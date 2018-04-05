Restaurant header imageView gallery

How You Brewin Coffee Co. Barnegat Light

186 Reviews

$

14 W 19th St

Barnegat Light, NJ 08006

Order Again

Bottled Drinks

Cold Brew Can

$4.25

Box Hot Coffee 96oz

$16.50

Available for online ordering only. Convenient Box Coffee for a group. Coffee should be served within 90 minutes of delivery. Please choose condiments if needed and use special request box to specify sugars, etc. if necessary.

Cold Brew 6-Pack

$24.00

Fiji Water

$2.25

Aura Natalie's

$5.25

Kale Zinc Natalie’s

$5.75

Sole Kombucha

$5.25
Natalie's OJ

Natalie's OJ

$3.85

Growler Fill

This item online is for the purpose of filling a growler you are purchasing. Please add one to your cart. Growlers are insulated stainless steel inside. Keeps liquids hot for 12 hours or cold for 24. Growlers can be refilled in-store after initial purchase.

HYB Growler

$50.00

Growler Hot Coffee

$9.38

Growler Cold Brew

$13.13

Growler Nitro Cold Brew

$15.01

Growler Iced Coffee

$11.26

Growler Iced Tea

$11.26

Condiment Items

$2.00

Bagels

Bagel

$1.40

Bagel w/ Spread

$3.25

Please choose bagel choice as well as toasted or not toasted.

Pastries

Muffin

$3.50

Scone

$3.50

Crumb Cake

$2.75

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Waffle

$3.00

Biscotti

$2.25

Bagel

$1.40

Croissant

$3.25

Lemon Loaf

$2.75

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.75

Blondie Walnut Brownie

$3.00

Packaged

Yogurt Granola Parfait

$4.75

Rice K Treat

Vegan /GF Brownie

$3.25Out of stock

StroopWaffle

$2.75

Lenka Bar

$3.35

CakeThat Cakewich

$6.00

Coffee Beans

12oz Bag

$16.00

2 oz Bag

$3.50

Mugs/ Cups

HYB Growler

$50.00

Coffee Canister

$35.00

Other

Tea Tin

$14.95

Logo Sticker

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Barnegat Light location is our first-born. At this cozy coffee bar in Historic Viking Village, customers can enjoy coffee drinks, baked goods, ice cream, and gorgeous bay views as fishing vessels drift in and out of the harbor.

Website

Location

14 W 19th St, Barnegat Light, NJ 08006

Directions

How You Brewin Coffee Co. image
How You Brewin Coffee Co. image
How You Brewin Coffee Co. image

