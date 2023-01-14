Restaurant header imageView gallery

Howlett's Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

3530 Festival Park Plaza

Chester, VA 23831

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Texan Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Howlett's Fried Deviled Eggs

$7.49

four house made deviled eggs hand breaded with panko served with jalapeno ranch

Crab Dip

$13.99

served with toasted garlic baguettes

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.29

served with jalapeno ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.49

six mozzarella sticks served with marinara

Potato Skins

$8.99

with melted cheese, bacon bits, green onions & sour cream

Fried Calamari

$12.59Out of stock

served with marinara

Bangin Shrimp

$12.59

Fried Clam Strips

$10.49

served with cocktail sauce

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

$5.99

bowl

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.99

House Salad

$5.99

served with dressing of choice

Caesar Salad

$5.99

tossed with croutons, parmesan and caesar dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.99

grilled salmon on a bed of spinach and mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado and feta cheese

Shrimp Cobb Salad

$16.49

grilled shrimp over mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, tomatoes, avocado and a boiled egg *you may substitute chicken for shrimp

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.49

fresh mixed greens with fried chicken tenders in teriyaki sauce with sliced almonds, mandarin oranges and Chinese noodles

Greek Salad with Grilled Shrimp

$15.49

grilled shrimp over romaine with tomatoe, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and feta cheese with Greek vinaigrette

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

blackened chicken on a salad of romaine, croutons and our Caesar dressing and a boiled egg

Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.49

Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.99

with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Avocado Burger

$11.99

with red onion, avocado, cheddar cheese, tomato and chipotle mayo

Texan Cheeseburger

$11.99

bacon, cheddar cheese, with lettuce, tomato and BBQ sauce grilled on Texas Toast

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.49

grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Crabcake Sandwich

$12.79

with lettuce, tomato and remolaude sauce

Reuben

$10.99

grilled corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss on marble rye with thousand island

Philly Steak

$11.29

shaved ribeye with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo onions, sweet and hot peppers

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.49

with lettuce, tomato, horseradish sauce and au jus

French Dip

$12.49

grilled prime rib with red onion and provolone cheese with au jus

Sailor Sandwich

$11.99

grilled corned beef, knockwurst and swiss cheese on marble rye with dijon mustard

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$10.79

grilled chicken breast topped with ham and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.49

with bacon, lettuce and tomato on Kaiser roll

Chicken Philly

$11.29

Entrees

BBQ Baby Back 1/2 Rack Ribs

$18.99

Half Rack

BBQ Baby Back Full Rack Ribs

$26.99Out of stock

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$19.99

fresh salmon with a sweet bourbon glaze

Cajun Tilapia

$19.99

Coconut Shrimp

$18.99

Crab Cakes

$27.99

served with our remolaude sauce

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$18.99

hand sliced chicken breast strips with golden panko breading with your choice or bbq sauce, jalapeno ranch or honey mustard

Filet Mignon 7 oz Petit

$31.99

Filet Mignon 9 oz

$36.99

Fish & Chips

$18.99

hand breaded fried cod served with french fries and coleslaw

Fried Oysters

$21.99

lightly breaded and fried golden brown

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

a generous portion of our hand breaded shrimp

Parmesan Encrusted Chicken

$18.29

boneless breast of chicken coated with grated parmesan cheese and sauteed golden and crisp

Prime Rib King 16 oz

$31.99
Prime Rib Reg 12 oz

Prime Rib Reg 12 oz

$27.99

Ribeye 12 oz

$26.99

Ribeye 16 oz

$30.99

Sirloin Oscar

$26.99

6 oz sirloin topped with lump crab, asparagus and hollandaise sauce

Stuffed Chicken

$20.99

Desserts

Classic Creme Brulee

$6.59

vanilla bean custard topped with caramelized sugar and fresh berries

Homemade Cheesecake with Strawberry Topping

$6.99

homemade cheesecake served with strawberry topping

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.29

unforgettable combination of creamy peanut butter and chocolate with a graham cracker crust

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

warm brownie with walnuts, topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and whipped cream

French Apple Pie a la Mode

$6.99

our own recipe with apples and raisins, glazed white icing served warm with vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Thunder Cake

$7.99

triple layer chocolate cake with chocolate chunks and vanilla ice cream

Seasonal Cheesecake

$6.99

seasonal cheesecake

Sides

French Fries

$2.79

Baked Potato

$2.79

Spinach

$2.79

Sweet Pot Fries

$2.79

Coleslaw

$2.79

Onion Rings

$2.79

Broccoli

$2.79

Asparagus

$2.79

Sweet Potato Casserole

$2.79

Bread

$2.79

Brussel Sprouts

$2.79

Bevs

Coke

$3.19

Diet Coke

$3.19

Sprite

$3.19

Gold Peak Rasberry

$3.19

Gold Peak Green Tea

$3.19

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.19

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$3.19

Ginger Ale

$3.19

Mr Pibb

$3.19

Coke Zero

$3.19

Coffee

$2.29

Bigelow Hot Tea

$2.29

Regular Hot Tea

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$3.19

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.19

Pink Lemonade

$3.19

Mello Yello

$3.19

Barq's

$3.19

Bottle San Pellegrino

$4.00

750 mL

Water

Kid's Menu

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.99

served with a dill pickle and choice of French Fries or Vegetable of the Day

Kid Hamburger

$7.99

served with a dill pickle and choice of French Fries or Vegetable of the Day

Kid Fried Shrimp

$7.99

served with a dill pickle and choice of French Fries or Vegetable of the Day

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

served with a dill pickle and choice of French Fries or Vegetable of the Day

Kid Milk

$2.49

kid size cup

Kid Chocolate Milk

$2.49

kid size cup

Shirley Temple

$2.49

kid size cup

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

kid size cup

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

kid size cup

Kid Soft Drink

$1.99

kid size cup

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Howlett’s is famous in the area for it’s great food and cozy atmosphere. Veteran owned and operated.

Location

3530 Festival Park Plaza, Chester, VA 23831

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grant Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
11884 Chester Village Drive Chester, VA 23831
View restaurantnext
El Patron Cantina
orange star4.2 • 683
11211 Iron Bridge Rd Chester, VA 23831
View restaurantnext
Gino’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant - 6429 Centralia Rd
orange starNo Reviews
6429 Centralia Rd Chesterfield, VA 23832
View restaurantnext
Bangkok Thai
orange starNo Reviews
11 W Hundred Rd, Chester, VA 23836, USA Chester, VA 23836
View restaurantnext
Babbs' Food on the Move -
orange starNo Reviews
5219 Berryridge Terrace Chesterfield, VA 23832
View restaurantnext
Tri-City Chili Peppers
orange starNo Reviews
901 Meridian Avenue Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chester

El Patron Cantina
orange star4.2 • 683
11211 Iron Bridge Rd Chester, VA 23831
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chester
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston