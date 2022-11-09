Howard Wang's Uptown
No reviews yet
3223 Lemmon Avenue #103
Dallas, TX 75204
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Dim Sum
Traditional Egg Roll
Filled with Chicken, Celery, Carrots, Cabbage
Crispy Vegetable Spring Roll
filled with Celery, Carrots, Cabbage
Canton BBQ Spare Ribs
4 pieces tossed with BBQ sauce
Asian Wings
8 pieces
Crispy Sesame Tofu
6 pieces
Calamari Tempura
Edamame
Shrimp Toast
Texas toast stuffed with shrimp, and sesame seed. Deep Fried
String Bean Tempura
Lightly tempura battered, seasoned with salt and black pepper
Siu Mai
open face dumpling with pork and shrimp
Crab Wontons
crab meat, cream cheese, and onions
Jade Vegetable Dumplings
spinach dumplings stuffed with cabbage, string beans, mushrooms, rice noodles, onions, carrots, and tofu.
Softshell Crab Tempura
Potstickers
6 pieces
Spicy Sichuan Steamed Wontons
stuffed with shrimp,chicken, topped with crushed penuts
Dim Sum Sampler
edamame, spring rolls, crab wontons, bbq spare ribs, shrimp toast
Salads/Wraps
Atlantic Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon served with Romaine Lettuce, spinach, red onions, carrots, red bell peppers. Ginger dressing
Spicy Mandarin Steak Salad
Grilled Beef Tenderloin (6 Pieces) on a bed of Mix Greens with Ponzu hot Chili oil
Wang's Ginger Chicken Salad
shredded chicken, romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, toasted almonds, with ginger dressing
Shanghai Pickled Cabbage and Cucumbers
with cucumbers and ponzu dressing
Lettuce Wraps
chicken, shrimp, or vegetable & tofu all with shitake mushrooms, red onions, scallions, Served with Hoisin sauce
Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps
Korean BBQ Beef, red onions topped with sesame seeds. Served with Hoisin sauce
Asian Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers, Julienned Carrots
Summer Basil Rolls
Basil, Carrots, Cucumbers, Rice noodles. Served with peanut sauce.
Soups
Vegetable & Tofu Soup
Peas, Carrots, Button Mushrooms, Spinach, Soft Tofu, , Snow peas
Egg Flower
Eggs, Napa Cabbage
Hot & Sour
with chicken, button mushrooms, Wood Ear mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, tofu and egg.
Wonton Soup
pork wontons, with chicken, shrimp, napa cabbage, & snow peas
Chicken Corn Chowder
Egg White, peas, carrots, sweet corn, and ground chicken
Snow White Seafood
with shrimp, scallops, calamari with Snowpeas, Peas, carrots, Shiitake Mushrooms, , Egg whites
Signatures
Peking Duck
Roasted Duck, serverd with fresh spring onions, cucumbers, hoison sauce and lotus buns
Wang's Beef Tenderloin
red onions, mushrooms, and string beans, with black pepper sauce
Beef & Sea Scallops
Red onions, mushrooms, and string beans with oyster sauce
Ginger Beef Tenderloin
Ginger, jalapeno, and scallions on a bed of Chinese broccoli with oyster sauce
Wang's Bulgogi
Korean style BBQ beef with red onions, pickled cabbage, and topped with sesame seeds
Mandarin Beef
Crispy Beef, on a bed of Snow peas
Ginger Salmon
snowpeas, red bell pepper, mushroom, and fresh ginger in a brown sauce
Wang's Seafood Splendor
Shrimp, scallops, fish fillet, calamari served with cabbage, red bell peppers, gailan, and shiitake mushrooms served in a white wine sauce
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
served with steam vegetable medley and Teriyaki Sauce
Half Crispy Duck
Bone in crispy duck with 5 spice rub. Served with fresh spring onions, cucumbers, hoison sauce and lotus buns
Vanilla Prawns
Jumbo battered shrimp tossed in honey-cream sauce topped with homemade candied walnut
Wang's Splendor
Jumbo battered shrimp tossed in honey-cream sauce topped with homemade candied walnut
Glazed Walnut
Served with mangoes, snow peas, red bell peppers and tossed in a sweet ginger sauce.
Mala Stir fry
Bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and jalapenos in a Sichuan peppercorn sauce
Shanghai Prawns
Served on a bed with spicy garlic chili sauce and diced red onions
Peppercorn Spiced Softshell crab
jalapeno, red onion, scallions with chinese five spice
Fried Rice
Traditional Fried Rice
peas, carrots, mushroom, and egg
Spicy Seafood Fried Rice
shrimp, scallop, calamari, roasted chilis, siracha ,topped with fresh basil
Vegetable Tofu Brown Fried Rice
broccoli, zuchini, pea & carrots, snowpea, mushroom, beansprouts, babycorn, and egg
Chinagrill Fried Rice
chicken, bbq pork, shrimp with vegetable and egg
Vegeterian Dishes
Sichuan String Beans
string beans, garlic, and roasted chiles
Baby Bok Choy
choice of spicy garlic, oyster, or white sauce
Mapo Tofu
soft tofu, shiake mushroom , and scallions in a sichuan bean sauce
Buddhas Delight
napa cabbage, carrots, broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, zucchini and tofu. served in a white sauce
Asian Eggplant
carrots, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms, snow peas, bok choy, and scallions in a garlic sauce
Steamed Vegetables
napa cabbage, bok choy, snowpeas, carrots, broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, zucchini , and red bell pepper served with a spicy garlic sauce on the side
Broth Noodles
Chicken and Shrimp Wonton Broth
/ Baby Bok Choy in soy chicken broth
Spicy Seafood Broth
Shrimp, scallops and calamari w/ vegetables in a spicy chili soy broth
San Xian
Chicken, shrimp and scallops w/ vegetables in a chicken broth (napa cabbage, carrots, snow peas, broccoli)
Vegetable & Tofu Broth
Broccoli, carrots, snow peas, napa cabbage, and mushrooms in chicken broth
Stir Fry Noodles
Two Protein Noodles
Three Protein Noodles
Udon Noodles
Thick wheat noodle with string beans, carrots red onions and bean sprouts
Chow Fun
Wide rice noodles with string beans, red onions,bean sprouts and carrots
Taiwanese Street noodles
Thin Rice Noodles, soy sauce, egg, string beans, red onion, carrots, and bean sprouts
Phad Thai
Thin rice noodles w/red onions, bean sprouts,carrots, tofu and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts, cilantro, and lime wedge.
