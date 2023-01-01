Howie's on La Crosse 1128 La Crosse Street
No reviews yet
1128 La Crosse Street
La Crosse, WI 54601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
BAC DYNO FRIES
Our house seasoned fries topped off with applewood smoked bacon, green onion and our special recipe Dynamite sauce. A definite Howie’s favorite!
BACON BOMBS
Possibly the world’s greatest invention...Howie’s cheese bacon bombs combine a gooey, cheesy (pepperjack), doughy, bacon wrapped bite that will make you fall in love. Served with a side of homemade ranch.
BUFF NACHOS
Tortilla chips topped with Monterey jack cheese sauce, cheddar, lettuce, red onion, red & green pepper mix, drizzled with ranch & buffalo sauce, served with a side of jalapeños and banana peppers. Add chicken or pork, +$3.00.
CHEDDAR BITES
Howie’s version of the beer batter fried cheese curd. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.
CHX TENDERS
Three seasoned strips served with a side of fries. Choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, BBQ, Golden BBQ, Southwest, Honey Mustard, Buffalo, Hometown Hot Sauce, Boss Sauce, Dynamite or Stingin’ Honey Garlic.
CHX WINGS
A basket of our in-house smoked chicken wings. Your choice of Naked, Buffalo, BBQ, Golden BBQ, Teriyaki Garlic Parmesan, Stingin’ Honey Garlic, Hometown Hot Sauce, or our featured sauce of the month. Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
DYNO SAMPLER
A combination of Dynamite O Rings, Bacon Dynamite Fries and Dynamite Wings.
DYNO WINGS
A basket of our naked smoked wings covered in our Dynamite Sauce, applewood bacon pieces and sliced green onions.
FRIED PICKLES
Dill pickle chips coated in a light batter with just a hint of spice. Served with a side of ranch. Want them extra spicy? Just ask!
HONEYCOMB FRIES
Honeycomb Sweet Potato Fries served with a sweet syrup dipping sauce.
LAX NACHOS
Tortilla chips topped with Monterey jack cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion & cilantro mix, red and green peppers, with sour cream and guacamole. Served with a side of jalapeños and banana peppers. Add chicken or pork, +$3.00. Add steak, +$5.00. Want them extra spicy? Just ask!
MINI CORN DOGS
Delicious mini franks served with a side of ketchup.
O RINGS
Beer Battered, thick cut onion rings covered in our signature Dynamite Sauce, applewood bacon pieces and sliced green onions.
PEPPER JACK CURD
Loaded with flavor and just the right amount of “zing.” These flavor packed bites are hand breaded with our original beer batter. Served with a side of our homemade ranch dressing.
PRETZEL BITES
Soft pretzel bites sprinkled with salt and served with a side of cheese sauce
SIGNATURE SAMP
A combination platter of Howie’s favorites: In-house smoked Wings, Bacon Dynamite Fries and Cheesy Bacon Bombs. Served with ranch and bleu cheese.
Salads
BRUSCHETTA SALAD
Fresh chopped romaine with our Howie's fresh bruschetta, pickled cabbage, parmesan cheese, dill and parsley topped with croutons. Served with a side of Athena Feta Vinaigrette. Add chicken for +$3.00.
BUFF SALAD
Fresh chopped romaine topped with our red & green pepper mix, red onion, shredded cheddar, our in-house smoked chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and served with a side of ranch dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
Our chopped romaine topped with in-house smoked chicken, red onion, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with a side of caesar dressing.
GARDEN SALAD
Fresh chopped romaine mixed with carrots, red cabbage, red onion, tomato, shredded cheddar and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken for +$3.00.
MEAT SALAD
The name may sound funny, but this salad is nothing to laugh at. Fresh chopped romaine is loaded with both in-house smoked chicken & pork, applewood bacon, tomatoes, red onion and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of our ranch dressing.
STK/BLEU SALAD
Chopped romaine topped with our red and green pepper mix, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles and our in-house smoked steak. Served with a side of homemade bleu cheese dressing.
TACO SALAD
PORK $12.99 CHICKEN $12.99 STEAK $14.99. Your choice of meat served on a chopped romaine with cheddar, red onion & cilantro mix, fried tortilla strips, red & green pepper mix and a side of Howie’s own Boss sauce.
Sandwiches & Phillies
BBQ BAC CHEDDAR
The BBQBCCP is easier to eat than say. Bursting with flavor this option includes all the ingredients in its name plus grilled onion on a hoagie with our ranch.
BLT
A stack of applewood bacon with by lettuce and tomato. Finished with ranch and guacamole on toasted wheat bread.
BUFF CHX SAND
Our in-house smoked chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce, served with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and our homemade ranch dressing. Served on our hoagie.
CUBAN
Our in-house smoked pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and dijon mustard in a hoagie bun.
DIVEBAR PHILLY
Made with our in-house smoked pork, fresh grilled green peppers, onion and provolone cheese with homemade Dynamite Sauce. Served on our hoagie.
