Howie's on La Crosse 1128 La Crosse Street

No reviews yet

1128 La Crosse Street

La Crosse, WI 54601

Appetizers

BAC DYNO FRIES

$9.99

Our house seasoned fries topped off with applewood smoked bacon, green onion and our special recipe Dynamite sauce. A definite Howie’s favorite!

BACON BOMBS

$10.99

Possibly the world’s greatest invention...Howie’s cheese bacon bombs combine a gooey, cheesy (pepperjack), doughy, bacon wrapped bite that will make you fall in love. Served with a side of homemade ranch.

BUFF NACHOS

$11.99

Tortilla chips topped with Monterey jack cheese sauce, cheddar, lettuce, red onion, red & green pepper mix, drizzled with ranch & buffalo sauce, served with a side of jalapeños and banana peppers. Add chicken or pork, +$3.00.

CHEDDAR BITES

$9.99

Howie’s version of the beer batter fried cheese curd. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.

CHX TENDERS

$10.99

Three seasoned strips served with a side of fries. Choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, BBQ, Golden BBQ, Southwest, Honey Mustard, Buffalo, Hometown Hot Sauce, Boss Sauce, Dynamite or Stingin’ Honey Garlic.

CHX WINGS

$12.99

A basket of our in-house smoked chicken wings. Your choice of Naked, Buffalo, BBQ, Golden BBQ, Teriyaki Garlic Parmesan, Stingin’ Honey Garlic, Hometown Hot Sauce, or our featured sauce of the month. Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

DYNO SAMPLER

$15.99

A combination of Dynamite O Rings, Bacon Dynamite Fries and Dynamite Wings.

DYNO WINGS

$13.99

A basket of our naked smoked wings covered in our Dynamite Sauce, applewood bacon pieces and sliced green onions.

FRIED PICKLES

$8.99

Dill pickle chips coated in a light batter with just a hint of spice. Served with a side of ranch. Want them extra spicy? Just ask!

HONEYCOMB FRIES

$8.99

Honeycomb Sweet Potato Fries served with a sweet syrup dipping sauce.

LAX NACHOS

$10.99

Tortilla chips topped with Monterey jack cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion & cilantro mix, red and green peppers, with sour cream and guacamole. Served with a side of jalapeños and banana peppers. Add chicken or pork, +$3.00. Add steak, +$5.00. Want them extra spicy? Just ask!

MINI CORN DOGS

$8.99

Delicious mini franks served with a side of ketchup.

O RINGS

$10.99

Beer Battered, thick cut onion rings covered in our signature Dynamite Sauce, applewood bacon pieces and sliced green onions.

PEPPER JACK CURD

$9.99

Loaded with flavor and just the right amount of “zing.” These flavor packed bites are hand breaded with our original beer batter. Served with a side of our homemade ranch dressing.

PRETZEL BITES

$8.99

Soft pretzel bites sprinkled with salt and served with a side of cheese sauce

SIGNATURE SAMP

$15.99

A combination platter of Howie’s favorites: In-house smoked Wings, Bacon Dynamite Fries and Cheesy Bacon Bombs. Served with ranch and bleu cheese.

Salads

ALL SALADS ARE SERVED WITH BUTTER & A DINNER ROLL *Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase your risk of food borne illness. 18% gratuity applied to parties of 10 or more.

BRUSCHETTA SALAD

$10.99

Fresh chopped romaine with our Howie's fresh bruschetta, pickled cabbage, parmesan cheese, dill and parsley topped with croutons. Served with a side of Athena Feta Vinaigrette. Add chicken for +$3.00.

BUFF SALAD

$12.99

Fresh chopped romaine topped with our red & green pepper mix, red onion, shredded cheddar, our in-house smoked chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and served with a side of ranch dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$12.99

Our chopped romaine topped with in-house smoked chicken, red onion, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with a side of caesar dressing.

GARDEN SALAD

$9.99

Fresh chopped romaine mixed with carrots, red cabbage, red onion, tomato, shredded cheddar and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken for +$3.00.

MEAT SALAD

$13.99

The name may sound funny, but this salad is nothing to laugh at. Fresh chopped romaine is loaded with both in-house smoked chicken & pork, applewood bacon, tomatoes, red onion and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of our ranch dressing.

