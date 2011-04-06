Restaurant header imageView gallery

Howdy Homemade - Indianapolis 370 N New Jersey

370 N New Jersey

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Order Again

Pint

Pint Apple Pie

$9.00

Pint Chocolate Velvet Peanut Butter Cup

$9.00

Pint Pumpkin Walnut

$9.00

Pint Pecan Harvest

$9.00

Pint Birthday Cake

$9.00

Pint Mint Chocolate Chip

$9.00

Pint Vanilla

$9.00

Pint Chocolate As All Get Out

$9.00

Pint Strawberry Milkshake

$9.00

Pint Salted Carmel Praline

$9.00

Pint Cold Brew & Cookies

$9.00

Pint Dr. Pepper Chocolate Chip

$9.00

Pint Cookie Nom’Ster

$9.00

Pint Cherry Cheesecake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Howdy! Are you ready for some amazing ice cream?

370 N New Jersey, Indianapolis, IN 46204