HOWIE'S CHZSTEAK
Our version of a Philadelphia classic. Grilled sirloin steak with Monterey jack cheese sauce, provolone, grilled green pepper and onion all in our hoagie. Add mushrooms, +$1.00
MEM PORK SAND
Classic guest favorite. Our in-house smoked pork is topped with pickles and cole slaw served with your choice of Original BBQ or Golden BBQ. Served on our hoagie.
STEAK MELT
Seasoned in-house smoked steak, sautéed mushrooms and onions, provolone cheese and garlic mayo.
SW CHX PHILLY
Our in-house smoked chicken with Howie’s taco seasoning and topped off with grilled green peppers, onion and provolone with our Southwest dressing. Served on a hoagie.
TENDER MELT
Our chicken tenders topped with applewood bacon, fresh lettuce, fresh tomato, provolone and our homemade ranch dressing. Served on our white mountain roll.
Signature Burgers
AMERICAN
Cheddar cheese, bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and red onion on a fresh burger patty. An All American Classic!
AVOCADO
Homemade ranch dressing, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese loaded onto our fresh burger patty.
BAJA
Our burger patty topped with pepperjack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and red onion with our Southwest dressing.
BUFF RANCH
Our burger patty topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato and onion with our homemade buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.
BYOB
H.H.H.
Also referred to as the Breakfast Burger, this combines our fresh burger patty with applewood bacon, fried egg, ham, cheddar cheese and our homemade garlic mayo. Breakfast, lunch or dinner, this burger will make your day better.
HOWIE
The legend himself lives on in this legendary burger. Two beef patties topped with Swiss & cheddar cheeses, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato & Howie’s Dynamite sauce.
JERRY
Cheers to Jerry and this great burger. Our burger patty Is topped with our in-house smoked pork, swiss cheese, pickles and garlic mayo. Prost!
KANSAS CITY
Our burger patty is topped with our in-house smoked pork, homemade coleslaw, provolone cheese, BBQ sauce and is finished off with BBQ kettle chips.
RODEO RANCH
Two large onion rings, cheddar cheese, bacon and drizzled with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing all on a burger patty.
BOM
Wraps & Tacos
BBQBC WRAP
BBQ Sauce, applewood bacon, in-house smoked chicken, cheddar cheese, grilled onion and shredded romaine with our ranch dressing.
BOSS TACOS
2 soft shell tacos filled with your choice of meat topped with red & green pepper mix, red onion & cilantro mix, shredded cheddar cheese and shredded lettuce topped off with Boss Sauce. Served with a side of fresh tortilla chips, salsa and Boss Sauce.
BRUSCHETTA WRAP
Shredded romaine, Howie's fresh bruschetta mix, parmesan cheese, croutons, pickled cabbage and an Athena Feta Vinaigrette. Add chicken +$3.00.
BUFF WRAP
Our in-house smoked chicken is tossed in our buffalo sauce and served with applewood bacon, shredded romaine, tomato and homemade ranch.
CAESAR WRAP
Our in-house smoked chicken with a shredded romaine, tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
CBR WRAP
Our in-house smoked chicken, applewood bacon, shredded romaine, tomato and our homemade ranch. Have your chicken tossed in the featured sauce of the month +$.50.
PORK WRAP
In-house smoked pork tossed with our buffalo sauce, applewood bacon, red onion, cheddar cheese, shredded romaine and homemade bleu cheese dressing.
STINGIN' WRAP
In-house smoked chicken with our Stingin’ Honey Garlic Sauce, shredded romaine, tomato, red cabbage & carrots.
VEGGIE WRAP
Red and green pepper mix, onion, carrots, red cabbage, shredded romaine, tomato, guacamole and our homemade ranch. Add chicken for +$3.00 or potatoes for +$2.00.
Sides
Kids
Daily Features
FRIDAY FISH
Hand Battered Cod served with fries, our homemade coleslaw, tartar sauce and a dinner roll. Broiled cod served with garlic mashed potatoes, our homemade coleslaw, dinner roll, and tartar sauce. 2pc. $11.99 or 3pc. $12.99
FISH TACOS
3 fish tacos filled with grilled cod, pickled onions & cabbage, Howie’s Southwest sauce. Served with fresh tortilla chips and sides of guacamole and fresh homemade mango salsa.
FISH SANDWICH
2 pieces of hand battered cod topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and our tartar sauce on a white mountain roll. Your choice of side.
TH BOSS TACOS
2 soft shell tacos filled with your choice of meat topped with red & green pepper mix, red onion & cilantro mix, shredded cheddar cheese and shredded lettuce topped off with Boss Sauce. Served with a side of fresh tortilla chips, salsa and Boss Sauce.
WED DYNO RING
Beer Battered, thick cut onion rings covered in our signature Dynamite Sauce, applewood bacon pieces and sliced green onions.
WED SMOKED WINGS
A basket of our in-house smoked chicken wings. Your choice of Naked, Buffalo, BBQ, Golden BBQ, Teriyaki Garlic Parmesan, Stingin’ Honey Garlic, Hometown Hot Sauce, or our featured sauce of the month. Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Lunch Specials
N/A Beverage
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1128 La Crosse Street, La Crosse, WI 54601