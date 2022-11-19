Houston Lodge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A hometown family restaurant serving delicious food and drink. Best BURGS IN ALASKA
Location
16966 W Parks Hwy, Houston, AK 99694
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Da J3rk Spot - 12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24
4.5 • 36
12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24 Eagle River, AK 99577
View restaurant