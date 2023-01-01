A map showing the location of Howard's + Rosie'sView gallery

Howard's + Rosie's

review star

No reviews yet

1130 West 6th St

Austin, TX 78703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Friendly Neighborhood Bars

Location

1130 West 6th St, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pecan Square Café
orange starNo Reviews
1200B West 6th Street Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
orange starNo Reviews
1120 W 6th Street Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
orange starNo Reviews
1203 W 6th Street Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Swedish Hill Bakery & Cafe
orange star3.9 • 676
1120 W 6th Street Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Better Half Bar Delivery + Carhop Service
orange starNo Reviews
406 Walsh Street Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Hold Out Brewing
orange star4.7 • 303
1208 W 4th St Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - North Loop
orange star4.8 • 5,834
501 E 53rd St. Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (18 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston