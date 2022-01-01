Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American
Gastropubs

Howell's Kitchen and Bar

873 Reviews

$$

1962 Howell Mill Rd

Suite 100

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Grown Up Tenders
Tavern Burger
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Small Bites

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

citrus miso, red onion, radicchio

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

cold smoked, hand breaded, pomodoro sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

queso blanco, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeno crema

Pub Fries

Pub Fries

$8.00

hand-cut, parmesan, spicy mayo, truffle mayo

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, blue cheese -or- buttermilk ranch dressing

Baked Creole Seafood Dip

$15.00

blackened shrimp & cod, smoked salmon, jalapeño trinity, cream cheese, parmesan, corn chips

Smoked Brisket Barbaoca Empanadas

$12.00

guajillo chiles, goat cheese, ranchero sauce

Salads

Caesar

$10.00

roma crunch, reggiano, brioche croutons, creamy caesar

Southwest Salad

$12.00

chopped romaine, roasted corn, cucumber, monterey jack, black beans, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, chipotle vinaigrette

Quinoa & Arugula

$13.00

chopped romaine, roasted peppers, sea island red peas, radish, poblano vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$14.00

chopped greens, smoked turkey, salami, fontinella, garbanzo beans, olives, pepperoncini, tomato, fresh parmesan, crispy onion, red wine vinaigrette

Poached Pear Salad

$14.00

8" Pizza

8" Build Your Own Pizza

8" Build Your Own Pizza

$8.00

red sauce, house cheese blend

8" Margherita

$8.00

heirloom tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, house cheese, evoo, oregano, balsamic drizzle

8" Bee Me Up Scotty

8" Bee Me Up Scotty

$11.00

fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pepperoni, garlic, romano, pizza sauce, spicy honey, arugula

8" Heirloom

$9.00

heirloom tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, house cheese, evoo, oregano, balsamic drizzle

8" Heartichoke

$10.00

genoa salami, herb cream, house cheese blend, spinach, roasted artichoke, fresh mozzarella

8" Thunderbird

$10.00

grilled chicken, house cheese blend, bbq sauce, red onion, roasted red pepper, fresh cilantro

8" The Goat

$11.00

smoked bacon, mozzarella-provolone blend, grilled onion, sweet peppers, spinach, fresh tomato, mild goat cheese

8" Carnivore

$12.00

pepperoni, sausage, smoked bacon, red sauce, mozzarella-provolone

8" Not so Mellow

8" Not so Mellow

$11.00

mushroom cream, fior di latte, roasted mushrooms, red onion, goat cheese, truffle fig balsamic, rosemary

8" It's A Spicy Meatball

$11.00

14" Pizza

14" Build Your Own Pizza

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

red sauce, house cheese blend

14" Margherita

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, pomodoro

14" Heirloom

$18.00

heirloom tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, house cheese, evoo, oregano, balsamic drizzle

14" Heartichoke Pizza

$20.00

genoa salami, herb cream, house cheese blend, spinach, roasted artichoke, fresh mozzarella

14" Thunderbird

$20.00

grilled chicken, house cheese blend, bbq sauce, red onion, roasted red pepper, fresh cilantro

14" Bee Me Up Scotty

14" Bee Me Up Scotty

$22.00

fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pepperoni, garlic, romano, pizza sauce, spicy honey, arugula

14" The Goat

$22.00

smoked bacon, mozzarella-provolone blend, grilled onion, sweet peppers, spinach, fresh tomato, mild goat cheese

14" Carnivore

$24.00

red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, smoked bacon, mozzarella-provolone

14" Not so Mellow

14" Not so Mellow

$22.00

mushroom cream, fior di latte, roasted mushrooms, red onion, goat cheese, truffle fig balsamic, rosemary

14" It's A Spicy Meatball

$21.00

Plates

Grown Up Tenders

$15.00

fresh hand-breaded, hand-cut fries, buttermilk ranch or honey mustard

Skillet Roasted Chicken

Skillet Roasted Chicken

$22.00

sous vide double lobe chicken breast, fingerling potatoes, broccolini, chicken jus

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

sweetwater 420 battered, slaw, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries

Grilled North Atlantic Salmon

Grilled North Atlantic Salmon

$32.00

gulf shrimp, corn, snap peas, wild mushrooms, cherry tomato, lobster cream, onion jam

Curry Chick (Vegan)

$16.00

curry chickpea, turmeric, roasted cauliflower, red, yellow and poblano peppers, coconut milk, coconut rice, peanut flour, pineapple chutney

Steak Frites

$30.00

8oz butcher steak, pub fries, spicy mayo, chimichurri

Creole Smoked Pasta

$23.00Out of stock

Burgers and Sandwiches

with side of fries

Tavern Burger

$14.00

half pound certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, house brined pickles, brioche bun, robannaise sauce, fries

Turkey Burger

$14.00

ground turkey, pepper jack, tomato, shaved cucumber, pepper jelly, garlic aioli, brioche bun

Philly

Philly

$15.00

shaved ribeye, american, caramelized onions, philly roll

Clucker

Clucker

$16.00

fried chicken breast, bbq mustard, brined, brussels sprouts coleslaw, gruyere cheese, brioche bun

The Chop

$15.00

fried pork chop, queso, pico, lettuce, brioche bun

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.50

side of fries

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

side of fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

side of fries

Kids Pasta

$5.00

choice of butter, pomodoro, cheese sauce

Extras

Sides

French Fries • Sweet Potato Fries • Herb Roasted Potatoes • Asparagus • Brussels Sprouts • Cabbage Slaw • Broccoli • Snap Peas

Add Ons

Grilled Chicken • Fried Chicken • Grilled Shrimp • Salmon

Sauces

Truffle Aioli • Spicy Mayo • Balsamic Vinegar • Blue Cheese Dressing • Buffalo Sauce • Caesar Dressing • Ranch Dressing • Red Wine Vinaigrette

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We're open from 11AM to 10PM daily (we're open until 11PM on Friday & Saturday)

Website

Location

1962 Howell Mill Rd, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Howell's Kitchen and Bar image
Banner pic
Howell's Kitchen and Bar image
Howell's Kitchen and Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

R. Thomas Deluxe Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1812 Peachtree St NW Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Pomodoro Bella
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Redbird
orange star4.5 • 1,886
1198 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Slim + Husky's Atlanta/Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
1016 Howell Mill Rd. Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
5Church Midtown - Midtown
orange star4.3 • 3,702
1197 Peachtree street NE Atlanta, GA 30361
View restaurantnext
The Nook on Piedmont Park
orange star4.0 • 2,678
1144 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Seven Lamps
orange star4.4 • 3,445
3400 Around Lenox Rd. Atlanta, GA 30326
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Atlanta - Buckhead
orange star4.5 • 1,814
77 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Suite 35A Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Cultivate Food + Coffee
orange star4.5 • 1,158
1952 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Buckhead
orange star4.8 • 941
77 West Paces Ferry Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Big Sky Buckhead
orange star4.1 • 903
3201 Cains Hill Pl atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Poncey-Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Old Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Inman Park
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Grant Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Morningside / Lenox Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Westside / Home Park
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Little Five Points
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Kirkwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston