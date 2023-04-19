House of Mac - NMB imageView gallery

WORLD FAMOUS HOUSE OF MAC ALTON FOOD HALL

955 Alton Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

House of Mac Alton Food Hall

World Famous Fried Wings

7 Piece seasoned fried wings, tossed in flavor of choice, and served with celery and your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese to dip.

Lemon Pepper Wings

$16.00

Orange Pepper Wings

$16.00

Mango Paper Wings

$16.00

BBQ Wings

$16.00

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Hot Honey Wings

$16.00

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$16.00

Plain Seasoned Wings

$16.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar salad

$15.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Caesar salad

$15.00

Salmon Caesar Salad

$20.00

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$20.00

World Famous Mac & Cheese

World Famous Five Cheese Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Jerk Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Mac & Cheese

$17.00

BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.00

BBQ Beef Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Chicken Turkey Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Philly Cheesesteak Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Chicken Philly Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Beef N’ Broccoli Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Pizza Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Pastas

Jerk Alfredo Pasta (no Meat)

$16.00

Jerk Chicken Pasta

$21.00

Jerk Salmon Pasta

$27.00

Jerk Chicken and Shrimp Pasta

$27.00

Jerk Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

Salmon Alfredo

$27.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$24.00

Chicken And Shrimp Alfredo

$27.00

Burgers

Blackened Turkey Burger

$15.00

Keith’s Favorite Burger

$17.00

Aisha’s Veggie Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Sides

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Sweet Cornbread

$8.00

Seasoned French Fries

$7.00

Lemon Garlic Broccoli

$7.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$7.00Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Jupina

$2.50Out of stock

Sunkist Orange

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

$4.00

Dessert

Lemon Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00Out of stock

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing World Famous House of Mac!

Location

955 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

