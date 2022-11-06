Restaurant header imageView gallery

HOW YA DOUGH'N? 4251 N Federal Highway

review star

No reviews yet

4251 n federal Highway

Boca raton, FL 33431

Order Again

Pizza

Build Your Own (16")

Build Your Own (16")

$22.00

pick your own base and toppings on our signature charred cust

O (16")

O (16")

$20.00

sauce, garlic (NO cheese - this one's for real pizza aficionados only!)

OG (16")

OG (16")

$22.00

mozz, havarti, sauce, parm, basil

White (16")

White (16")

$24.00

mozz, pecorino, feta, red onion, olive oil, parm

Classic Pepp (16")

Classic Pepp (16")

$24.00

mozz, parm, pepp, onion, sauce

Cremini Special (16")

Cremini Special (16")

$24.00

mushroom cream, fontina, mozz, roasted onion, cremini mushrooms, chives

Pistachio Special (16")

Pistachio Special (16")

$24.00

mozz, havarti, truffle cheese, pecorino, pistachio, honey

Hot Mozz Special (16")

Hot Mozz Special (16")

$26.00

fresh parm, mozz, sauce, soppressata, pickled chilis, hot honey

Stracciatella Special (16")

Stracciatella Special (16")

$25.00

stracciatella, sauce, basil pesto

Vodka (16")

Vodka (16")

$24.00

Mozz, whipped ricotta, pecorino vodka sauce

Fennel Sausage Special (16")

Fennel Sausage Special (16")

$26.00

mozz, sauce, roasted fennel, sausage, sicilian oregano

Eggplant Special (16")

Eggplant Special (16")

$26.00

sauce, stracciatella, eggplant, Sicilian oregano

Parma Special (16")

Parma Special (16")

$26.00

Mozz, fontina, prosciutto crisps, arugula

Build Your Own (12'')

Build Your Own (12'')

$16.00

pick your own base and toppings on our signature charred crust

O (12'')

O (12'')

$14.00

sauce, garlic (NO cheese - this one's for real pizza aficionados only!)

OG (12'')

OG (12'')

$16.00

mozz, havarti, sauce, parm, basil

White (12'')

White (12'')

$19.00

mozz, pecorino, feta, red onion, olive oil, parm

Classic Pepp (12'')

Classic Pepp (12'')

$19.00

mozz, parm, pepp, onion, sauce

Cremini Special (12'')

Cremini Special (12'')

$19.00

mushroom cream, fontina, mozz, roasted onion, cremini mushrooms, chives

Pistachio Special (12'')

Pistachio Special (12'')

$19.00

mozz, havarti, truffle cheese, pecorino, pistachio, honey

Stracciatella (12'')

Stracciatella (12'')

$20.00

stracciatella, sauce, basil pesto

Hot Mozz Special (12'')

Hot Mozz Special (12'')

$20.00

fresh parm, mozz, sauce, soppressata, pickled chilis, hot honey

Vodka (12'')

Vodka (12'')

$18.00

Mozz, whipped ricotta, pecorino, vodka sauce

Fennel Sausage (12")

Fennel Sausage (12")

$19.00

sauce, mozz, sausage, fennel

Eggplant Special (12")

Eggplant Special (12")

$19.00

sauce, stracciatella, eggplant, Sicilian oregano

Parma (12")

Parma (12")

$19.00

Mozz, fontina, prosciutto crisps, arugula

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, parm, sourdough croutons, charlie's caesar dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine, feta, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, red bell pepper, tomatoes, vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Baby arugula, parm, tomato, red onion, olive oil

Snacks

Dough Boys

Dough Boys

$8.00

Sourdough bites tossed in homemade confit garlic

Dough To-Go

Small Dough

$5.00

Large Dough

$6.50

Soft Drinks

Mexican Sprite (12oz Bottle)

Mexican Sprite (12oz Bottle)

$4.25
Mexican Coke (12oz Bottle)

Mexican Coke (12oz Bottle)

$4.25
Diet Coke (can)

Diet Coke (can)

$2.50
Dr. Brown's Cream Soda (can)

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda (can)

$2.50
Dr. Brown's Diet Cream Soda (can)

Dr. Brown's Diet Cream Soda (can)

$2.50
Dr. Brown's Black Cherry Soda (can)

Dr. Brown's Black Cherry Soda (can)

$2.50
Dr. Brown's Root Beer (can)

Dr. Brown's Root Beer (can)

$2.50

Diet Dr. Brown's Black Cherry

$2.50

Water/teas

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$3.00

Saint James Teas

$3.00

Beer

Prosperity Clutch Plate IPA (single)

Prosperity Clutch Plate IPA (single)

$5.00
Prosperity Kolsch (single)

Prosperity Kolsch (single)

$5.00
Prosperity Green Screen IPA (single)

Prosperity Green Screen IPA (single)

$6.00
Prosperity Clutch Plate IPA (6-pack)

Prosperity Clutch Plate IPA (6-pack)

$12.99
Prosperity Kolsch (6-pack)

Prosperity Kolsch (6-pack)

$12.99
Prosperity Green Screen (4-pack)

Prosperity Green Screen (4-pack)

$11.99

Bottled Wine To Go

Frescobaldi Ammiraglia Alie Rose

Frescobaldi Ammiraglia Alie Rose

$32.00
Bonanza Cab

Bonanza Cab

$18.00
Duckhorn Sauvigon Blanc

Duckhorn Sauvigon Blanc

$20.00
Single Serve Wine

Single Serve Wine

$5.00

Merch

HYD Hat (white)

HYD Hat (white)

$15.00
HYD Hat (black)

HYD Hat (black)

$15.00
HYD T-Shirt (white)

HYD T-Shirt (white)

$20.00

Sizes S-XXL, Request size at pickup

HYD T-Shirt (black)

HYD T-Shirt (black)

$20.00

Sizes S-XXL, Request size at pickup

N/A

HYD Gift Card

Available in-store, request at counter

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Have the Day you Have!

Location

4251 n federal Highway, Boca raton, FL 33431

Directions

Gallery
HOW YA DOUGH'N? image
HOW YA DOUGH'N? image

