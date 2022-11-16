  • Home
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream - Lubbock Howdy Homemade - West End Center

2628 West Loop 289

STE 300

Lubbock, TX 79407

Popular Items

Pint

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$4.00

2 Scoops

$6.00

Half-Pint (4 Scoops)

$8.00

Pint

$10.00

Waffle Cone / Bowl

$1.00

Dipped Waffle Cone / Bowl

$2.00

Toppings - up to 2

$1.00

Cakes / Pies

9" Ice Cream Cake

$40.00

up to 2 flavors, 1 topping, serves 12

Ice Cream Pie

$20.00

1 flavor, 1 topping

Mini Ice Cream Cake/Pie

$10.00

1 flavor, 1 topping

Drinks

Milk Shakes

$6.00

3 scoops w/ milk & 1 topping

Shake Mix-Ins ( up to 2)

$1.00

Nitro Cold Brew Frap

$8.00

8 oz cold brew coffee & 2 scoops ( 1 topping optional)

Ice Cream Float

$8.00

3 scoops w/ soda & 1 topping

Bottled Water

$2.00

Other

Ice Cream Truck Party

$300.00

up to 2 flavors, 30 scoops total, 1hr

Howdy Heroes Membership Program

$120.00

12 mos prepay

Catering Deposit

$100.00

Gift Card $20

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Sundae Kits

$20.00

FREE PINT CARD

FREE SCOOP CARD

GC Activation Fee

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy some Howdy Homemade Ice Cream! Howdy Homemade is on a relentless pursuit to create jobs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities using the power of our smiles and amazing ice cream.

2628 West Loop 289, STE 300, Lubbock, TX 79407

