American

Howard's Drive-In

review star

No reviews yet

121 E. Main St

West Brookfield, MA 01585

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$1.95+

Bottled Water

$1.25

Iced Tea

$1.95+

Frappes

$4.95

Tap Water

$0.00+

Seltzer Water

Slush Puppies

$1.95+

Float

$4.95

Milk

$1.95+

Iced Coffee

$1.95+

Hot Coffee

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$1.95+

Appetizers

Clam Fritters

$4.95+

Clam Chowder

$4.50

Chili

$4.50

Garden Salad

$3.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.95+

Wing Dings

$4.25+Out of stock

Buffalo Wing Dings

$4.75+

Potato Skins

$4.50+

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.95+

Buffalo Tenders

$5.00+

Chicken Tenders

$4.50+

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$3.95+

3 App Combo

$11.95+

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.50

Lobster Salad

$18.95

Tuna Salad

$6.95

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Salad

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Chicken Tender Salad

$7.95

Sandwiches

Hot Dog

$1.75

Cheese Dog

$2.10

Chili Dog

$2.25

Chili Cheese Dog

$2.50

Kraut Dog

$2.25

3 Hot Dogs

$4.25

Grilled Cheese

$2.95

Cheeseburger

$3.60

Hamburger

$3.25

Cheeseburg Special

$4.10

Hamburger Special

$3.75

Pepper Burger

$3.75

Double Hamburger

$4.50

Double Cheeseburger

$5.10

1/4 lb Hamburger

$4.00

1/4 lb Cheeseburger

$4.35

1/4 lb Hamburger Special

$4.50

Double 1/4 Pounder

$6.75

Double Deluxe

$7.25

Super Burger

$6.95

Sausage Burger

$5.75

The Belly Buster

$10.50

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Chicken Patty Sandwich

$4.95Out of stock

Grilled Veggie Burger

$5.95

Tuna Roll

$5.25

1/4 Lb. Lobster Roll

$19.95

1/2 Lb. Lobster Roll

$23.95

The Net Buster

$10.50

Fish Burger

$6.50

Scallop Roll

$17.50

Clam Roll

$17.95

Clam Strip Roll

$9.95

Tuna Melt

$5.50

BLT

$4.25

Meal Deals

#5 2 Cheeseburgers

$9.95

#6 1/4 LB Lobster Roll

$21.95

#7 Fishburger

$9.95

#8 Chicken Patty Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

#9 3 Hot Dogs

$8.95

#10 1/4 LB Cheeseburger

$8.95

#11 Clam Strip Roll

$12.95

#12 Clam Fritters & Chowder

$10.95

#13 Fishburger & Chowder

$12.95

Seafood Plates

The Captain Platter

$36.95

The Junior Platter

$29.95

Choose 2 Platter

$17.95

Fish Plate

$12.95

Steamer Plate

$15.95Out of stock

Scallop Plate

$25.95

Scallop Roll Plate

$19.95

Clam Plate

$27.95

Clam Roll Plate

$20.95

SCAM Plate

$26.95

Clam Strip Plate

$16.95

Clam Strip Roll Plate

$12.95

Popcorn Shrimp Plate

$10.95Out of stock

Fried Jumbo Shrimp Plate

$15.95

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Plate

$15.95

Bada-Bing Shrimp Plate

$15.95

Burger/Sandwich Plates

Hamburger Plate

$6.95

Cheeseburger Plate

$7.25

Cheeseburger Special Plate

$7.75

Double Cheeseburger Plate

$7.95

Double Hamburger Plate

$7.25

1/4 lb Burger Plate

$7.25

1/4 lb Cheeseburger Plate

$7.60

Double 1/4lb Burger Plate

$9.25

Double Deluxe Plate

$9.75

Super Burger Plate

$9.50

Belly Buster Plate

$12.95

Fishburger Plate

$9.95

Net Buster Plate

$12.95

1/4 lb Lobster Roll Plate

$21.95

1/2 lb Lobster Roll Plate

$25.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Plate

$9.50

Chicken Patty Plate

$8.50Out of stock

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich Plate

$9.50

Sausage Burger Plate

$8.50

Hot Dog Plate

$5.00

Tuna Roll Plate

$6.95

Veggie Burger Plate

$8.45

Grilled Cheese Plate

$5.25

Tuna Melt Plate

$7.95

BLT Plate

$6.75

Chicken/Rib Plates

Half BBQ Chicken Plate

$10.95

Half Fried Chicken Plate

$10.95

Chicken & Riblet Plate

$18.95Out of stock

Chicken Tender Plate

$9.95

Wing Ding Plate

$9.95

1/2 Rack Plate

$13.95Out of stock

Full Rack Plate

$17.95Out of stock

Buffalo Tender Plate

$10.45

Buffalo Wing Ding Plate

$10.45

Side Orders

French Fries

$3.75+

Onion Rings

$4.00+

Clam Strips (side)

$10.95+

Clams (side)

$17.95+

Scallops (side)

$17.95+

Piece of Fish

$9.50

Jumbo Shrimp (side)

$7.95+

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$7.95Out of stock

Bada Bing Shrimp (side)

$8.95+

1/2 Chicken

$7.25

Whole Chicken

$10.50

1/2 Rack Ribs

$10.95Out of stock

Full Rack Ribs

$15.95Out of stock

Steamers

$12.95+Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$0.50

Lg Cole Slaw

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Cheese Fries

$4.75+

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.75+

Chili Fries

$4.75+

Cranberry Sauce

$0.50

Kids Plates

Kids Hot Dog

$4.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids Hamburger

$6.75

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Fish Plate

$8.95

Kids Clam Strip

$8.95

Kids Chicken Tender

$6.95

Kids Wing Ding

$6.95

Kids Jumbo Shrimp

$8.95

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$6.95Out of stock

Kids Tuna Roll

$6.95

Kids Buffalo Tender

$7.45

Kids Buffalo Wing Ding

$7.45

Miscellaneous

Ketchup

Mustard

Relish

Onions

Sweet & Sour

BBQ

Honey Mustard

Ranch

Sour Cream

Marinara

Lemon

Tartar

Extra Tartar

Cocktail

Mayo

Buffalo/Hot Sauce

Melted Butter

Vinegar

Salt

Pepper

Hot Dog Bun

$0.50

Hamburger Bun

$0.50

Extra Plate

Extra Utensils

Dessert

Ice Cream

$3.00+

Sundaes

$5.95+

Flurries

$4.95+

Frappes

$4.95

Float

$4.95

Fido’s Special

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

121 E. Main St, West Brookfield, MA 01585

Directions

Gallery
Howard's Drive-In image

Map
