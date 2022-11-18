Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Howe's Bayou

939 Reviews

$$

22848 Woodward Ave

Ferndale, MI 48220

Gumbo Ya-Ya
Jambalaya
Voodoo Chicken Po'Boy

Appetizers

Calamari

$10.95

Flash Fried Calamari Rings served with Cocktail sauce

Catfish Tenders

$10.95

Mississippi Farm raised Catfish, corn meal crust and served with cajun remoulade

Creole Mussels

$12.95

Fresh PEI mussels steamed in our Creole sauce of celery peppers and onions in a tomato broth. served with garlic toast

Fried Oysters With Andouille crust

$13.95

Shucked Oysters with an Andouille sausage and seasoned breading crust served with Roasted garlic sauce

Fried Shrimp

$11.95

Seasoned flour, flash fried and served with our Cajun Remoulade

Garlic Shrimp 12

$17.95

Sauteed with white wine garlic and parsley served with french bread

Garlic Shrimp 6

$9.95

sauteed shrimp in white wine and garlic and parsley served with french bread

Sesame Chicken

$6.95

Hand cut chicken tenders in a sesame seed breading served with ranch dressing or BBQ sauce

Crab Cakes

$12.95Out of stock

Spin and Art dip

$7.95

Fresh spinach, assiago cheese and a lot of creamy goodness, served with our house made chips

Tenderloin Tips

$14.95

Beef Tenderloin tips, marinated, grilled and tossed in our voodoo sauce

Voodoo Shrimp App

$10.95

Marinated large shrimp, grilled and tossed in our voodoo sauce featuring fresh Rosemary and Worcestershire sauce

WhiteFish Dip

$11.95

Smoked Michigan Whitefish spread served with, diced red onions, capers, horseradish cream sauce, and Ritz crackers

Po Boys and Burgers

Andouille Sausage Po' Boy

$9.95

Grilled Louisiana style smoked sausage served with our southern slaw, house made chips and our roasted garlic sauce

Catfish Po'Boy

$11.95

Mississippi farm raised Catfish Blackened or Mustard fried, served with southern slaw, house made chips and our Cajun remoulade.

Hamburger

$13.95

Just a really good 8 oz ground round fresh burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle with our house made chips

Andouille crusted Oyster Po boy

$15.95

Andouille seasoned, fried, served with southern slaw, house made chips and our cajun remoulade.

Portabella/Peppers Po'Boy

$9.95

Sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers served with southern slaw, house made chips with roasted garlic sauce

Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.95

Bunch of seasoned fried shrimp, served with southern slaw, house made chips and cocktail sauce

Voodoo Chicken Po'Boy

$9.95

Our famous voodoo sauce with fresh rosemary and Worcestershire, served on southern slaw, house made chips

Perch Po Boy

$14.95

Soups

Shrimp Bisque

$4.95+

Rich shrimps stock, pieces of shrimp, finished with Sherry and cream.

Gumbo Ya-Ya

$3.95+

Hearty chicken and sausage gumbo, with Okra and a rich brown roux

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$5.95

Romaine, assiago cheese, house made croutons

Mix Green Salad

$3.95

mixed baby greens, English cukes, roma tomatoes, red onion and house made croutons

Hot Green Salad

$6.95

Blanched vegetables warmed and tossed with mixed baby greens and our house vinaigrette

Entrees

Blackened Voodoo Chicken

$15.95

Blackened chicken breast served with our voodoo sauce of fresh rosemary, chicken stock Worcestershire and cream. over Jasmine rice

Catfish One Filet

$13.95

Mississippi Farm raised catfish, Blackened or Mustard fried, served with dirty rice and Cajun remoulade.

Catfish Two Filets

$19.95

Mississippi Farm raised catfish, Blackened or Mustard fried, served with dirty rice and Cajun remoulade.

Chicken Creole

$14.95

Celery, peppers and onions summered in a spicy creole tomato broth served over jasmine rice with grilled chicken

Jambalaya

$13.95

The holy trinity sauteed, chicken, sausage and spices added, all cooked together in with jasmine rice and stock

Red Beans and Rice Dinner

$13.95

Classic Louisiana staple. Flavorful red beans, Jasmine rice, grilled Andouille sausage

Salmon Dinner

$22.95

Seared Norwegian salmon served with dirty rice and sauteed vegetables

Shrimp /Chorizo Pasta

$20.95

Sweet peppers and onion simmered with fresh chorizo sausage, shrimp, cream and spice

Shrimp Cake Dinner

$18.95

Shrimp Creole

$19.95

Celery, peppers and onions summered in a spicy creole tomato broth served over jasmine rice and shrimp

Shrimp Etouffee

$20.95

New Orleans seafood stew served with shrimp and jasmine rice

Shrimp Pasta

$19.95

Creamy Creole pasta with shrimp and linguine pasta

Taste of Orleans

$22.00+

3 House specialties. Red Beans and rice with Andouille sausage, Jambalaya, and Shrimp creole, a side of southern slaw and corn bread

Tenderloin Dinner

$26.95

Beef tenderloin tips, our voodoo sauce, sauteed vegetables and roasted red skin potatoes

Vegetarian Creole

$13.95

Celery, peppers and onions summered in a spicy creole tomato broth served over jasmine rice with grilled mushrooms and vegetables

Vegetarian Pasta

$14.95

Voodoo Shrimp

$19.95

The voodoo sauce: Fresh rosemary, stock, lots of Worcestershire, and cream served over marinated shrimp and jasmine rice

Catfish Etouffe

$18.95

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$4.95

Brownie Sundae

$5.95

Key Lime Pie

$4.95

Sides

Side Dirty Rice

$3.95

Brown rice cooked with fresh chorizo sausage, fine diced celery peppers, onions and chicken stock

Side French Fries

$3.25

Side Garlic Green Bean

$3.95

Sauteed with minced garlic butte and olive oil

Side Hot Green salad

$3.95

Blanched vegetables warmed and tossed with mixed baby greens and our house vinaigrette

Side House Chips

$2.95

Side Macaroni and Cheese

$4.95

Rich creamy shells baked with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese

Side Red Beans and rice

$2.95

Louisiana staple served with jasmine rice

Side Sauteed Vegetables

$3.95

Sauteed with white wine and garlic

Side Southern Slaw

$1.95

Cider vinegar slaw with caraway and poppy seeds

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

served with our roasted garlic sauce with honey

Side Voodoo Sauce

$2.00

Our signature sauce. chicken stock, fresh rosemary, lots of Worcestershire and cream

Side White Rice

$0.95

Jasmine rice

Side Roasted Red Skin Potatoes

$3.95

Yep. Roasted potatoes

Side Collards

$2.95

Flavored with smoked turkey wings

Online specials

3 Howe's Bayou favorites: Red beans and Rice with Andouille sausage, Jambalaya, and Shrimp creole with southern slaw and cornbread.

Taste of New Orleans for one, two or four

$18.95+
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
