Howlett's Tavern
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Howlett’s is famous in the area for it’s great food and cozy atmosphere. Veteran owned and operated.
Location
3530 Festival Park Plaza, Chester, VA 23831
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gino’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant - 6429 Centralia Rd
No Reviews
6429 Centralia Rd Chesterfield, VA 23832
View restaurant