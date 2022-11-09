Howard's Mexican Taco House 7312 Holabird Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Mexican food Dine-in, togo & delivery
Location
7312 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk Sparrows, MD 21222
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Dundalk Sparrows
More near Dundalk Sparrows