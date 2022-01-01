  • Home
  Montville
  Howard's Mediterranean Cafe
Howard's Mediterranean Cafe

No reviews yet

191 Changebridge Road

Montville, NJ 07045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Howard's Salad
Poke Bowl
Angus Natural Bacon Cheeseburger

Omelettes and Platters

Western Omelette

$10.99

Four eggs, ham, peppers and onions.

Greek Omelette

$10.99

Four eggs, spinach, tomatoes, olives, feta.

Meat and Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Four eggs and choice of Taylor ham, turkey sausage, natural wood smoked bacon, turkey or turkey bacon.

Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Vegetarian Omelette

$10.99

Four eggs, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and mushrooms.

3 Eggs any Style Platters

$8.99

Avocado Omelette

$10.99

Four eggs, avocado, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese.

Avocado Toast Platter

$14.25

Country Scramble

$12.99

Four eggs, natural wood smoked bacon, ham, sausage, side of salsa.

Custom Omelette

$12.99

Healthy Scramble

$11.99

Four egg whites, spinach, tomatoes, peppers, and avocado.

Italian Scramble

$12.99

Four eggs, andouille sausage, potatoes, tomatoes, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella.

Smoked Salmon Scramble

$16.99

Four eggs, fresh organic lox, onions, tomatoes, and goat cheese.

1 Poached Egg Nothing on it

$1.50

2 Eggs Any Style

$8.99

Avocado Toast and Benedicts

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$16.25

Toasted English muffin, two poached eggs, capers, avocado, and Hollandaise sauce.

Smoked Salmon Avocado toast

$16.99

Smashed avocado, Irish organic lox, two poached eggs, on toasted multigrain bread.

Pico De Gallo Avocado Toast

$11.95

Smashed avocado on multigrain toast with pico de gallo.

Classic Benedict

$11.25

Toasted English muffin with two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, and Hollandaise sauce.

Avocado Toast Platter

$14.25

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Breakfast Bowls

Yogurt Parfait

$7.49

Organic Chia Seed

$8.49

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$7.99

Nutella Acai Bowl

$12.99

Organic Acai, blueberry, apple juice, banana, and dates. Topped with Nutella, banana, strawberry, and organic granola.

Fresh Fruit

$6.49

Acai Bowl

$10.99

Organic acai, blueberries, almond milk, banana, and dates. Topped with kiwi, banana, strawberry, and organic granola.

Waffles and Pancakes

Wheat Waffle

$9.25

Topped with strawberries and bananas.

High Protein Waffle

$11.95

Topped with strawberries and bananas.

Banana Pecan French Toast

$13.99

French toast topped with our famous caramel sauce, bananas, and pecans.

Banana Pecan Pancakes

$11.99

Buttermilk Pancakes topped with our famous caramel sauce, bananas, and pecans.

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.99

Buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries.

Brownie

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.99

Two large, fluffy buttermilk pancakes, topped with dark chocolate chips.

Chocolate Sticks

$1.00

Classic Pancakes

$8.99

Two large, fluffy buttermilk pancakes.

Crumb Cake

$3.49

French Toast

$11.99

Topped with strawberries and banana with powdered sugar.

M&M Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Toasted Muffin

$4.49

Muffin

$3.25

Non Flour Pancakes

$9.99

Bananas, egg whites, and a side of peanut butter.

Nutella Pancakes

$10.99

Buttermilk pancakes filled with Nutella.

REG Waffle

$8.99

Topped with strawberries and bananas.

Specialty Cookie

$4.99Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

$11.99

Stuffed Blueberry French Toast

$11.95

Stuffed Nutella French Toast

$13.99

Topped with strawberries and banana.

Stuffed Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes

$11.95

All Berry French Toast

$13.99

Topped with our famous all berry sauce.

Specialty Sandwiches

Breaded Chicken

$11.95

Breaded Chicken Balsamic

$11.99

Roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, on a sub roll.

Breaded Chicken BLT

$11.99

Swiss, chipotle mayo, on a sub roll.

Classic Avocado Cutlet Sandwich

$11.99

Breaded chicken, mozzarella, pesto mayo, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, on a sub roll.

Falafel Sand

$9.49

Grilled Chicken

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Avocado Sand

$12.99

Grilled chicken, natural wood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a sub roll.

Pastrami Reuben

$11.99

Swiss, Russian dressing, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.

Pesto Chicken Sand

$11.99

Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, jalapeño, roasted peppers, provolone, on a sub roll.

Roast Beef Sloppy Joe

$11.99

Swiss, Russian dressing coleslaw, on rye bread.

Turkey Club

$11.99

BLT, swiss, mayo, on white toast.

Turkey Sloppy Joe

$11.99

Swiss, Russian dressing, coleslaw, on rye bread.

