Houston Hall
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Craft brews & bar bites served in a cavernous, industrial-chic setting.
Location
222 West Houston Street, New York, NY 10014
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jack's Wife Freda - West Village - West Village
No Reviews
50 Carmine Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurant
Berimbau Brazilian Kitchen - 43 Carmine Street
No Reviews
43 Carmine Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurant