HOWARDS RESTAURANT 976 PARKWAY
No reviews yet
976 PARKWAY
Gatlinburg, TN 37738
Appetizers
Extreme Appetizer
$32.00
Ribeye Strips
$14.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.00
Buffalo Wings
$10.00
Onion Rings
$10.00
Fried Mushrooms
$10.00
Catfish Bites
$10.00
Quesadilla
$14.00
Jalapeno Poppers
$10.00
Potato Skins
$10.00
Nachos Supreme
$14.00
FGT & Pimento Cheese
$9.00
Spinach Con Queso
$11.00
Cheese Quesadilla
$9.00
Pork Belly Bites
$6.99Out of stock
Soup & Salad
Sides
Add Ons
Burgers & Sandwiches
Steaks
Entrees
Childrens Menu
Liquor
Well Vodka
$5.00
Wheatley
$7.50
Titos
$9.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
DBL Well Vodka
$8.00
DBL Wheatley
$12.00
DBL Titos
$14.40
DBL Grey Goose
$14.40
Well Gin
$5.00
Beefeater
$7.00
Bombay Saphire
$8.00
Tanqueray
$7.00
DBL Well Gin
$8.00
DBL Beefeater
$11.20
DBL Bombay Saphire
$12.80
DBL Tanqueray
$11.20
Well Rum
$5.00
Bacardi
$6.00
Captain Morgan
$6.00
Malibu
$6.00
DBL Well Rum
$8.00
DBL Bacardi
$9.60
DBL Captain Morgan
$9.60Out of stock
DBL Malibu
$9.60
El Jimador
$7.00
Espolon
$7.00
Well Tequila JC
$5.00
Patron Silver
$10.00
Black Sheep Silver
$10.00
Black Sheep Reposado
$12.00
Black Sheep Anejo
$14.00
Black Sheep Extra Anejo
$18.00
DBL Well Tequila
$8.00
DBL El Jimador
$11.20
DBL Herradura Silver
$12.80
DBL Jose Quervo
$11.20
DBL Patron Silver
$16.00
DBL Herradura Reposado
$16.00
DBL Herradura Anejo
$19.20
DBL Espolon
$11.20
Angels Envy
$11.00
Bardstown Fusion #6
$9.00
Basil Hayden
$10.00
Basil Hayden's 10YR
$14.00
Blanton's
$13.00Out of stock
Buffalo Trace
$11.00
Bulleit Rye
$9.00
Bushmill
$6.00
Chattanooga 91
$9.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Crown Royal Apple
$9.00
Crown Royal Peach
$9.00
Eagle Rare
$14.00
EH Taylor SB
$15.00
Four Roses Barrel Select
$11.00
Jack Daniel's Coy Hill
$18.00Out of stock
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jack Daniels Bonded
$10.00
Jack Daniels Triple Mash
$10.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$25.00
King's American Blended Whiskey
$8.00
King's Family Bourbon
$8.00
King's Ryeconic
$11.00
King's TN Bourbon
$12.00
King's Wheated Bourbon
$10.00
Knob Creek
$9.00
Larceny
$9.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
McKenna
$10.00
Michter's 10 YR
$18.00
Michter's US 1
$9.00
Old Forester 1897
$10.00
Old Forester 1920
$12.00
Old Tub
$10.00
Skrewball Peanut Butter
$8.00
Southern Comfort
$6.00
TN Shine Blackberry
$7.00
TN Shine Corn Whiskey
$7.00
Weller 90
$11.00
Widow Jane 10yr
$10.00
Willett Pot Still
$10.00
Woodford Derby
$11.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Yellow Stone
$10.00
DBL Angels Envy
$13.75
DBL Bardstown Fusion #6
$11.25
DBL Basil Hayden
$12.50
DBL Basil Hayden's 10YR
$17.50
DBL Blanton's
$16.25Out of stock
DBL Buffalo Trace
$13.75
DBL Bulleit Rye
$13.00
DBL Bushmill
$7.50
DBL Chattanooga 91
$11.25
DBL Crown Royal
$10.00
DBL Crown Royal Apple
$13.00
DBL Crown Royal Peach
$13.00
DBL Eagle Rare
$17.50
DBL EH Taylor SB
$18.75
DBL Four Roses Barrel Select
$13.75
DBL Jack Daniel's Coy Hill
$22.50
