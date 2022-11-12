Restaurant header imageView gallery

Houston's Hot Chicken - Ann 7155 Ann Road

review star

No reviews yet

7155 West Ann Road

Las Vegas, NV 89130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sandwich Meal
Cheesy Chicken Sandwich Meal
Tenders and Waffles

Sandwiches and Tenders

Sandwich Meal

Sandwich Meal

$12.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries

Cheesy Chicken Sandwich Meal

Cheesy Chicken Sandwich Meal

$13.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries

Sandwich & Tender Meal

Sandwich & Tender Meal

$14.99

Sandwich and Tender served w/ House Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, & Fries.

Tenders and Waffles

Tenders and Waffles

$12.99

Served with a Belgian Waffle, Pickles and House Sauce

Tenders and Slaw

Tenders and Slaw

$11.99

Served with a House Slaw, Pickles and House Sauce

3 Tenders and Fries Meal

3 Tenders and Fries Meal

$14.99

Served with Fries, Pickles and House Sauce

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$7.99

Fries

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.99

House made Crinkle Cut Fries, topped w/ Chopped chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, & House Sauce.

Fusion Fries

Fusion Fries

$14.99

Salads

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$12.99

Fresh Romaine topped w/ Chopped Tenders, Cilantro Crema, Cotija, Cheddar Jack, Mango, & House Sauce

Texas Caesar Salad

Texas Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh Romaine topped w/ Chopped Tenders, Cilantro Crema, Cotija, Cheddar Jack, Mango, & House Sauce

Sides

Breast (a la carte)

Breast (a la carte)

$5.99

1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)

Cheesy Sandwich (a la carte)

Cheesy Sandwich (a la carte)

$10.99

Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.99
Coleslaw (side)

Coleslaw (side)

$2.50

Traditional Creamy Slaw

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.75+

Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey

Fries (side)

Fries (side)

$3.99

House Seasoning

Pickles (side)

Pickles (side)

$1.99
Sandwich (a la carte)

Sandwich (a la carte)

$9.99

Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce

Tender (a la carte)

Tender (a la carte)

$3.99

1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)

Waffle (a la carte)

Waffle (a la carte)

$2.99

Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.50+

Pepsi Products

House Lemonades

House Lemonades

$3.99+
Milkshake (21 oz)

Milkshake (21 oz)

$4.99

VANILLA

The Mondi

The Mondi

$5.99

Half Vanilla Milkshake/Half Frozen Lemonade of your choice

Shake N' Waffle

Shake N' Waffle

$7.50
Kids Honest Juice

Kids Honest Juice

$1.50

Kids Honest Juice Fruit Punch

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00
Cookie Crumble

Cookie Crumble

$7.50

Vanilla Shake with Choice of Cookie blended in.

Liquid Death Still

Liquid Death Still

$2.50Out of stock
Liquid Death Sparkling

Liquid Death Sparkling

$2.50
Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$2.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$2.50
Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$2.50
Cookies N Cream

Cookies N Cream

$2.50
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$2.50

Toffee Love

$2.50Out of stock

Choco-Berry

$2.50Out of stock

Cheese & Wine

$2.50Out of stock

Passion Guava

$2.50Out of stock

*TWO for $4*

$4.00

Secret Menu

Double Double

Double Double

$14.99
Waffle Sandwich

Waffle Sandwich

$14.99

Shake N' Fries

$7.99Out of stock

Family Packages

10 Tender Package

$27.50

25 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

25 Tender Package

$55.00

25 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

50 Tender Package

$110.00

50 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

10 Sandwich Pack

10 Sandwich Pack

$95.00

10 Hot Chicken Sandwiches (choice of up to 2 spice levels) Also your choice of 10 Sauces.

20 Tenders and 10 Waffles

$100.00

20 Chicken Tenders and 10 Waffles (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

Coleslaw (Family Side)

Coleslaw (Family Side)

$8.00

Traditional Creamy Slaw

Waffle Box (10)

Waffle Box (10)

$25.00

Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7155 West Ann Road, Las Vegas, NV 89130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Westside Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
710 W Lake Mead Blvd North Las Vegas, NV 89030
View restaurantnext
Downtown Terrace
orange star4.2 • 1,913
707 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Gold Spike
orange starNo Reviews
217 N Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE
orange starNo Reviews
707 CARSON AVE LAS VEGAS, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Carson Kitchen DTLV
orange starNo Reviews
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Hennessey's Las Vegas
orange starNo Reviews
425 East Fremont Street Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston