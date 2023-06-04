  • Home
  • Houston
  • How to Survive - 3401 Harrisburg Boulevard Suite A
A map showing the location of How to Survive 3401 Harrisburg Boulevard Suite AView gallery

How to Survive 3401 Harrisburg Boulevard Suite A

No reviews yet

3401 Harrisburg Boulevard Suite A

Houston, TX 77003

Drinks

Cocktails

Banana Daq

$10.00

High Ball

$8.00

Beer Shot Combo

$9.00

Paloma

$10.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Italian Marg

$10.00

Averna Coke

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Beer

Lonestar

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Saint Arnold H-Town

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Yellow Rose

$6.00

Wine

Purato Rose

$8.00+

Diver

$10.75+

Maris Orange

$12.00+

Astrolabe Pinot Gris

$12.00+Out of stock

Heretiques

$8.00+

Breaking Bread

$15.00+

SuperNario

$14.00+

Move it "special"

$8.00+

Stormpoint

$14.00+Out of stock

Scarpetta

$12.00+Out of stock

Luigi

$13.50+Out of stock

Non Alcoholic

Topo

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Food

Pizza

Cheese

Pepperoni

Special

Out of stock

Dessert

Brownie

$6.00

Happy Hour

Drinks

Margarita

$8.00

Averna Coke

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Beer Shot Combo

$8.00

Well Shot

$3.00

Food

Pizza & Wine Glass

$11.00

Pizza & Beer

$9.00

Pizza Slice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3401 Harrisburg Boulevard Suite A, Houston, TX 77003

