Mandarin By Howard Wang

6859 Arapaho Road #601

Dallas, TX 75248

Beverages

Coke Btl

$3.50

Diet Coke Btl

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite Btl

$3.50

Dr. Pepper Btl

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Vai Wai Water

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Food

Appetizer

Traditional Egg Roll (1)

$3.00

Chicken w/Veggies, served w/ duck and hot mustard sauce

Veggie Spring Roll (1)

$3.00

Carrots, celery, cabbage served w/ duck and hot mustard sauce

Potstickers (6)

$10.00

Chicken or Pork

Jade Vegetable Dumplings (6)

$10.00

Steamed or pan seared

Crab Wontons (6)

Crab Wontons (6)

$10.00

Cream cheese, crab and red onions

Steamed Wontons (6pc)

$12.00

Stuffed w/ chicken & shrimp, topped with soy ginger chili sauce garnished with crushed peanuts & cilantro

Thai Basil Rolls (2pc)

$9.00

Fresh rice paper rolled with cucumber, rice noodle, basil and choice of protein, served with peanut sauce

Fried Butterfly Prawns (4)

$12.00

Golden Shrimp Toast (6)

$13.00

Served w/ duck and hot mustard sauce

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Red onion, scallions, dry vermicelli and mushrooms served with hoisin sauce

Edamame (GF)

$9.00

Served w/ sea salt or spicy garlic sauce

Dan Dan Noodles

$12.00

Ground chicken, bean sprouts, cucumber, carrots, w/soy peanut sauce, hot chili oil garnished w/ crushed peanuts, cilantro & scallions

Mandarin Chicken Wings (6)

$12.00

Wok-tossed in spicy garlic sauce

General Tso Wings (6)

$12.00

Wok-tossed in General's sauce

Soups

Vegetable & Tofu Soup

Mixed veggies and soft tofu in broth

Egg Flower Soup

Napa cabbage, peas & carrots, egg whites

Hot & Sour Soup

Chicken, tofu, bamboo shoots, mushrooms & egg

Wonton Soup

Shrimp, chicken, pork wonton & napa cabbage

Salad

Mandarin Chicken Salad

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$12.00

Steamed chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cilantro.Topped w/ glazed walnuts & ginger dressing on side

Shanghai Cucumber Salad

$6.00
Kimchi-Korean Pickled Cabbage

Kimchi-Korean Pickled Cabbage

$6.00

Fermented Napa cabbage, Ground red peppers, garlic and onions, Spicy

Signature

Mandarin Surf & Turf

$36.00

Beef tenderloin, prawns, and sea scallops with snow peas, red onions and king mushrooms in oyster sauce.

Salt & Pepper Prawns

$22.00

Wok-tossed w/ginger garlic, jalapeño & red onions. Breaded

Salt & Pepper Chicken

$19.00

Wok-tossed w/ginger garlic, jalapeño & red onions. Breaded

Vanilla Prawns

$22.00

Vanilla cream sauce & candied walnuts.

Shanghai Prawns (GF)

$22.00

Sweet and spicy, tangy ginger sauce, bed of snow peas, ginger garnished

Wang Mignon

$32.00

Bell peppers,red onions & fresh king mushrooms in black pepper sauce

Spicy Crispy Beef

$20.00

Wok tossed w/garlic ginger, red onions, peas & carrots on bed of broccoli

Spicy Crispy Prawns

$22.00

Breaded Prawns, Wok tossed w/garlic ginger, red onions, peas & carrots on bed of broccoli

Mala Sichuan Chicken

$18.00

Jalapeño, bell peppers , zucchini,red onions & mushrooms w/Szechuan peppercorn, spicy numb taste

Velvet Prawn & Sea Scallops

$26.00

Wok-tossed w/snow peas, broccoli, red bell peppers & king mushrooms in fluffy egg white sauce

Jing Jiang Pork

$20.00

Shredded pork loin, bamboo shoots w/hoisin sauce, garnished w/spring onions, served w/4 moo shu pancakes

Guo Bao Rou

$20.00

Crispy pork loin, red onions, carrots, red & green bell peppers & pineapples w/natural sweet & sour sauce, fresh ginger garnished

Wang's Seafood Splendor

$28.00

Shrimp, sea scallops, calamari, fish fillet with broccoli, baby bokchoy, carrots, zucchini & mushrooms in white wine garlic sauce