DBL Jack Daniels
$12.50
DBL Jack Daniels Bonded
$12.50
DBL Jack Daniels Triple Mash
$12.50
DBL Jameson
$10.00
DBL Jim Beam
$8.75
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
$15.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Blue
$31.25
DBL King's American Blended Whiskey
$10.00
DBL King's Family Bourbon
$10.00
DBL King's Ryeconic
$13.75
DBL King's TN Bourbon
$15.00
DBL King's Wheated Bourbon
$12.50
DBL Knob Creek
$11.25
DBL Larceny
$11.25
DBL Makers Mark
$11.25
DBL McKenna
$12.50
DBL Michter's 10 YR
$22.50
DBL Michter's US 1
$11.25
DBL Old Forester 1897
$12.50
DBL Old Forester 1920
$15.00
DBL Old Tub
$12.50
DBL Skrewball Peanut Butter
$10.00
DBL Southern Comfort
$7.50
DBL TN Shine Blackberry
$8.75
DBL TN Shine Corn Whiskey
$8.75
DBL Weller 90
$13.75
DBL Widow Jane 10yr
$12.50
DBL Willett Pot Still
$12.50
DBL Woodford Derby
$13.75
DBL Woodford Reserve
$12.50
DBL Yellow Stone
$12.50
Chivas Regal
$7.00Out of stock
Dewars
$7.00Out of stock
Glenlivet
$7.00Out of stock
J & B
$7.00Out of stock
Johnnie Walker Black
$12.00
~~BLUE LABLE~~ Jonnie Walker
$25.00
DBL Chivas Regal
$11.20
DBL Dewars
$11.20
DBL Glenlivet
$11.20
DBL J & B
$11.20
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
$19.20
DBL ~~BLUE LABLE~~ Jonnie Walker
$40.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$7.00Out of stock
Amaretto House
$5.00
Apple Sour
$5.00
B&B
$7.00
Bailey's
$7.00
Blue Curacao
$5.00
Chocolate Liquer
$5.00
Christian Bro's
$6.00
Courvosier
$8.00
Drambuie
$7.00
Fireball
$7.00
Frangelica
$7.00
Galliano
$6.00
Grand Marnier
$8.00
Hennessy
$8.00Out of stock
Jagermeister
$7.00Out of stock
Kahlua
$7.00
Lemoncello
$6.00
Mint Liquer
$5.00
Peach Schnapps
$5.00
Peppermint Schnapps
$5.00
Remy Martin
$8.00
Sloe Gin
$5.00
Southern Comfort
$6.00
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
$11.20
DBL Amaretto House
$8.00
DBL Apple Sour
$8.00
DBL B&B
$11.20
DBL Bailey's
$11.20
DBL Blue Curacao
$8.00
DBL Chocolate Liquer
$8.00
DBL Christian Bro's
$9.60
DBL Courvosier
$12.80
DBL Drambuie
$11.20
DBL Fireball
$11.20
DBL Frangelica
$11.20
DBL Galliano
$9.60
DBL Grand Marnier
$12.80
DBL Hennessy
$12.80
DBL Jagermeister
$11.20
DBL Kahlua
$11.20
DBL Lemoncello
$9.60
DBL Mint Liquer
$8.00
DBL Peach Schnapps
$8.00
DBL Peppermint Schnapps
$8.00
DBL Remy Martin
$12.80
DBL Sloe Gin
$8.00
DBL Southern Comfort
$9.60
Beer
16oz Bud Light
$5.00
16oz Mich Ultra
$5.25
16oz Black Horse Vanilla
$6.25
16oz Miller Lite
$5.00
16oz Coors Light
$5.00
16oz Yeehaw Dunkle
$6.25
16oz Blue moon
$5.00
16oz Sweetwater IPA
$6.25
20 oz Bud Light
$5.75
20 oz Mich Ultra
$6.00
20 oz Blackhorse Vanilla
$7.00
20 oz Miller Lite
$5.75
20 oz Coors Light
$5.75
20 oz Yeehaw Dunkel
$7.00
20 oz Blue Moon
$5.75
20 oz Sweetwater IPA
$7.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Mich Ultra
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Yuengling
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Stella Artois
$4.50
Corona Extra
$4.50
Heineken
$4.50
Angry Orchard
$4.50
New Belgium Fat Tire
$4.50
Seltzer
$4.50
Bud Light Next