Singapore Rice Noodles
Thin Rice Noodles, yellow curry ,egg, string beans, red onion, carrots, and bean sprouts
Spicy Basil Chowfun
Wide rice noodles with basil, string beans, red onions,bean sprouts and carrots
Lomein
Egg noodle, celery, onions, mushrooms, carrots, cabbage, bean sprouts and bamboo shoots
Kids Chicken Lomein
Desserts
Sides
Extra Sauces
Extra Soy Sauce
Chili Oil $
homemade
Duck Sauce
Hoison
Hot Mustard
Peanut Sauce
Siracha
Siracha $$
Soy Ginger
Sweet and Sour Sauce
Brown Sauce
Spicy Garlic Sauce
White Sauce
Orange Sauce
Lemon Sauce
Fortune Cookies
Pancakes
Lotus Buns
DONT MAKE
Sauce on side
NO SAUCE
Extra Fortune Cookie
Traditional Favorites Dinner
Sesame Honey Sauce
over bed of broccoli
Orange Peel Flavor
Red bellpepper,snowpea, carrot, scallion and orange zest
Kung Pao
Bellpepper, peanut, scallion, and sichuan chili pepper
Sichuan Stir Fry
julienne celery, carrot, scallion, garlic, and sichuan chili pepper
Garlic Sauce
Bamboo shoot, mushroom, waterchestnut, carrot, scallion, and garlic
Hunan Sauce
Broccoli, snowpeas, mushroom, baby corn, red bellpepper, and zuchini in traditional brown spicy sauce
Jalapeno Stir Fry
Jalapeno, zuchini,baby corn, red bellpepper, mushroom, and onion
Black Bean Sauce
Bellpepper, mushroom, onion, black bean, and garlic
Cashew Stir Fry
Celery, mushroom, , and zuchini
Moo Shu Stir Fry
Shredded cabbage, egg, bamboo shoot, mushroom, and scallion
Broccoli Stir Fry
Broccoli
Sweet & Sour Stir Fry
Bellpepper, onion, carrot, and pineapple
Egg Foo Young
Chinese egg patty stuffed with vegetable and topped with snowpea, waterchestnut, and mushroom
Mongolian Stir Fry
green onion, garlic, and crispy vermicelli noodle
Thai Coconut Curry
asian eggplant, red bellpepper, carrot, onion, and basil
Almond Stir Fry
Celery, mushroom, waterchestnut, and zuchini
Curry Stir Fry
Classic Dinner
General Tsao's Chicken
Tender dark meat chicken breaded in Panko, served with broccoli andred onions
Pepper Steak
Green and Red Bell peppers and red onions in a brown sauce
Happy Family
Chicken, shrimp, scallops, BBQ pork snow peas, napa cabbage, carrots and mushrooms in a brown sauce.
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Chicken, mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, napa cabbage in a white sauce
Fish Fillet Stir-Fry
Rock Cod Fish fillet with choice of black bean,ginger scallion or zesty Sichuan sauce Served on a bed of bok choy
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Fresh jumbo shrimp stir-fried in creamy egg sauce with broccoli, mushroom, snowpea, and peas & carrot
Twice Cooked Pork
stir-fried BBQ pork with cabbage, mushroom, bellpepper, scallion, and onion with sichuan style chili pepper
Spicy Crispy Chicken
over bed of broccoli stir-fried with onion, peas&carrots with spicy garlic sauce
Spicy Crispy Beef
over bed of broccoli stir-fried with onion, peas&carrots with spicy garlic sauce
Spicy Crispy Prawns
over bed of broccoli stir-fried with onion, peas&carrots with spicy garlic sauce
Shrimp with Snow pea
sauteed in light white sauce
Lemon Chicken
citrus lemon sauce garnished w pickled ginger
DIM SUM
SALADS & WRAPS
VEGETABLE SIDES
HW TRADITIONAL FAVS
Broccoli Stir Fry (Half Pan)
Cashew Stir Fry (Half Pan)
Garlic Stir Fry (Half Pan)
General Tsao's ( Chicken Only) (Half Pan)
Hunan Stir Fry (Half Pan)
Kung Pao (Half Pan)
Mandarin Sweet & Sour (Half Pan)
Mongolian Stir Fry (Half Pan)
Moo Goo Gai Pan (Chicken Only) (Half Pan)
Orange Peel (Half Pan)
Pepper Steak (Beef Only) (Half Pan)
Sesame Honey (Half Pan)
Sichuan Stir Fry (Half Pan)
Spicy Crispy (Half Pan)
Catering Side Rice
HW FRIED RICE
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3223 Lemmon Avenue #103, Dallas, TX 75204