Veggie Sandwich

$11.99

Arugula, hummus, tomato, avocado, on whole wheat toast.

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$11.99

Chopped Salads

Spinach Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, spinach, roasted red peppers, natural wood smoked bacon bits, feta cheese, onions and hard boiled eggs.

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine, grated cheese, and homemade croutons.

Greek Salad

$11.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, feta cheese, greek olives, onions, stuffed grape leaves, and pepperoncinis.

House Salad

$11.99

Iceberg lettuce, eggs, tomatoes, peppers, onions, carrots, cucumbers.

Howard's Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, arugula, tomatoes, craisons, glazed pecans, avocado, and feta cheese.

Paninis

Grilled Chicken Bruschetta Panini

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Avocado Panini

$11.99

Fresh Avocado, BLT, melted swiss, and Mayo.

Classic Panini

$11.99

Roast Beef, Cheddar, BLT, and horseradish sauce.

Chicken Portabello Panini

$11.99

BLT Avocado Panini

$11.99

Natural wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and pesto.

Wraps

Mediterranean Chx Wrap (GF)

$12.99

GRILLED CHICKEN,ARUGULA,TOMATO,RED ONION,CHEDDER CHEESE,AVOCADO, AND MEDITERREAN SAUCE IN A GLUTEN WRAP

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Eggplant, zucchini, squash, portobello mushroom, red and green peppers, and balsamic.

Chicken Quesadilla Wrap

$11.99

Olives, tomatoes, hot peppers, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, and ranch dressing.

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$11.99

Sautéed onions, cheddar, black beans, tomatoes, olives, hot peppers, fajita, and ranch.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken,Romaine lettuce, grated cheese, and caesar dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Breaded chicken, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese.

Chicken BBQ Wrap

$11.99

BLT, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and honey mustard.

Chicken Arugula Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken,Baby arugula, feta cheese, glazed pecans, craisins, and balsamic.

California Chicken Club Wrap

$11.99

Chicken salad, natural wood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, and tomoato.

Cajun Wrap

$11.99

Cajun chicken, arugula, red onion, avocado, fresh mozzarella, and ranch dressing.

BBQ Chicken Avocado Wrap

$11.99

Breaded chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch.

Side Sauces

Sm Tziki Sauce

$0.75

Lg Sour Cream

$1.00

Lg Salsa

$1.00

Lg Side Avocado

$2.50

Lg Side Balsamic

$1.00

Lg Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Lg Side Fajita Dressing

$1.00

Lg Side Greek Dressing

$1.00

Lg Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Lg Side Hot Sauce

$1.00

Lg Side Lemon Wedges

$1.00

Lg Side Pesto Mayo

$1.00

Lg Side Pickles

$1.00

Lg Side Ranch

$1.00

Lg Side Tiziki Sauce

$1.00

Sm Ceasar Dressing

$0.75

Sm Sour Cream

$0.75

Sm Nutela

$1.00

Sm Salsa

$0.75

Sm Side Avocado

$1.50

Sm Side Balsamic

$0.75

Sm Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Sm Side Fajita Dressing

$0.75

Sm Side Greek Dressing

$0.75

Sm Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Sm Side Hot Sauce

$0.75

Sm Side Lemon Wedges

$0.75

Sm Side Pesto Mayo

$0.75

Sm Side Pickles

$1.00

Sm Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Lg Nutela

$2.00

Burgers, Hot Dogs, & More

West Orange Turkey Burger

$14.99

Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, and mayo.

Turkey Burger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Pizza Bagel

$5.99

Organic Veggie Burger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, and provolone cheese.

Mexican Burger

$14.99

Chili, cheddar, and jalapenos.

Angus Livingston Burger

$13.99

Mushroom, swiss cheese, and onions.

Angus Cheeseburger

$13.50

Lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Chicken Gyro

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce. Served with French fries or our side salad.

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Beef Gyro

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce. Served with French fries or our house salad.

Angus Natural Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Avocado Burger

$14.99

Avocado, cheddar, and chipotle mayo.

Angus Burger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, and onion.

