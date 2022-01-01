Howard's Mediterranean Cafe Howard"s Mediterranean Cafe
191 Changebridge Road
Montville, NJ 07045
Omelettes and Platters
Western Omelette
Four eggs, ham, peppers and onions.
Greek Omelette
Four eggs, spinach, tomatoes, olives, feta.
Meat and Cheese Omelette
Four eggs and choice of Taylor ham, turkey sausage, natural wood smoked bacon, turkey or turkey bacon.
Cheese Omelette
Vegetarian Omelette
Four eggs, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
3 Eggs any Style Platters
Avocado Omelette
Four eggs, avocado, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese.
Avocado Toast Platter
Country Scramble
Four eggs, natural wood smoked bacon, ham, sausage, side of salsa.
Custom Omelette
Healthy Scramble
Four egg whites, spinach, tomatoes, peppers, and avocado.
Italian Scramble
Four eggs, andouille sausage, potatoes, tomatoes, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella.
Smoked Salmon Scramble
Four eggs, fresh organic lox, onions, tomatoes, and goat cheese.
1 Poached Egg Nothing on it
2 Eggs Any Style
Avocado Toast and Benedicts
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Toasted English muffin, two poached eggs, capers, avocado, and Hollandaise sauce.
Smoked Salmon Avocado toast
Smashed avocado, Irish organic lox, two poached eggs, on toasted multigrain bread.
Pico De Gallo Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado on multigrain toast with pico de gallo.
Classic Benedict
Toasted English muffin with two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, and Hollandaise sauce.
Avocado Toast Platter
Avocado Toast
Breakfast Bowls
Yogurt Parfait
Organic Chia Seed
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Nutella Acai Bowl
Organic Acai, blueberry, apple juice, banana, and dates. Topped with Nutella, banana, strawberry, and organic granola.
Fresh Fruit
Acai Bowl
Organic acai, blueberries, almond milk, banana, and dates. Topped with kiwi, banana, strawberry, and organic granola.
Waffles and Pancakes
Wheat Waffle
Topped with strawberries and bananas.
High Protein Waffle
Topped with strawberries and bananas.
Banana Pecan French Toast
French toast topped with our famous caramel sauce, bananas, and pecans.
Banana Pecan Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes topped with our famous caramel sauce, bananas, and pecans.
Blueberry Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries.
Brownie
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Two large, fluffy buttermilk pancakes, topped with dark chocolate chips.
Chocolate Sticks
Classic Pancakes
Two large, fluffy buttermilk pancakes.
Crumb Cake
French Toast
Topped with strawberries and banana with powdered sugar.
M&M Cookie
Toasted Muffin
Muffin
Non Flour Pancakes
Bananas, egg whites, and a side of peanut butter.
Nutella Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes filled with Nutella.
REG Waffle
Topped with strawberries and bananas.
Specialty Cookie
Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast
Stuffed Blueberry French Toast
Stuffed Nutella French Toast
Topped with strawberries and banana.
Stuffed Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes
All Berry French Toast
Topped with our famous all berry sauce.
Specialty Sandwiches
Breaded Chicken
Breaded Chicken Balsamic
Roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, on a sub roll.
Breaded Chicken BLT
Swiss, chipotle mayo, on a sub roll.
Classic Avocado Cutlet Sandwich
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, pesto mayo, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, on a sub roll.
Falafel Sand
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Avocado Sand
Grilled chicken, natural wood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a sub roll.
Pastrami Reuben
Swiss, Russian dressing, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.
Pesto Chicken Sand
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, jalapeño, roasted peppers, provolone, on a sub roll.
Roast Beef Sloppy Joe
Swiss, Russian dressing coleslaw, on rye bread.
Turkey Club
BLT, swiss, mayo, on white toast.
Turkey Sloppy Joe
Swiss, Russian dressing, coleslaw, on rye bread.
Veggie Sandwich
Arugula, hummus, tomato, avocado, on whole wheat toast.
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Chopped Salads
Spinach Salad
Mixed greens, spinach, roasted red peppers, natural wood smoked bacon bits, feta cheese, onions and hard boiled eggs.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, grated cheese, and homemade croutons.
Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, feta cheese, greek olives, onions, stuffed grape leaves, and pepperoncinis.
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, eggs, tomatoes, peppers, onions, carrots, cucumbers.
Howard's Salad
Romaine lettuce, arugula, tomatoes, craisons, glazed pecans, avocado, and feta cheese.
Paninis
Grilled Chicken Bruschetta Panini
Grilled Chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Avocado Panini
Fresh Avocado, BLT, melted swiss, and Mayo.
Classic Panini
Roast Beef, Cheddar, BLT, and horseradish sauce.
Chicken Portabello Panini
BLT Avocado Panini
Natural wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and pesto.
Wraps
Mediterranean Chx Wrap (GF)
GRILLED CHICKEN,ARUGULA,TOMATO,RED ONION,CHEDDER CHEESE,AVOCADO, AND MEDITERREAN SAUCE IN A GLUTEN WRAP
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Eggplant, zucchini, squash, portobello mushroom, red and green peppers, and balsamic.
Chicken Quesadilla Wrap
Olives, tomatoes, hot peppers, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, and ranch dressing.
