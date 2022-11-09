  • Home
  • Dundalk
  • Howard's Mexican Taco House - 7312 Holabird Avenue
Howard's Mexican Taco House 7312 Holabird Avenue

No reviews yet

7312 Holabird Avenue

Dundalk Sparrows, MD 21222

Popular Items

3 Tacos de birria
Mix & match Tacos
3 Steak Tacos

Appetizers

Wings

$12.00

Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips, Queso sauce, BBQ slow cook pork, jalapeños, pico de Gallo, topped with chipotle ranch.

Choriqueso

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Guacamole and Chips

$10.00

Queso Dip and Chips

$7.00

Salads

Tostada Salad

$14.00

Chicken Fajita Salad

$14.00

Tacos

3 Chicken Tacos

$12.00

3 Steak Tacos

$12.00

3 Tacos de lengua

$15.00

3 Tacos de birria

$15.00

3 Ground Beef Tacos

$12.00

3 Al Pastor Tacos

$12.00

3 Carnitas Tacos

$12.00

3 Chorizo Tacos

$12.00

3 Tripa Tacos

$15.00

3 Mahi Fish Tacos

$15.00

Cajun Seasoning Mahi Fish topped with pineapple, pico de Gallo, and side Chipotle Ranch.

3 Rock Fish Tacos

$15.00

Beer battered rock fish, chopped lettuce, pico de Gallo, side chipotle ranch.

3 Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

(Blackened Optional) pineapple, pico de Gallo, chopped lettuce, and avocado cilantro lime.

3 blackened Shrimp Taco

$15.00

3 Veggie Tacos

$12.00

Mix & match Tacos

Burritos

Burrito Mexicano

$12.00

Burrito Veggie

$11.00

Burrito Enchilado

$13.00

Burrito Grande

$15.00

Bowl

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Quesadillas/Tortas

3 Quesabirria

$15.00

1 Quesabirria

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$12.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Tomato and onions served with sour cream and a side of avocado cilantro sauce.

Pull Pork Quesadilla

$13.00

Slow cook pork, BBQ served with sour cream and side chipotle ranch.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$12.00

Lengua Quesadilla

$15.00

Milanesa de Pollo

$14.00

Milanesa de Res

$14.00

Torta de Chorizo

$14.00

Chorizo con huevo

$14.00

Big Birria

$15.00

Torta Al PAstor

$14.00

Entrees

Carne Asada

$14.00

Pechuga Asada

$14.00

Enchiladas Rojas

$14.00

Fajita Chicken

$15.00

Steak Fajita

$15.00

Shrimp Fajita

$18.00

Mix Fajita

$18.00

Burgers/Subs

Beef Burger

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

12" Sub Philly

$12.00

18" Sub Philly

$18.00

Shrimps Sub

$15.00

Sides

Side Guacamole

$5.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Benas/Rice

$4.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Salsa

$4.00

Side Queso Sauce

$4.00

birria Sauce

$1.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Churros

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Horchata

$3.00

Coca Cola Glass

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarrito Tamarind

$3.00

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.00

Water

$1.50

Soda Can

$1.00

Unsweetened tea

$3.00

Empanadas

3 Empanadas Birria

$15.00

3 Empanadas Chicken

$12.00

Empanadas Steak

$12.00

Empanadas Mixed

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Authentic Mexican food Dine-in, togo & delivery

7312 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk Sparrows, MD 21222