2 Syd's Hot Dogs

$9.49

2 Chili Hot Dogs

$10.49

Salads, Sandwiches, & Cold Cuts

Turkey

$10.95

Tuna

$10.99

Skinny Tuna

$10.95

Salami

$10.95

Roast Beef

$10.95

Pastrami

$10.95

Ham

$10.95

Grilled Vegetables

$9.95

Egg Salad

$9.95

Corned Beef

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.32

Double Espresso

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$2.67

Iced Coffee

$3.20

Iced Coffee Latte

$5.33

Large Cap/Latte

$3.47

Large Coffee

$2.40

Med Capp/Latte

$3.20

Med Coffee

$2.13

Sm Capp/Latte

$2.95

Small Coffee

$1.87

Table Coffee

$2.95

Table Capp/hot Coco

$4.80

Tea

Joe Tea Half & Half

$3.20Out of stock

Large Tea

$3.20

Med Tea

$2.67

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.93Out of stock

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.47

Small Tea

$2.13

Snapple Half & Half

$2.70

Table Tea

$3.47

Other Drinks

Nesquik

$3.19

Horizon Milk

$2.67

Soda Can

$1.67

20oz Soda

$3.00

Organic Apple Juice

$3.50

Snapple

$3.00

REDBULL

$3.25

Fiji

$3.00

Shekl

$3.99

Joe Tea

$3.25

Star Bucks

$3.50

Poland Spring

$1.75

Poland Spring SPORT

$2.50

Kid Juice

$2.50

Smoothies

Strawberry and Banana Smoothie

$8.99

Rainbow Smoothie

$8.99

Strawberry, peach, blueberry, kiwi, and banana.

Mango Smoothie

$8.99

Honey B Avocado Smoothie

$8.99

Avocado, almond milk, spinach, banana, and honey.

Energy Boost Smoothie

$9.99

Espresso double shot, banana, chocolate whey protein, almond milk.

Custom Smoothie (5 items)

$8.99

Bora Bora Smoothie

$8.99

Mango, banana, pineapple, and orange.

Berry Blast Smoothie

$8.99

Dates, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, kale, and almond milk.

Anti Cancer

$8.99

All Berries Smoothie

$8.99

Blueberry, strawberry, and raspberry.

Acai Smoothie

$8.99

Banana, Brazilian acai, and apple juice.

Elivate Water

$2.99

Shakes

Vanilla Milk Shake

$8.99

Tropical Shake

$8.99

Strawberry, banana, kiwi, mango, and vanilla.

Sweet Snickerdoodle Shake

$10.99

Almond milk, almond butter, cinnamon, granola, and vanilla whey protein.

Police Shake

$10.99

Almond milk, granola, banana, dates, peanut butter, and vanilla whey protein.

Paradise Cove Shake

$8.99

Pineapple, banana, and vanilla.

Island Twister

$8.99

Mango, kiwi, and vanilla.

Fruit Punch Shake

$8.99

Raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, pineapple, banana, and vanilla.

Create Your Own Shake (5 Items)

$10.99

Chocolate Milk Shake

$8.99

Juice Bar

Custom Juice (7 items)

$11.99

Combine up to seven ingredients.

Beet Juice

$7.99

Fresh Squeezed Apple Juice

$6.99

Apple Celery

$9.99

Apple, celery, lemon, ginger.

Celery Juice

$7.99

Citrus Cleanse

$9.99

Cucumber Juice

$7.99

Early Boost

$9.99

Orange, Celery, Carrot, Apple, Lemon, Ginger

Fresh Squeezed Lemon

$6.99

Fresh Squeezed Carrot

$6.99

PH Green

$9.99

Kale, parsley, lemon, celery, cucumber, spinach, pear.

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit

$6.99

Fresh Squeezed Orange

$6.99

Fresh Squeezed Pineapple

$5.99

Gimme Greens

$9.99

Kale, apple, lemon, cucumber, spinach.

Green Delight

$9.99

Apple, kale, spinach, cucumber, pear, celery.

Kidney Clense

$9.99

Green apple, ginger, parsley, carrot.

Kidney Detox

$9.99

Apple, beets, celery, cucumber, lemon, tomato, carrot.

Liver Clense

$9.99

Lemon, ginger, beet, apple, carrot, kale, cucumber.

All Green Juice

$9.99

Orange, celery, carrot, apple, lemon, ginger.

Kids Breakfast

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.49

Kids Lunch/Dinner

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Pizza Bagel

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese w/FF

$7.99

Kids Chicken Finger

$7.99

Signature Bowls

Poke Bowl

$11.99

Organic quinoa brown rice, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, sesame, crunchy wasabi peas, and soy-ginger sauce. ADD-on ( salmon $5.00-tuna $5.00-rainbow $6.00)

House Bowl (Vegan)

$11.99

Organic quinoa brown rice, avocado, green beans, radish, shredded carrot, chickpeas, ginger, scallion, and beets.

Greek Buddha Bowl

$11.99

Quinoa, brown rice, tomatoes, cucumbers, hummus, avocado, and spinach with greek lemon dressing.

Steak Bowl

$15.99

Organic Quinoa Brown Rice, Avocado , Black Beans, Roasted vegetable , steak,

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.49

MOZZ STICKS

$5.49

BUFF WINGS

$7.49

CHEESE FRIES

$6.49

SWEET FRIES

$5.50

ONION RINGS

$4.49

CHIPS

$1.99

Cake

$4.99

CHIPS LARGE

$2.99

Bacon

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

191 Changebridge Road, Montville, NJ 07045

Directions