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Sautéed onions, cheddar, black beans, tomatoes, olives, hot peppers, fajita, and ranch.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken,Romaine lettuce, grated cheese, and caesar dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese.
Chicken BBQ Wrap
BLT, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and honey mustard.
Chicken Arugula Wrap
Grilled chicken,Baby arugula, feta cheese, glazed pecans, craisins, and balsamic.
California Chicken Club Wrap
Chicken salad, natural wood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, and tomoato.
Cajun Wrap
Cajun chicken, arugula, red onion, avocado, fresh mozzarella, and ranch dressing.
BBQ Chicken Avocado Wrap
Breaded chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch.
Side Sauces
Sm Tziki Sauce
Lg Sour Cream
Lg Salsa
Lg Side Avocado
Lg Side Balsamic
Lg Side Blue Cheese
Lg Side Fajita Dressing
Lg Side Greek Dressing
Lg Side Honey Mustard
Lg Side Hot Sauce
Lg Side Lemon Wedges
Lg Side Pesto Mayo
Lg Side Pickles
Lg Side Ranch
Lg Side Tiziki Sauce
Sm Ceasar Dressing
Sm Sour Cream
Sm Nutela
Sm Salsa
Sm Side Avocado
Sm Side Balsamic
Sm Side Blue Cheese
Sm Side Fajita Dressing
Sm Side Greek Dressing
Sm Side Honey Mustard
Sm Side Hot Sauce
Sm Side Lemon Wedges
Sm Side Pesto Mayo
Sm Side Pickles
Sm Side Ranch Dressing
Lg Nutela
Burgers, Hot Dogs, & More
West Orange Turkey Burger
Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, and mayo.
Turkey Burger
Lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Pizza Bagel
Organic Veggie Burger
Lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, and provolone cheese.
Mexican Burger
Chili, cheddar, and jalapenos.
Angus Livingston Burger
Mushroom, swiss cheese, and onions.
Angus Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Chicken Gyro
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce. Served with French fries or our side salad.
Chicken Fingers
Beef Gyro
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce. Served with French fries or our house salad.
Angus Natural Bacon Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Avocado Burger
Avocado, cheddar, and chipotle mayo.
Angus Burger
Lettuce, tomato, and onion.
2 Syd's Hot Dogs
2 Chili Hot Dogs
Salads, Sandwiches, & Cold Cuts
Coffee
Tea
Other Drinks
Smoothies
Strawberry and Banana Smoothie
Rainbow Smoothie
Strawberry, peach, blueberry, kiwi, and banana.
Mango Smoothie
Honey B Avocado Smoothie
Avocado, almond milk, spinach, banana, and honey.
Energy Boost Smoothie
Espresso double shot, banana, chocolate whey protein, almond milk.
Custom Smoothie (5 items)
Bora Bora Smoothie
Mango, banana, pineapple, and orange.
Berry Blast Smoothie
Dates, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, kale, and almond milk.
Anti Cancer
All Berries Smoothie
Blueberry, strawberry, and raspberry.
Acai Smoothie
Banana, Brazilian acai, and apple juice.
Elivate Water
Shakes
Vanilla Milk Shake
Tropical Shake
Strawberry, banana, kiwi, mango, and vanilla.
Sweet Snickerdoodle Shake
Almond milk, almond butter, cinnamon, granola, and vanilla whey protein.
Police Shake
Almond milk, granola, banana, dates, peanut butter, and vanilla whey protein.
Paradise Cove Shake
Pineapple, banana, and vanilla.
Island Twister
Mango, kiwi, and vanilla.
Fruit Punch Shake
Raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, pineapple, banana, and vanilla.
Create Your Own Shake (5 Items)
Chocolate Milk Shake
Juice Bar
Custom Juice (7 items)
Combine up to seven ingredients.
Beet Juice
Fresh Squeezed Apple Juice
Apple Celery
Apple, celery, lemon, ginger.
Celery Juice
Citrus Cleanse
Cucumber Juice
Early Boost
Orange, Celery, Carrot, Apple, Lemon, Ginger
Fresh Squeezed Lemon
Fresh Squeezed Carrot
PH Green
Kale, parsley, lemon, celery, cucumber, spinach, pear.
Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit
Fresh Squeezed Orange
Fresh Squeezed Pineapple
Gimme Greens
Kale, apple, lemon, cucumber, spinach.
Green Delight
Apple, kale, spinach, cucumber, pear, celery.
Kidney Clense
Green apple, ginger, parsley, carrot.
Kidney Detox
Apple, beets, celery, cucumber, lemon, tomato, carrot.
Liver Clense
Lemon, ginger, beet, apple, carrot, kale, cucumber.
All Green Juice
Orange, celery, carrot, apple, lemon, ginger.
Signature Bowls
Poke Bowl
Organic quinoa brown rice, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, sesame, crunchy wasabi peas, and soy-ginger sauce. ADD-on ( salmon $5.00-tuna $5.00-rainbow $6.00)
House Bowl (Vegan)
Organic quinoa brown rice, avocado, green beans, radish, shredded carrot, chickpeas, ginger, scallion, and beets.
Greek Buddha Bowl
Quinoa, brown rice, tomatoes, cucumbers, hummus, avocado, and spinach with greek lemon dressing.
Steak Bowl
Organic Quinoa Brown Rice, Avocado , Black Beans, Roasted vegetable , steak,
