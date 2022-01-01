HOWARDS RESTAURANT 976 PARKWAY

Restaurant header imageView gallery

976 PARKWAY

Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Appetizers

Extreme Appetizer

$32.00

Ribeye Strips

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Catfish Bites

$10.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Nachos Supreme

$14.00

FGT & Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Spinach Con Queso

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Pork Belly Bites

$6.99Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Garden Salad

$7.00

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Vegetable Beef Soup

$6.50Out of stock

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$4.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Rice & Kale Blend

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Add Ons

Add Salad

$4.99

Add Half Rack Ribs

$10.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Bacon

$1.00

Add Chili

$2.00

Add Sauteed Onions

$1.00

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

Side Onion Rings $6

$6.00

Side Trout

$12.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Steak Burger

$11.00

Bourbon BBQ Burger with Fried Onions

$14.00

Pimento Cheese & FGT Burger

$15.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Rustic French Dip

$13.00

Steaks

Steak for Two

$68.00

8oz Filet

$39.00

Petite Filet

$32.00

14oz Ribeye

$41.00

16oz Cowboy Ribeye

$45.00Out of stock

16oz New York Strip

$39.00

28oz Porterhouse

$57.00Out of stock

22oz T-bone

$43.00Out of stock

14oz Smoked Prime Rib

$37.00Out of stock

Entrees

Mountain Trout

$23.00

Catfish Dinner

$20.00

Salmon

$22.00

Two Pork Tenderloins

$19.00Out of stock

Hickory Smoked Pork Ribs

$19.00

Pulled Pork Platter

$17.00

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Chicken Breast

$18.00

Open Face Roast Beef

$17.00

Chop Steak Dinner

$16.00

Stuffed Pork Loin

$20.00

Airline Chicken

$18.00

Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Dessert for Two

$10.49

Dessert for Four

$14.49

Childrens Menu

Kid Steak Burger

$8.00

Kid Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.00

Kid 6oz Sirloin

$13.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kid Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Kids Drinks