STK/BLEU SALAD

$14.99

Chopped romaine topped with our red and green pepper mix, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles and our in-house smoked steak. Served with a side of homemade bleu cheese dressing.

TACO SALAD

PORK $12.99 CHICKEN $12.99 STEAK $14.99. Your choice of meat served on a chopped romaine with cheddar, red onion & cilantro mix, fried tortilla strips, red & green pepper mix and a side of Howie’s own Boss sauce.

Sandwiches & Phillies

All sandwiches are served with your choice of fries, pub chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese. Substitute O-rings sweet potato fries, soup, salad or dynamite fries for $2.

BBQ BAC CHEDDAR

$12.99

The BBQBCCP is easier to eat than say. Bursting with flavor this option includes all the ingredients in its name plus grilled onion on a hoagie with our ranch.

BLT

$11.99

A stack of applewood bacon with by lettuce and tomato. Finished with ranch and guacamole on toasted wheat bread.

BUFF CHX SAND

$12.99

Our in-house smoked chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce, served with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and our homemade ranch dressing. Served on our hoagie.

CUBAN

$11.99

Our in-house smoked pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and dijon mustard in a hoagie bun.

DIVEBAR PHILLY

$12.99

Made with our in-house smoked pork, fresh grilled green peppers, onion and provolone cheese with homemade Dynamite Sauce. Served on our hoagie.

HOWIE'S CHZSTEAK

$13.99

Our version of a Philadelphia classic. Grilled sirloin steak with Monterey jack cheese sauce, provolone, grilled green pepper and onion all in our hoagie. Add mushrooms, +$1.00

MEM PORK SAND

$12.99

Classic guest favorite. Our in-house smoked pork is topped with pickles and cole slaw served with your choice of Original BBQ or Golden BBQ. Served on our hoagie.

STEAK MELT

$15.99

Seasoned in-house smoked steak, sautéed mushrooms and onions, provolone cheese and garlic mayo.

SW CHX PHILLY

$12.99

Our in-house smoked chicken with Howie’s taco seasoning and topped off with grilled green peppers, onion and provolone with our Southwest dressing. Served on a hoagie.

TENDER MELT

$11.99

Our chicken tenders topped with applewood bacon, fresh lettuce, fresh tomato, provolone and our homemade ranch dressing. Served on our white mountain roll.

Signature Burgers

All burgers feature a 1/3lb patty and are served with your choice of fries, pub chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese. Substitute O-rings sweet potato fries, soup, salad or dynamite fries for $2. Sub a turkey patty for the same price. All burgers are served on a white mountain roll. Add an additional patty for $3.

AMERICAN

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and red onion on a fresh burger patty. An All American Classic!

AVOCADO

$12.99

Homemade ranch dressing, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese loaded onto our fresh burger patty.

BAJA

$12.99

Our burger patty topped with pepperjack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and red onion with our Southwest dressing.

BUFF RANCH

$12.99

Our burger patty topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato and onion with our homemade buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.

BYOB

$9.99

H.H.H.

$14.99

Also referred to as the Breakfast Burger, this combines our fresh burger patty with applewood bacon, fried egg, ham, cheddar cheese and our homemade garlic mayo. Breakfast, lunch or dinner, this burger will make your day better.

HOWIE

$15.99

The legend himself lives on in this legendary burger. Two beef patties topped with Swiss & cheddar cheeses, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato & Howie’s Dynamite sauce.

JERRY

$12.99

Cheers to Jerry and this great burger. Our burger patty Is topped with our in-house smoked pork, swiss cheese, pickles and garlic mayo. Prost!

KANSAS CITY

$12.99

Our burger patty is topped with our in-house smoked pork, homemade coleslaw, provolone cheese, BBQ sauce and is finished off with BBQ kettle chips.

RODEO RANCH

$13.99

Two large onion rings, cheddar cheese, bacon and drizzled with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing all on a burger patty.

BOM

$14.99

Wraps & Tacos

All Wraps are served with your choice of fries, pub chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese. Substitute O-rings sweet potato fries, soup, salad or dynamite fries for $2. All wraps made with fresh flour tortillas.

BBQBC WRAP

$12.99

BBQ Sauce, applewood bacon, in-house smoked chicken, cheddar cheese, grilled onion and shredded romaine with our ranch dressing.