$4.50
Cocktails
*Aviation
$10.00
*Blackberry Moonshine Margarita
$9.00
*Dark and Stormy
$11.00
*French 75
$11.00
*Gold Fashion
$11.00
*Howard's Bloody Mary
$10.00
*MANHATTAN
$12.00
*MIMOSA
$7.00
*Skrew Putin
$10.00Out of stock
*Smoky Mtn Mule
$10.00
*Ultimate LIT
$12.00
*WHISKEY SOUR
$12.00
Amaretto Sour
$7.00
Apple jack Tini
$10.00
Bahama Mama
$9.00
Bay Breeze
$7.00
Beach Comber
$7.00
Big Orange Crush
$7.00
Black Russian
$7.50
Bloody Mary VIRGIN
$5.00
Buttery Nipple
$6.50
Coffee Irish Coffee
$7.00
Coffee Irish Cream Coffee
$7.00
Coffee Kahlua and Cream
$7.00
Cosmopolian
$10.00
Cuba Libre
$7.00
Fuzzy Navel
$7.00
Gimlet
$7.00
Gin Ricky
$7.00
Greyhound
$7.00
Hairy Navel
$7.00
Hurricane
$10.00
Lemon Drop
$6.00
Liquid Marijuana
$10.00
LIT Blue Motorcycle
$10.00
Long Island Tea
$10.00
Long Island Top Shelf
$14.00
Madras
$7.00
MARGARITA
$10.00
MARTINI Gin
$10.00
MARTINI Vodka
$10.00
Melon Ball
$7.00
Melon Tini
$10.00
Monkey Wrench
$7.00
Rum Runner
$10.50
Salty Dog
$7.00
Screwdriver
$7.00
Sea Breeze
$7.00
Sex on the Beach
$7.00
Tequila Sunrise
$7.00
Tom Collins
$7.00
Vodka Collins
$7.00
Washington Apple
$7.00
WHITE RUSSIAN
$9.00
Wine
GLS Pinot Noir, Meiomi
$9.00
GLS Merlot, Red Diamond
$7.00
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Robert Mondavi Private Selection
$7.00
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Bonanza by Caymus
$10.00
GLS Malbec, Trapiche
$8.00Out of stock
GLS Red Blend, Conundrum
$8.00
BTL Cabernet, Bonanza by Caymus
$32.00
BTL Cabernet, Caymus
$95.00
BTL Cabernet, Robert Mondavi Private Selection
$23.00
BTL Malbec, Trapiche
$28.00Out of stock
BTL Merlot, Emmolo
$52.00
BTL Merlot, Red Diamond
$23.00
BTL Petite Sirah, Caymus Sinsun
$65.00
BTL Pinot Noir, Belle Glos
$52.00
BTL Pinot Noir, Meiomi
$32.00
BTL Cabernet, Earthquake
$42.00
BTL Cabernet, Paul Hobbs Crossbarn
$79.00
BTL, Red Blend-Petite Sirah, Caymus-Suisun
$65.00
BTL, Petite Sirah, Inkblot
$49.00
BTL, Merlot, Emmolo
$52.00
BTL, Pinot Noir, Belle Glos Las Altras
$52.00Out of stock
BTL Red Blend, Conundrum
$27.00
GLS Champagne, Wycliff
$8.00
GLS Chardonnay, Biltmore Vineyards
$8.00
GLS Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson
$11.00
GLS Mimosa
$7.00
GLS Moscato, Cupcake
$7.00
GLS Pinot Grigio, Bolla
$7.00
GLS Pinot Grigio, Daisy
$8.00
GLS Pinot Grigio, Echo
$8.00
GLS Pinot Grigio, Josh
$8.00
GLS, Riesling, Chateau Ste Michelle
$8.00
SPLIT Prosecco, Lunetta
$9.00
BTL Champagne, Korbel
$26.00
BTL Champagne, Wycliff
$19.00
BTL Chardonnay, Biltmore Vineyards
$28.00
BTL Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson
$34.00
BTL Moscato, Cupcake
$23.00
BTL Pinot Grigio, Bolla
$23.00
BTL Pinot Grigio, Daisy
$27.00
BTL Pinot Grigio, Echo
$27.00
BTL Pinot Grigio, Josh
$27.00
BTL, Chardonnay, Paul Hobbs Crossbarn
$47.00Out of stock
BTL, Riesling, Chateau Ste Michelle
$30.00
CARAFE Mimosa
$21.00
GLS White Zinfandel, Beringer
$6.00
White Zinfandel, Beringer
$21.00
Brunch Specials
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Location
976 PARKWAY, Gatlinburg, TN 37738