$1.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Wheatley

$7.50

Titos

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Wheatley

$12.00

DBL Titos

$14.40

DBL Grey Goose

$14.40

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Beefeater

$11.20

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.80

DBL Tanqueray

$11.20

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.60

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.60Out of stock

DBL Malibu

$9.60

El Jimador

$7.00

Espolon

$7.00

Well Tequila JC

$5.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Black Sheep Silver

$10.00

Black Sheep Reposado

$12.00

Black Sheep Anejo

$14.00

Black Sheep Extra Anejo

$18.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL El Jimador

$11.20

DBL Herradura Silver

$12.80

DBL Jose Quervo

$11.20

DBL Patron Silver

$16.00

DBL Herradura Reposado

$16.00

DBL Herradura Anejo

$19.20

DBL Espolon

$11.20

Angels Envy

$11.00

Bardstown Fusion #6

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Basil Hayden's 10YR

$14.00

Blanton's

$13.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Bushmill

$6.00

Chattanooga 91

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal Peach

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

EH Taylor SB

$15.00

Four Roses Barrel Select

$11.00

Jack Daniel's Coy Hill

$18.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$10.00

Jack Daniels Triple Mash

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$25.00

King's American Blended Whiskey

$8.00

King's Family Bourbon

$8.00

King's Ryeconic

$11.00

King's TN Bourbon

$12.00

King's Wheated Bourbon

$10.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Larceny

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

McKenna

$10.00

Michter's 10 YR

$18.00

Michter's US 1

$9.00

Old Forester 1897

$10.00

Old Forester 1920

$12.00

Old Tub

$10.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

TN Shine Blackberry

$7.00

TN Shine Corn Whiskey

$7.00

Weller 90

$11.00

Widow Jane 10yr

$10.00

Willett Pot Still

$10.00

Woodford Derby

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Yellow Stone

$10.00

DBL Angels Envy

$13.75

DBL Bardstown Fusion #6

$11.25

DBL Basil Hayden

$12.50

DBL Basil Hayden's 10YR

$17.50

DBL Blanton's

$16.25Out of stock

DBL Buffalo Trace

$13.75

DBL Bulleit Rye

$13.00

DBL Bushmill

$7.50

DBL Chattanooga 91

$11.25

DBL Crown Royal

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$13.00

DBL Crown Royal Peach

$13.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$17.50

DBL EH Taylor SB

$18.75

DBL Four Roses Barrel Select

$13.75

DBL Jack Daniel's Coy Hill

$22.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.50

DBL Jack Daniels Bonded

$12.50

DBL Jack Daniels Triple Mash

$12.50

DBL Jameson

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$8.75

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$31.25

DBL King's American Blended Whiskey

$10.00

DBL King's Family Bourbon

$10.00

DBL King's Ryeconic

$13.75

DBL King's TN Bourbon

$15.00

DBL King's Wheated Bourbon

$12.50

DBL Knob Creek

$11.25

DBL Larceny

$11.25

DBL Makers Mark

$11.25

DBL McKenna

$12.50

DBL Michter's 10 YR

$22.50

DBL Michter's US 1

$11.25

DBL Old Forester 1897

$12.50

DBL Old Forester 1920

$15.00

DBL Old Tub

$12.50

DBL Skrewball Peanut Butter

$10.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$7.50

DBL TN Shine Blackberry

$8.75

DBL TN Shine Corn Whiskey

$8.75

DBL Weller 90

$13.75

DBL Widow Jane 10yr

$12.50

DBL Willett Pot Still

$12.50

DBL Woodford Derby

$13.75

DBL Woodford Reserve

$12.50

DBL Yellow Stone

$12.50

Chivas Regal

$7.00Out of stock

Dewars

$7.00Out of stock

Glenlivet

$7.00Out of stock

J & B

$7.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

~~BLUE LABLE~~ Jonnie Walker

$25.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$11.20

DBL Dewars

$11.20

DBL Glenlivet

$11.20

DBL J & B

$11.20

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$19.20

DBL ~~BLUE LABLE~~ Jonnie Walker

$40.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00Out of stock

Amaretto House

$5.00

Apple Sour

$5.00

B&B

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Chocolate Liquer

$5.00

Christian Bro's

$6.00

Courvosier

$8.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelica

$7.00

Galliano

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Hennessy

$8.00Out of stock

Jagermeister

$7.00Out of stock

Kahlua

$7.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Mint Liquer

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Remy Martin

$8.00

Sloe Gin

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.20

DBL Amaretto House

$8.00

DBL Apple Sour

$8.00

DBL B&B

$11.20

DBL Bailey's

$11.20

DBL Blue Curacao

$8.00

DBL Chocolate Liquer

$8.00

DBL Christian Bro's

$9.60

DBL Courvosier

$12.80

DBL Drambuie

$11.20

DBL Fireball

$11.20

DBL Frangelica

$11.20

DBL Galliano

$9.60

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.80

DBL Hennessy

$12.80

DBL Jagermeister