Wok-Fried Cod Fillet

$22.00

In a subtle blend of chili & oyster sauce, bokchoy garnished. Breaded ( can NOT be made gluten free)

Mandarin Crispy Duck

$26.00

Bone-in half duck, five spice rubbed, steamed & crispy fried, hoisin dipping sauce. ( can NOT be made gluten free)

Pan Asian

Sook's Bulgogi

$23.00

Char-broiled sliced beef tenderloin marinated in Korean bbq sauce, kimchi garnished

Mandarin Beef Tenderloin Kabob

$28.00

Marinated with Korean bbq sauce, w/ bell peppers, onions & Zucchini

Wang's Galbi

$28.00

Grilled beef short ribs marinated w/ Korean bbq sauce, kimchi garnish

Lemongrass Chicken

$18.00

Thai red chili, bell peppers & red onions

Yellow Curry Chicken( non dairy) (GF)

$18.00

Bell peppers, red onions, carrots & bamboo shoots

Red Coconut Curry Chicken ( Non dairy) (GF)

$18.00

Bell peppers, red onions, carrots & bamboo shoots

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Grilled to medium w/steamed veggies

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$18.00

Grilled, served w/steamed veggies, side teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Chow Fun Hong Kong Style

$20.00

With peas & carrots, scallions in black bean egg sauce

Spicy Korean Seafood Noodle Soup

$20.00

Shrimp, scallops, calamari w/ Napa cabbage, onions, king mushrooms, carrots in spicy brot

Meat

General Tso's Chicken

$18.00

Dark meat chicken breaded, Roasted chili peppers, red onions w/ bed of broccoli.

Orange Flavored Chicken

$17.00

Snow peas, carrots & red bell peppers

Honey Seared Sesame Chicken

Honey Seared Sesame Chicken

$17.00

Bed of broccoli topped with sesames

Kung Pao Chicken

$17.00

Bell peppers, scallions, roasted peppers & peanut

Hunan Chicken

$17.00

Broccoli, snow peas, zucchini, mushrooms & red bell peppers

Cashew Chicken

$17.00

Zucchini, mushrooms, carrots & Celery

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$17.00

Bell peppers, red onions, carrots & pineapples

Moo Goo Gai Pan (GF)

$17.00

Chicken stir-fried w/Napa cabbage, snow peas, mushrooms, zucchini & carrots in white wine garlic sauce.

Mongolian Beef

$18.00

Stir fry w/green onions with bed of crispy rice vermicelli

Pepper Steak With Bell Peppers & Onions

$18.00

Beef With Broccoli & Snow Peas

$18.00

Chicken With Broccoli & Snow Peas (GF)

$17.00

Thin Sliced Chicken with Broccoli and snow peas served in a White Sauce.

Yu Xiang Pork Loin

$18.00

Bamboo shoots, mushrooms, carrots & scallions in hot garlic sauce

Twice Cooked BBQ Pork

$18.00

Cabbage, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms

Moo Shu Pork

$17.00

Egg cabbage patties, bamboo shoots, mushrooms & scallions, served w/ 4 pancakes. Egg Patties can not be modified.

Fried Rice & Noodles

Fried Rice

With peas & carrot

Chow Fun

Wide rice noodles, long bean,onions,bean sprouts & carrot

Lo Mein Noodles

Lo Mein Noodles

With cabbage, bean sprouts, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, onions & carrots.

Udon Noodles

Wheat Noodle, Long beans, onions, bean sprouts & carrots. ( can NOT be made gluten free)

Taiwanese Rice Noodles

With eggs, long beans, onions, bean sprouts & carrots

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

With eggs, bean sprouts, onions, carrots, tofu, garnish w/crushed peanuts & cilantro

Singapore Rice Noodles (GF)

With eggs, bean sprouts, onions & carrots, stir fry w/ curry

Mandarin Udon Noodle Soup

Wheat Noodle, Napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots and Red onions, in egg drop chicken broth. (can NOT be made gluten free)

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)

Wide rice noodles w/eggs, bok-choy, carrots, onions in spicy basil fish sauce.

