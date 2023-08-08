Catering - Trays & Platters

Appetizers

Empanadas

$29.00+
Bavarian Pretzel

$26.00+

Served with Warm Cheddar Ale Dip and Spicey Honey Mustard

Hurricane Wings

$49.00+

Choice of: Sesame Chili, Buffalo, Half & Half or No Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$49.00+

Herb Crusted with Chipotle Honey Mustard

Beef Sliders

$49.00+

Black Angus Beef Sliders with Chopped Onions and Pickles

Guac & Chips

$49.00+

Homemade Guacamole

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$39.00+

Homemade mac & cheese, rolled into balls, breaded & fried. Served with warm cheddar ale dip.

Fried Chicken Chunks

$48.00+

Cuban fried chicken (on-the-bone), tossed in garlic mojo & lime, served with Guava BBQ sauce & special hot sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$72.00+

Coconut dusted large shrimp served with mango dipping sauce

Vegetable Crudite

$29.00+

with Ranch Dressing

Salads

House Salad

$36.00+

Mixed greens, tomatoes and thinly sliced onions, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Avocado Salad

$48.00+

Ripe avocado on a bed of mixed greens garnished with tomatoes, Spanish olives & thinly sliced onions, balsamic vinaigrette

Main Dishes

Served with yellow rice & black beans

Roast Pork

$84.00+

Succulent slow-roasted pork topped with pickled onions & lime

Braised Beef

$159.00+

The classic Cuban dish! Braised shredded beef with peppers & onions

Beef Picadillo

$95.00+

Ground beef sautéed with onions, peppers, tomatoes, olives and raisins

Chicken & Rice

$78.00+

A classic Cuban dish of pulled chicken thigh tossed in savory saffron rice with peas & pimentos. (served with beans only)

Garlic Chicken

$99.00+

Chicken breasts sautéed with garlic, fresh parsley, olive oil & white wine

Herb Roast Chicken

$78.00+

1/2 chicken herb-roasted & glazed with a mango ginger-habanero sauce

Shrimp & Rice

$94.00+

Shrimp in savory saffron rice with peas & pimentos. (served with beans only)

Garlic Shrimp

$99.00+

Shrimp sautéed in garlic, fresh parsley, olive oil & white wine

Mango Glazed Salmon

$139.00+

Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled & finished with mango glaze & salsita

Vegetarian Paella

$114.00+

No Sides

Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers (v)

$78.00+

Bell peppers stuffed with white rice, chickpeas & seasonal vegetables, topped with melted Manchego cheese. (Served with beans only)

Hamburgers

$49.00+

Custom Pat LaFrieda Beef Blend on a Toasted Potato Roll with Lettuce & Tomato

Pressed Sandwiches

6 Sandwiches

$65.00

10 Sandwiches

$99.00

20 Sandwiches

$195.00

50 Sandwiches

$475.00

Wraps

10 Wraps

$99.00

15 Wraps

$149.00

20 Wraps

$199.00

50 Wraps

$475.00

Sides

Sweet Plaintains

$30.00+

Fried Green Plaintains

$30.00+

French Fries

$30.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$30.00+

Yellow Rice & Black Beans

$30.00+

Garlic Broccoli

$36.00+

Roasted Potatoes

$36.00+

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$36.00+

Roasted Seasonal Vegatables

$36.00+

Desserts

Churros & Brownies Platter

$36.00+

Cookies & Brownies

$36.00+

Cookies

$36.00+

Brownies

$30.00+

Churros

$36.00+

Sliced fresh fruit

$39.00+

Tres Leches

$69.00

Chocolate Cake

$69.00

Catering - Boxed Lunches

Wrap Boxed Lunch

Cuban Wrap

$15.95

Roast pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard

Extraordinary Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes & savory mayo

Chicken and Avocado Wrap

$15.95

Natural chicken breast with avocado, savory mayo, & crispy onions

Vegetarian Wrap (V/VG)

$15.95

Avocado, tomatoes, onions, peppers, mixed greens & balsamic vinaigrette.

Sandwich Boxed Lunch

Cuban Sandwich

$15.95

Roast pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard

Extraordinary Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Roasted red peppers, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & savory mayo

Chicken & Avocado Sandwich

$15.95

Natural chicken breast with avocado salsa, sundried tomato, crispy onions & garlic mayo

Vegetarian Sandwich (V/VG)

$15.95

Avocado, tomatoes, onions, peppers, mixed greens & balsamic vinaigrette

Vegan Boxed Lunch

Vegetarian Sandwich (V/VG)

$15.95

Avocado, tomatoes, onions, peppers, mixed greens & balsamic vinaigrette.

Vegetarian Wrap (V/VG)

$15.95

Avocado, tomatoes, onions, peppers, mixed greens & balsamic vinaigrette.

Gluten-Free Boxed Lunch

Gluten-Free Cuban Wrap

$15.95

Roast pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard on a gluten-free wrap

Gluten-Free Extraordinary Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes & savory mayo on a gluten-free wrap

Gluten-Free Chicken and Avocado Wrap

$15.95

Natural chicken breast with avocado & savory mayo on a gluten free wrap

Gluten-Free Vegetarian Wrap (V/VG)

$15.95

Avocado, tomatoes, onions, peppers, mixed greens & balsamic vinaigrette on a gluten-free wrap

Catering - Bundles

Houston Family Bundles

All bundles include: Empanadas, House Salad, Yellow Rice & Black Beans

Braised Beef Bundle

$99.95+

Braised shredded beef with peppers & onions.

Garlic Chicken Bundle

$79.95+

Chicken breasts sautéed with garlic, fresh parsley, olive oil & white wine.

Herb Roasted Chicken Bundle

$79.95+

1/2 chicken herb-roasted & glazed with a mango ginger-habanero sauce

Garlic Shrimp Bundle

$89.95+

Shrimp sautéed in garlic, fresh parsley, olive oil & white wine

Chicken & Rice Bundle

$79.95+

A classic Cuban dish of pulled chicken thigh tossed in savory saffron rice with peas & pimentos. (Served with house salad, beans & empanadas only)

Roast Pork Bundle

$79.95+

Succulent slow-roasted pork topped with pickled onions & lime.

Mango Glazed Salmon Bundle

$99.95+

Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled & finished with mango glaze & sauce.

Classic Cuban Sandwiches Bundle

$59.00+

Roast pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pickles & mustard

Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers Bundle

$79.95+

Bell peppers stuffed with white rice, chickpeas & seasonal vegetables, topped with melted Manchego. (Served with house salad, black beans & empanadas)

Catering - Beverages

Soda

Coca-Cola Can

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Ginger Ale Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Bottled Water

16 oz Water Bottle

$2.50