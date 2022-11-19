Restaurant header imageView gallery

Houston Lodge

review star

No reviews yet

16966 W Parks Hwy

Houston, AK 99694

Order Again

BURGS

Patriot

$16.00

House Mustard, B&B Pickles

Chuckwagon

$16.00

Special Sauce, Dill Pickle Chips

Woodsman

$17.00

Roasted Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese

Frontieresman

$19.00

Double Woodsman

Knotty Woodsman

$17.00

Roasted Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese,

Double Onion BURG

$16.00

Double Onion Patty, Dill Pickle Chips

LumberJack

$19.00

Double Patties, Double Mushroom

Sweet Baby Onion

$13.00

Double American, B&B Pickles

Lil Joey

$12.00

Plain Burg. American Cheese, Dill Pickle Chips

The Pounder

$22.00

4 Smash Patties, House BURG Sauce, Dill Pickle Chips

Chili Cheese Burger

$16.00

Chop Cheese

$16.00

Everything Else

Side Wings

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Wings, Choice of Sauce

Winter Salad

$14.00

Sweet Potato Puree | Miso Marinated Brussels Sprouts | Arugula | Ginger Lime Vinaigrette

Pub Ceasar

$17.00

Blackened Chicken, Spicy Ceasar Dressing, Grilled Lemon Croutons

Sm FF

$6.00

Seasoned French Fries served with House BURG Sauce

Lrg FF

$8.00

Seasoned French Fries served with House BURG Sauce

Loaded Chili

$12.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

1.5 lb Wings

$17.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Kids Only

Chicken Tenders W/Fries

$8.00

Corndog W/Fries

$8.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A hometown family restaurant serving delicious food and drink. Best BURGS IN ALASKA

16966 W Parks Hwy, Houston, AK 99694

