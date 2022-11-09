Restaurant header imageView gallery

Howard Wang's Uptown

review star

No reviews yet

3223 Lemmon Avenue #103

Dallas, TX 75204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Fried Rice
Potstickers
Crab Wontons

Dim Sum

Traditional Egg Roll

$2.75

Filled with Chicken, Celery, Carrots, Cabbage

Crispy Vegetable Spring Roll

$2.75

filled with Celery, Carrots, Cabbage

Canton BBQ Spare Ribs

$12.00

4 pieces tossed with BBQ sauce

Asian Wings

$12.00

8 pieces

Crispy Sesame Tofu

$9.00

6 pieces

Calamari Tempura

$11.00

Edamame

$8.00

Shrimp Toast

$12.00

Texas toast stuffed with shrimp, and sesame seed. Deep Fried

String Bean Tempura

$11.00

Lightly tempura battered, seasoned with salt and black pepper

Siu Mai

$9.00

open face dumpling with pork and shrimp

Crab Wontons

$9.00

crab meat, cream cheese, and onions

Jade Vegetable Dumplings

$9.00

spinach dumplings stuffed with cabbage, string beans, mushrooms, rice noodles, onions, carrots, and tofu.

Softshell Crab Tempura

$12.00

Potstickers

$9.00

6 pieces

Spicy Sichuan Steamed Wontons

$11.00

stuffed with shrimp,chicken, topped with crushed penuts

Dim Sum Sampler

$30.00

edamame, spring rolls, crab wontons, bbq spare ribs, shrimp toast

Salads/Wraps

Atlantic Salmon Salad

$18.00

Grilled salmon served with Romaine Lettuce, spinach, red onions, carrots, red bell peppers. Ginger dressing

Spicy Mandarin Steak Salad

$17.00

Grilled Beef Tenderloin (6 Pieces) on a bed of Mix Greens with Ponzu hot Chili oil

Wang's Ginger Chicken Salad

$12.00

shredded chicken, romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, toasted almonds, with ginger dressing

Shanghai Pickled Cabbage and Cucumbers

$8.00

with cucumbers and ponzu dressing

Lettuce Wraps

$11.00

chicken, shrimp, or vegetable & tofu all with shitake mushrooms, red onions, scallions, Served with Hoisin sauce

Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Korean BBQ Beef, red onions topped with sesame seeds. Served with Hoisin sauce

Asian Side Salad

$5.00

Iceberg lettuce, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers, Julienned Carrots

Summer Basil Rolls

$8.00

Basil, Carrots, Cucumbers, Rice noodles. Served with peanut sauce.

Soups

Vegetable & Tofu Soup

$4.00+

Peas, Carrots, Button Mushrooms, Spinach, Soft Tofu, , Snow peas

Egg Flower

$3.50+

Eggs, Napa Cabbage

Hot & Sour

$4.00+

with chicken, button mushrooms, Wood Ear mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, tofu and egg.

Wonton Soup

$4.50+

pork wontons, with chicken, shrimp, napa cabbage, & snow peas

Chicken Corn Chowder

$4.50+

Egg White, peas, carrots, sweet corn, and ground chicken

Snow White Seafood

$5.00+

with shrimp, scallops, calamari with Snowpeas, Peas, carrots, Shiitake Mushrooms, , Egg whites

Signatures

Peking Duck

Roasted Duck, serverd with fresh spring onions, cucumbers, hoison sauce and lotus buns

Wang's Beef Tenderloin

$32.00

red onions, mushrooms, and string beans, with black pepper sauce

Beef & Sea Scallops

$32.00

Red onions, mushrooms, and string beans with oyster sauce

Ginger Beef Tenderloin

$32.00

Ginger, jalapeno, and scallions on a bed of Chinese broccoli with oyster sauce

Wang's Bulgogi

$19.00

Korean style BBQ beef with red onions, pickled cabbage, and topped with sesame seeds

Mandarin Beef

$19.00

Crispy Beef, on a bed of Snow peas

Ginger Salmon

$19.00

snowpeas, red bell pepper, mushroom, and fresh ginger in a brown sauce

Wang's Seafood Splendor

$24.00

Shrimp, scallops, fish fillet, calamari served with cabbage, red bell peppers, gailan, and shiitake mushrooms served in a white wine sauce

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$19.00

served with steam vegetable medley and Teriyaki Sauce

Half Crispy Duck

$25.00

Bone in crispy duck with 5 spice rub. Served with fresh spring onions, cucumbers, hoison sauce and lotus buns

Vanilla Prawns

$18.00

Jumbo battered shrimp tossed in honey-cream sauce topped with homemade candied walnut

Wang's Splendor

$28.00

Jumbo battered shrimp tossed in honey-cream sauce topped with homemade candied walnut

Glazed Walnut

Served with mangoes, snow peas, red bell peppers and tossed in a sweet ginger sauce.

