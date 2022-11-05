Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels
Sandwiches

How You Brewin Coffee Co.

8 North Long Beach Blvd

Surf City, NJ 08008

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Iced Latte
Cafe Latte

Bottled Drinks

Cold Brew Can

$4.25

Our signature Cold Brew Coffee with the convenience of a can. 12oz.

Cold Brew Can 6 Pack

$24.00
Natalies Orange Juice

$4.65

Apple Juice

$2.50

Fiji Water

$2.25

Boylan Soda

$2.25

HumanKind

$3.75
Box Hot Coffee

$16.50

Convenient Box Coffee- 96oz. Coffee should be served within 90 minutes of pickup. Please choose condiments if needed and use special request box to specify sugars, cups etc. if necessary.

Box Iced Coffee

$18.00

Convenient Box Iced Coffee- 96oz. Please use within 90 minutes of pickup or keep refrigerated. Please choose condiments if needed and use special request box to specify sugars, cups etc. if necessary.

Box Iced Tea

$18.00

Convenient Box Iced Tea- 96oz. Should be served within 90 minutes of pickup or kept refrigerated. Please choose condiments if needed and use special request box to specify sugars, cups etc. if necessary.

Box Cold Brew

$22.00

Convenient Box Cold Brew- 96oz. Please keep refrigerated or serve within 90 minutes of pickup. Please choose condiments if needed and use special request box to specify sugars, cups etc. if necessary.

Kale Zinc Natalies

$6.50

Jocko Fuel Energy Drink

$3.75

Hot Drinks

All cream and sugar, etc. can be added by you at pickup. Drinks will be made as close as possible to arrival time.

Fresh Coffee

$2.50+

Coffee will be self serve when you arrive.

Cafe Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$4.65+

Espresso

$2.00+
Cortado

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.80+

Caramel Apple Cider

$2.80+

Cold Drinks

All cream and sugar, etc. can be added by you at pickup. Drinks will be made as close as possible to arrival time.

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.25+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.25+

Iced Espresso\ Americano

$3.25

Caramel Apple Cider Iced

$3.75+

Breakfast

Bagel

$1.40

Please choose bagel choice and toasted or not toasted. Then spread of choice or no spread.

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Your choice of bagel or English muffin with bacon or sausage, egg and american cheese.

Healthy Start

$5.95

Start the day off right. Egg whites, spinach, and cheddar on a 7 grain roll.

Sunrise Bowl

$7.95

Steel cut oatmeal blended with dried cranberries. Topped with sliced pear, walnuts, and drizzled with maple syrup.

Banana Berry Bowl

$7.95

Steel cut oatmeal, sliced banana, blueberries, walnuts.

Breakfast Avocado Toast

$10.95

avocado, cheddar, bacon, poached egg. Wheat sourdough toast.

Caprese Avocado Toast

$11.95

avocado, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, field greens, balsamic glaze.

Sandwiches, etc.

Turkey BLT

$13.95

with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on multigrain toast.

The Veggie

$10.95

avocado, romaine, tomato, cucumber, & hummus on a whole wheat wrap

Turkey Asiago

$12.95

with asiago cheese, cranberry mayo, & romaine on multigrain toast

The Balboa

$12.95

salami, ham, provolone, lettuce & tomato, basil mayo on a ciabatta roll.

Chicken Pesto

$14.95

with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and pesto on a ciabatta roll.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

house made with lettuce and tomato on a 7 grain roll. (Contains almonds).

Cali Chicken Flatbread

$10.95

braised chicken with cheddar cheese, bacon, baby spinach and ranch dressing toasted through on a ciabatta roll.

Harvest Turkey Oven Melt Special

$12.95

braised turkey with cheddar cheese, spinach, stuffing, and cranberry mayo toasted through on a ciabatta roll.

Soup and Salads

House Salad

$14.95

Field greens, chicken, cucumber, feta, craisins, walnuts, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette. Served with small slice focaccia.

Cobb Salad

$16.95

Romaine, turkey breast, bacon, hardboiled egg, cucumber, tomato, tossed with ranch dressing. Served with small slice focaccia.

Soup Of The Day Cup

$5.95

Soup Of The Day Pint

$8.95

Pastries

Muffin

$3.50
Scone

$3.50
Crumb Cake

$2.75
Cinnamon Roll

$3.50
Waffle

$3.00
Biscotti

$2.50
Chocolate Croissant

$3.25
Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.75
Lemon Loaf Cake

$2.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Loaf

$2.75
Blondie w/Walnuts

$3.00

Sharables

Veggie Pita Platter

$13.95

with hummus, feta, and veggies.

Desserts

Dark Side of the Moon

$6.50
Peanut Butter Pie

$6.50
NY Cheesecake

$6.50
Tiramisu

$4.75

Specialty Cake

Packaged

Yogurt Granola Parfait

Hard Boiled Egg 2pack

$3.25
Grapes/ Cheese Cup

$4.75
Mixed Berries Fruit Cup

$5.95

Currently strawberries and blueberries.

Watermelon Cup

$4.65Out of stock

Apple

$2.00

Rice K Treat

$3.75
StroopWaffle

$2.75
Lenka Bar

$3.35
Cake That Vegan Cookie Sandwich

$6.95

Vegan and Gluten free

Side of avocado (Dressing cup)

$5.50

Chicken Salad With Crackers

$5.50

Ranch And Veggie Cup

$4.50

Special Order Platters

Platters require at least 24 hours notice in most cases. Please call the store for any questions regarding ordering or special requests.

Plain Bagel Platter

$20.00+

Bagel platters must be ordered before 12 noon the day before expected delivery/ pickup.

Assorted Bagel Platter

$22.50+

Bagel platters must be ordered before 12 noon the day before expected delivery/ pickup.

Muffin Platter

$21.00+

Scone Platter

$21.00+

Cinnamon Bun Platter

$21.00+

Crumb Cake Platter

$18.00+

Assorted Pastry Platter (make selections)

$21.00+

Wraps Lunch Platter

$82.00+

All platters served with kettle chips. Whole wheat wraps used for all sandwiches unless requested otherwise.

Box Hot Coffee

$16.50

Convenient Box Coffee- 96oz. Coffee should be served within 90 minutes of pickup. Please choose condiments if needed and use special request box to specify sugars, cups etc. if necessary.

Coffee Beans

12oz Bag

$16.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
LBI's Favorite Coffee House

Website

Location

8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City, NJ 08008

Directions

