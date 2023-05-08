House of Cocotte - Los Angeles

Restaurant info

Located in the Arts District, the House of Cocotte offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience where friends, new acquaintances, colleagues can come together to enjoy simple yet delightful cuisine - every day. We have the ambition to present an intimate cuisine with a subtle French twist, inspired by honest home-cooking and convivial meals—you’ll see that joie de vivre is often found in good food that puts you in a dream, wine that makes you sing and glorious company that lifts your spirits. How lovely life can be if one takes the time to eat! Inspired by the simple pleasures of home-cooking, the Chef brings you from timeless classics to personal recipes with a fondness for locality sourced—designed to be loved by one or shared by many. All are welcome at the table to join in the feast.