Mala Stir fry

Bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and jalapenos in a Sichuan peppercorn sauce

Shanghai Prawns

$18.00

Served on a bed with spicy garlic chili sauce and diced red onions

Peppercorn Spiced Softshell crab

$28.00

jalapeno, red onion, scallions with chinese five spice

Fried Rice

Traditional Fried Rice

peas, carrots, mushroom, and egg

Spicy Seafood Fried Rice

$15.00

shrimp, scallop, calamari, roasted chilis, siracha ,topped with fresh basil

Vegetable Tofu Brown Fried Rice

$12.00

broccoli, zuchini, pea & carrots, snowpea, mushroom, beansprouts, babycorn, and egg

Chinagrill Fried Rice

$14.00

chicken, bbq pork, shrimp with vegetable and egg

Vegeterian Dishes

Sichuan String Beans

$13.00

string beans, garlic, and roasted chiles

Baby Bok Choy

$13.00Out of stock

choice of spicy garlic, oyster, or white sauce

Mapo Tofu

$13.00

soft tofu, shiake mushroom , and scallions in a sichuan bean sauce

Buddhas Delight

$13.00

napa cabbage, carrots, broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, zucchini and tofu. served in a white sauce

Asian Eggplant

$13.00

carrots, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms, snow peas, bok choy, and scallions in a garlic sauce

Steamed Vegetables

$13.00

napa cabbage, bok choy, snowpeas, carrots, broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, zucchini , and red bell pepper served with a spicy garlic sauce on the side

Broth Noodles

Chicken and Shrimp Wonton Broth

$14.00

/ Baby Bok Choy in soy chicken broth

Spicy Seafood Broth

$16.00

Shrimp, scallops and calamari w/ vegetables in a spicy chili soy broth

San Xian

$14.00

Chicken, shrimp and scallops w/ vegetables in a chicken broth (napa cabbage, carrots, snow peas, broccoli)

Vegetable & Tofu Broth

$13.00

Broccoli, carrots, snow peas, napa cabbage, and mushrooms in chicken broth

Stir Fry Noodles

Two Protein Noodles

$15.00

Three Protein Noodles

$16.00

Udon Noodles

Thick wheat noodle with string beans, carrots red onions and bean sprouts

Chow Fun

Wide rice noodles with string beans, red onions,bean sprouts and carrots

Taiwanese Street noodles

Thin Rice Noodles, soy sauce, egg, string beans, red onion, carrots, and bean sprouts

Phad Thai

Thin rice noodles w/red onions, bean sprouts,carrots, tofu and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts, cilantro, and lime wedge.

Singapore Rice Noodles

Thin Rice Noodles, yellow curry ,egg, string beans, red onion, carrots, and bean sprouts

Spicy Basil Chowfun

Wide rice noodles with basil, string beans, red onions,bean sprouts and carrots

Lomein

Egg noodle, celery, onions, mushrooms, carrots, cabbage, bean sprouts and bamboo shoots

Kids Chicken Lomein

$6.00

Desserts

Five Layer Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Mango Ice Cream

$7.00

Green Tea Ice Cream w Banana Tempura

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

Fried Wonton Chips

$4.00

Side Noodles

$4.00

Extra Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Mix Vegetables

$7.00

Side of Broccoli

$7.00

Extra Sauces

Extra Soy Sauce

Chili Oil $

$1.00

homemade

Duck Sauce

$0.50

Hoison

$0.50

Hot Mustard

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Siracha

Siracha $$

$0.50

Soy Ginger

$0.50

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$2.00

Brown Sauce

$2.00

Spicy Garlic Sauce

$2.00

White Sauce

$2.00

Orange Sauce

$2.00

Lemon Sauce

$2.00

Fortune Cookies

Pancakes

$0.50

Lotus Buns

$1.00

Traditional Favorites Dinner

Sesame Honey Sauce

over bed of broccoli

Orange Peel Flavor

Red bellpepper,snowpea, carrot, scallion and orange zest

Kung Pao

Bellpepper, peanut, scallion, and sichuan chili pepper

Sichuan Stir Fry

julienne celery, carrot, scallion, garlic, and sichuan chili pepper

Garlic Sauce

Bamboo shoot, mushroom, waterchestnut, carrot, scallion, and garlic

Hunan Sauce

Broccoli, snowpeas, mushroom, baby corn, red bellpepper, and zuchini in traditional brown spicy sauce

