Howdy Homemade Ice Cream - Lubbock Howdy Homemade - West End Center
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy some Howdy Homemade Ice Cream! Howdy Homemade is on a relentless pursuit to create jobs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities using the power of our smiles and amazing ice cream.
Location
2628 West Loop 289, STE 300, Lubbock, TX 79407
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 204-Lubbock
No Reviews
4930 South Loop 289 #300 Lubbock, TX 79414
View restaurant