BOSS TACOS

2 soft shell tacos filled with your choice of meat topped with red & green pepper mix, red onion & cilantro mix, shredded cheddar cheese and shredded lettuce topped off with Boss Sauce. Served with a side of fresh tortilla chips, salsa and Boss Sauce.

BRUSCHETTA WRAP

$9.99

Shredded romaine, Howie's fresh bruschetta mix, parmesan cheese, croutons, pickled cabbage and an Athena Feta Vinaigrette. Add chicken +$3.00.

BUFF WRAP

$12.99

Our in-house smoked chicken is tossed in our buffalo sauce and served with applewood bacon, shredded romaine, tomato and homemade ranch.

CAESAR WRAP

$12.99

Our in-house smoked chicken with a shredded romaine, tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.

CBR WRAP

$12.99

Our in-house smoked chicken, applewood bacon, shredded romaine, tomato and our homemade ranch. Have your chicken tossed in the featured sauce of the month +$.50.

PORK WRAP

$12.99

In-house smoked pork tossed with our buffalo sauce, applewood bacon, red onion, cheddar cheese, shredded romaine and homemade bleu cheese dressing.

STINGIN' WRAP

$12.99

In-house smoked chicken with our Stingin’ Honey Garlic Sauce, shredded romaine, tomato, red cabbage & carrots.

VEGGIE WRAP

$9.99

Red and green pepper mix, onion, carrots, red cabbage, shredded romaine, tomato, guacamole and our homemade ranch. Add chicken for +$3.00 or potatoes for +$2.00.

Sides

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Sd Chips

$2.00

Sd Coleslaw

$2.00

Sd Cottage Chz

$2.00

Side Dyno Fry

$3.00

Side Fries

$2.00

Sd O Rings

$3.00

Sd Dyno Rings

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Sweet Fries

$3.00

Soup Cup

$2.99

Soup Bowl

$4.99

Sd Mashers

$2.00

Sd Loaded Mash

$3.00

Sd Caeser Salad

$3.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.99

Scotcharoos

$4.99

Kids

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Kids Pretzel Bite

$5.99

Kids Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Daily Features

FRIDAY FISH

$11.99+

Hand Battered Cod served with fries, our homemade coleslaw, tartar sauce and a dinner roll. Broiled cod served with garlic mashed potatoes, our homemade coleslaw, dinner roll, and tartar sauce. 2pc. $11.99 or 3pc. $12.99

FISH TACOS

$11.99

3 fish tacos filled with grilled cod, pickled onions & cabbage, Howie’s Southwest sauce. Served with fresh tortilla chips and sides of guacamole and fresh homemade mango salsa.

FISH SANDWICH

$11.99

2 pieces of hand battered cod topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and our tartar sauce on a white mountain roll. Your choice of side.

TH BOSS TACOS

2 soft shell tacos filled with your choice of meat topped with red & green pepper mix, red onion & cilantro mix, shredded cheddar cheese and shredded lettuce topped off with Boss Sauce. Served with a side of fresh tortilla chips, salsa and Boss Sauce.

WED DYNO RING

$7.00

Beer Battered, thick cut onion rings covered in our signature Dynamite Sauce, applewood bacon pieces and sliced green onions.

WED SMOKED WINGS

$11.99

A basket of our in-house smoked chicken wings. Your choice of Naked, Buffalo, BBQ, Golden BBQ, Teriyaki Garlic Parmesan, Stingin’ Honey Garlic, Hometown Hot Sauce, or our featured sauce of the month. Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

Lunch Specials

Chopped cheese

$12.99

Hometown club

$12.99

Retail

T-Shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt XXL

$50.00

Sweatshirt S-XL

$45.00

$60 GC Bundle

$60.00

Hat

$25.00

Crew Neck

$35.00

Misc Liquor

Misc NA Bev

Misc Retail

Jacket

$85.00

N/A Beverage

Coffee

$2.00

Short 1919

$3.50

Tall 1919

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

N/A Bev

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Moscow

$5.00

Virgin Daquiri

Kid 1919

$0.99

Kid 1919 N/C

Ras Lemonade

$3.50

Straw Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonde

$3.50

Water

Athletic Brews

$5.00

Kids soda

Red Bull

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1128 La Crosse Street, La Crosse, WI 54601