$11.20

DBL Kahlua

$11.20

DBL Lemoncello

$9.60

DBL Mint Liquer

$8.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$8.00

DBL Peppermint Schnapps

$8.00

DBL Remy Martin

$12.80

DBL Sloe Gin

$8.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$9.60

Beer

16oz Bud Light

$5.00

16oz Mich Ultra

$5.25

16oz Black Horse Vanilla

$6.25

16oz Miller Lite

$5.00

16oz Coors Light

$5.00

16oz Yeehaw Dunkle

$6.25

16oz Blue moon

$5.00

16oz Sweetwater IPA

$6.25

20 oz Bud Light

$5.75

20 oz Mich Ultra

$6.00

20 oz Blackhorse Vanilla

$7.00

20 oz Miller Lite

$5.75

20 oz Coors Light

$5.75

20 oz Yeehaw Dunkel

$7.00

20 oz Blue Moon

$5.75

20 oz Sweetwater IPA

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

New Belgium Fat Tire

$4.50

Seltzer

$4.50

Bud Light Next

$4.50

Cocktails

*Aviation

$10.00

*Blackberry Moonshine Margarita

$9.00

*Dark and Stormy

$11.00

*French 75

$11.00

*Gold Fashion

$11.00

*Howard's Bloody Mary

$10.00

*MANHATTAN

$12.00

*MIMOSA

$7.00

*Skrew Putin

$10.00Out of stock

*Smoky Mtn Mule

$10.00

*Ultimate LIT

$12.00

*WHISKEY SOUR

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Apple jack Tini

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Beach Comber

$7.00

Big Orange Crush

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.50

Bloody Mary VIRGIN

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Coffee Irish Coffee

$7.00

Coffee Irish Cream Coffee

$7.00

Coffee Kahlua and Cream

$7.00

Cosmopolian

$10.00

Cuba Libre

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Gin Ricky

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hairy Navel

$7.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

LIT Blue Motorcycle

$10.00

Long Island Tea

$10.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$14.00

Madras

$7.00

MARGARITA

$10.00

MARTINI Gin

$10.00

MARTINI Vodka

$10.00

Melon Ball

$7.00

Melon Tini

$10.00

Monkey Wrench

$7.00

Rum Runner

$10.50

Salty Dog

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Vodka Collins

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$9.00

Wine

GLS Pinot Noir, Meiomi

$9.00

GLS Merlot, Red Diamond

$7.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Robert Mondavi Private Selection

$7.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Bonanza by Caymus

$10.00

GLS Malbec, Trapiche

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Red Blend, Conundrum

$8.00

BTL Cabernet, Bonanza by Caymus

$32.00

BTL Cabernet, Caymus

$95.00

BTL Cabernet, Robert Mondavi Private Selection

$23.00

BTL Malbec, Trapiche

$28.00Out of stock

BTL Merlot, Emmolo

$52.00

BTL Merlot, Red Diamond

$23.00

BTL Petite Sirah, Caymus Sinsun

$65.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Belle Glos

$52.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Meiomi

$32.00

BTL Cabernet, Earthquake

$42.00

BTL Cabernet, Paul Hobbs Crossbarn

$79.00

BTL, Red Blend-Petite Sirah, Caymus-Suisun

$65.00

BTL, Petite Sirah, Inkblot

$49.00

BTL, Merlot, Emmolo

$52.00

BTL, Pinot Noir, Belle Glos Las Altras

$52.00Out of stock

BTL Red Blend, Conundrum

$27.00

GLS Champagne, Wycliff

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay, Biltmore Vineyards

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson

$11.00

GLS Mimosa

$7.00

GLS Moscato, Cupcake

$7.00

GLS Pinot Grigio, Bolla

$7.00

GLS Pinot Grigio, Daisy

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio, Echo

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio, Josh

$8.00

GLS, Riesling, Chateau Ste Michelle

$8.00

SPLIT Prosecco, Lunetta

$9.00

BTL Champagne, Korbel

$26.00

BTL Champagne, Wycliff

$19.00

BTL Chardonnay, Biltmore Vineyards

$28.00

BTL Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson

$34.00

BTL Moscato, Cupcake

$23.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Bolla

$23.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Daisy

$27.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Echo

$27.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Josh

$27.00

BTL, Chardonnay, Paul Hobbs Crossbarn

$47.00Out of stock

BTL, Riesling, Chateau Ste Michelle

$30.00

CARAFE Mimosa

$21.00

GLS White Zinfandel, Beringer

$6.00

White Zinfandel, Beringer

$21.00

Brunch Specials

Howards Doughnuts

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Stuffed French Toast

$13.00

French Toast

$10.00

Breakfast Chimichanga

$14.00

Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

Strawberry Waffle

$13.00

Fried Chicken Funnel Cake

$14.00

Rustic French Dip

$13.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Brunch Bar Drinks

Half Price Brunch Mimosa

$3.50

Brunch Mimosa Carafes

$11.00

Brunch Bloody Mary

$6.50

Pepsi Products

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Beverages

Water

Coffee

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

White Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

976 PARKWAY, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Directions

Gallery
HOWARDS RESTAURANT image
HOWARDS RESTAURANT image
HOWARDS RESTAURANT image

