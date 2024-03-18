Restaurant info

Howlin' Dom's Hot Chicken (HDHC) is a chicken joint offering delicious Nashville hot chicken sandwiches and other southern-inspired favorites. Our specialty are mouthwatering hot chicken sandwiches smothered in our signature house sauce, served on a brioche bun with fries, pickles, and slaw. We also offer tenders, waffles, loaded fries, salads, sides and desserts to complete your meal.