egg

Halibut

$40.00

Halibut, Roasted Tomatoes, Cidar Veloute

Yucca Mofongo

$23.00

Crispy Cassava, Beets, Chutney

Cocotte Burger

$26.00

Dessert

Bakewell Tart

$12.00

Frangipan, raspberry, Vanilla

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Chocolate, Baileys, Orange

Crème Brulee

$11.00

Coffee Confessionals, Hazelnuts

Sharing

Chcien Liver Pate

$24.00Out of stock

Chicken Liver Pate, Poached Cherries

Beef Tartar

$28.00Out of stock

Beef Tartar, Egg Yolk, Sour Dough

Crudo of the Day

$26.00

Fresh Fish, Cassava Chips

Yucca Mofongo

$20.00

Crispy Cassava, Beets, Chutney

Charcuterie Board SMALL

$24.00

Selection of Cured Meats and Cheese

Charcuterie Board LARGE

$36.00

Selection of Cured Meats and Cheese

Oysters

$3.00

$1 charge for tips

$1.00

Sardines

$12.00

Sides

French Fries

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

French Beans

$10.00

Grilled Veggies

$10.00

Mash Potato

$10.00

Baguette

$8.00

Beverages

Wine

House Red Wine

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Club Soda

$6.00

Tonic Water

$6.00

Still Water

$12.00

Sparkling Water

$12.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Iced tea

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Mojito

$12.00

Summer Punch

$12.00

Ginger Peach Billini

$12.00

coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Double Macchiato

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Double Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Cappuccino

$6.00

Cold Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Earl Grey Tea

$4.50

English Breakfast

$4.50

Jade Cloud Green Tea

$4.50

Camomille

$4.50

Elderberry Hibiscus

$4.50

Peppermint

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Located in the Arts District, the House of Cocotte offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience where friends, new acquaintances, colleagues can come together to enjoy simple yet delightful cuisine - every day. We have the ambition to present an intimate cuisine with a subtle French twist, inspired by honest home-cooking and convivial meals—you’ll see that joie de vivre is often found in good food that puts you in a dream, wine that makes you sing and glorious company that lifts your spirits. How lovely life can be if one takes the time to eat! Inspired by the simple pleasures of home-cooking, the Chef brings you from timeless classics to personal recipes with a fondness for locality sourced—designed to be loved by one or shared by many. All are welcome at the table to join in the feast.

2028 E 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021