Pad Kee Ew

Wide rice noodles w/eggs, broccoli, carrots & onions in sweet dark soy sauce

Pad Won Sen

Thin glass noodles, eggs, cabbage, carrots, onions in sweet dark soy sauce

Mandarin Lo Mein

$16.00

W/chicken , BBQ pork, shrimps & veggies

Mandarin Fried Rice

$16.00

W/chicken , BBQ pork, shrimps & veggies

Seafoods

Shrimp With Lobster Sauce (GF)

$18.00

Broccoli, mushrooms, pea & carrots in egg sauce

Shrimp With Broccoli & Snow Peas (GF)

$18.00

Prawns With Black Bean Sauce

$18.00

Bell peppers, red onions & mushrooms.

Kung Pao Sea Scallop & Prawns

$18.00

Bell peppers, scallions, roasted peppers & peanuts

Ginger Salmon

$22.00

Bell peppers, snow peas & mushrooms in oyster sauce. Breaded

Veggies & Tofu

Broccoli w/ Soy Mushroom Sauce

$14.00

Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Wok-charred w/peanuts, chili pods, Kung Pao sauce

Kung Pao Vegetable Tofu

$14.00

Tofu/ Bok Choy & King Mushrooms

$15.00

Braised with soy garlic

Sichuan String Beans

$14.00
Asian Eggplant Stir-Fry

Asian Eggplant Stir-Fry

$14.00

w/ red bell peppers in spicy garlic sauce

Mapo Tofu

$14.00

With chives, Sichuan Pixian doubanjang

Buddha's Delight (GF)

$14.00

Mixed veggies & tofu w/ house brown sauce or curry sauce

Dessert

Green Tea Ice Cream

$8.00

Banana Tempura w/ Green Tea Ice Cream

$12.00
Five Layer Chocolate Cake

Five Layer Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Side Orders

Steamed Mixed Veggies

$10.00

Steamed White Rice

$4.00

Steamed Brown Rice

$4.00

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

Protein can not be added. Egg can not be removed. Can not be made gluten free. Please see steam rice or brown rice for gluten free options.

Chili Oil (1.00)

$1.00

Wonton Chips

$4.00

Extras

Extra Soy Sauce

Duck Sauce (.50)

$0.50

Hot Mustard (.50)

$0.50

Chili Oil (1.00)

$1.00

Sriracha (.50)

$0.50

Peanut Sauce (.50)

$0.50

Hoison (.50)

$0.50

Soy Ginger (.50)

$0.50

Sweet and Sour Sauce (3.00)

$3.00

Brown Sauce (3.00)

$3.00

Spicy Garlic Sauce (3.00)

$3.00

White Sauce (3.00)

$3.00

Sesame Honey Sauce (3.00)

$3.00

Orange Sauce (3.00)

$3.00

Lemon Sauce (3.00)

$3.00

General Tso Sauce (3.00)

$3.00

Pancake (.50)

$0.50

Extra Fortune Cookie

Add Utensils

Add Chopsticks

Kids

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$8.00

Fried rice with chicken, egg, peas & carrots

Kids Chicken Tenders W/ Sweet And Sour

$8.00

Kids Beef and Broccoli

$8.00

Kids Chicken Lomein

$8.00

Alcohol

White Wine

Angeline Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Avissi Prosecco

$9.00

Briday Brut

$60.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Deloach Chard

$10.00+

Shades of Blue Riesling

$8.00+

Sycamore Chard

$7.00+

Taken Chard

$12.00+

Villa Des Anges Rose

$9.00+

Yealands Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Red Wine

Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Mer Soleil Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Decoy Pinot Noir

$15.00+

Conundrum Red Blend

$11.00+

Alta Vista Vive Malbec

$9.00+

Sycamore Cab

$7.00+

Piatelli Cab

$10.00+

Austin Cab

$14.00+

Stag's Leap Cab

$85.00

Sake

Blue Stag 7 Junmai

$28.00

Shirataki Jozen Aqua Junmai

$34.00

Kukai Mango Nigori

$25.00Out of stock

Hatsumago Junmai

$34.00Out of stock

Beer

Tsing Tao

$7.00

Lucky Buddha

$7.00

Kirin Light

$6.00

Sapporo Black

$12.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Kawaba Snow Weizen

$11.00

Clausthaler N/A

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Traditional and Contemporary Chinese food with Pan-Asian influence

6859 Arapaho Road #601, Dallas, TX 75248

