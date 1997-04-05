Restaurant header imageView gallery

Howdy Bar by Stem Ciders 2811 Walnut

2811 Walnut Street

Denver, CO 80205

Beers

Howdy Beer

$5.00

Bucket Of Howdy's

$25.00

Apricot Blonde - Dry Dock

$7.00

Hold Steady - Ratio

$7.00

Inner Light - OMF

$7.00

Juicy Bits - Weldwerks

$8.00

Marzen - Prost

$7.00

Patrol Dog - Avery

$6.00

Sippin' Pretty - Odell

$7.00

Trivia Howdy

$3.00

Trivia Real Dry

$5.00

Not Beer

Chile Guava - Stem Ciders

$7.00

Cobra's Fang - Stem Ciders

$8.00

Flockstar - Stem Ciders

$7.00

Pineapple Punch - Stem Ciders

$8.00

Real Dry - Stem Ciders

$7.00

RiNo Tour

RiNo Tour

$2.50

KTG October - 2022

KTG - GBP Spooky

$15.00

Beer/Shot Combo

Old Howdy

$9.00

Howdy Pils & Old Forester

The Dickel Patrol

$10.00

Avery Patrol Dog & George Dickel Rye

Lucky Bits

$11.00

WeldWerks Juicy Bits & Suerte Tequila

We Are The Laws

$17.00

Prost Marzen & Laws Four Grain Bourbon

Inner Heaven

$15.00

OMF Inner Light & Heaven Hill 7yr

Hold Me Grand-Dad

$10.00

Ratio Hold Steady & Old Grand-Dad

Sippin' Suerte

$10.00

Odell Sippin' Pretty and Suerte Tequila

Shot List

WhistlePig Rye

$11.00

Law's Four Grain

$11.00

Heaven Hill Bib 7yr

$9.00

McKenna Bib 10yr

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$5.00

George Dickel Rye

$5.00

Old Roester

$5.00

Old Granddad

$4.00

Wild Turkey 101

$4.00

Nelson's Greenbriar

$4.00

Suerte Tequila

$4.00

Rumple Minze

$4.00

Snacks

Slim Jim

$3.00

Pickle In-A Pouch

$3.00

Moonpie

$2.00

Boulder Chips

$2.00

Howdy Happy Meal

$10.00
Cheese Cup

Cheese Cup

$0.50
Nachos

Nachos

$5.00
Corn Chips

Corn Chips

$3.00

Boulder Chips

$2.00
Soft Pretzels

Soft Pretzels

$3.00

TOGO Beer/Cider

Howdy 6'er

$10.00

Cobra's Fang

$15.00

Singapore Sling

$15.00

Rum Runner

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Howdy Bar is RiNo's newest Country Pop-Up bar by Stem Ciders. Serving up cold beer and Western Vibes. Come enjoy the friendliest beer in America with us. YEE-HAW!

Website

Location

2811 Walnut Street, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