Jalapeno Stir Fry

Jalapeno, zuchini,baby corn, red bellpepper, mushroom, and onion

Black Bean Sauce

Bellpepper, mushroom, onion, black bean, and garlic

Cashew Stir Fry

Celery, mushroom, , and zuchini

Moo Shu Stir Fry

Shredded cabbage, egg, bamboo shoot, mushroom, and scallion

Broccoli Stir Fry

Broccoli

Sweet & Sour Stir Fry

Bellpepper, onion, carrot, and pineapple

Egg Foo Young

Chinese egg patty stuffed with vegetable and topped with snowpea, waterchestnut, and mushroom

Mongolian Stir Fry

green onion, garlic, and crispy vermicelli noodle

Thai Coconut Curry

asian eggplant, red bellpepper, carrot, onion, and basil

Almond Stir Fry

Celery, mushroom, waterchestnut, and zuchini

Curry Stir Fry

Classic Dinner

General Tsao's Chicken

$17.00

Tender dark meat chicken breaded in Panko, served with broccoli andred onions

Pepper Steak

$17.00

Green and Red Bell peppers and red onions in a brown sauce

Happy Family

$18.00

Chicken, shrimp, scallops, BBQ pork snow peas, napa cabbage, carrots and mushrooms in a brown sauce.

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$16.00

Chicken, mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, napa cabbage in a white sauce

Fish Fillet Stir-Fry

$18.00

Rock Cod Fish fillet with choice of black bean,ginger scallion or zesty Sichuan sauce Served on a bed of bok choy

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$18.00

Fresh jumbo shrimp stir-fried in creamy egg sauce with broccoli, mushroom, snowpea, and peas & carrot

Twice Cooked Pork

$17.00

stir-fried BBQ pork with cabbage, mushroom, bellpepper, scallion, and onion with sichuan style chili pepper

Spicy Crispy Chicken

$17.00

over bed of broccoli stir-fried with onion, peas&carrots with spicy garlic sauce

Spicy Crispy Beef

$17.00

over bed of broccoli stir-fried with onion, peas&carrots with spicy garlic sauce

Spicy Crispy Prawns

$18.00

over bed of broccoli stir-fried with onion, peas&carrots with spicy garlic sauce

Shrimp with Snow pea

$18.00

sauteed in light white sauce

Lemon Chicken

$16.00

citrus lemon sauce garnished w pickled ginger

TO GO Drinks

Coca Cola Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Vai Wai Water Bottle

$5.00

San Pellegrino Bottle

$5.00

Abita Root Beer Bottle

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

DIM SUM

Spring Rolls

$30.00+

Egg Rolls

$30.00+

Traditional Chicken Eggrolls

Crab Wontons

$25.00+

Chicken Potstickers

$26.00+

Pork Potstickers

$26.00+

Jade Vegetable Dumplings

$26.00+

String Bean Tempura Half Pan

$25.00

Edamame Half Pan

$25.00

Summer Basil Rolls

$40.00+

SALADS & WRAPS

Asian Side Salad (Half Pan)

$25.00

Ginger Chicken Salad (Half Pan)

$50.00

Chicken Lettuce Wraps (Half Pan)

$45.00

Vegetable & Tofu Lettuce Wraps ( Half Pan)

$45.00

Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps (Half Pan)

$60.00

VEGETABLE SIDES

Buddha's Delight (Half Pan)

$45.00

Steamed Vegetables W/Garlic Sauce (Half Pan)

$45.00

Sichuan String Beans Half Pan

$45.00

Baby Bok Choy W/ Hot Garlic Sauce (Half Pan)

$45.00

Catering Side Rice

HW TRADITIONAL FAVS

Broccoli Stir Fry (Half Pan)

Cashew Stir Fry (Half Pan)

Garlic Stir Fry (Half Pan)

General Tsao's ( Chicken Only) (Half Pan)

$60.00

Hunan Stir Fry (Half Pan)

Kung Pao (Half Pan)

Mandarin Sweet & Sour (Half Pan)

Mongolian Stir Fry (Half Pan)

Moo Goo Gai Pan (Chicken Only) (Half Pan)

$60.00

Orange Peel (Half Pan)

Pepper Steak (Beef Only) (Half Pan)

$70.00

Sesame Honey (Half Pan)

Sichuan Stir Fry (Half Pan)

Spicy Crispy (Half Pan)

HW SIGNATURES

Ma-La Stir Fry (Half Pan)

Glazed Walnut (Half Pan)

HW NOODLES

Lo Mein (Half Pan)

Chow Fun Half Pan

Phad Thai Half Pan

Singapore Noodles Half Pan

HW FRIED RICE

Fried Rice (Half Pan )

Brown Fried Rice (Half Pan)

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

