Howlin' Dom's Hot Chicken
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Howlin' Dom's Hot Chicken (HDHC) is a chicken joint offering delicious Nashville hot chicken sandwiches and other southern-inspired favorites. Our specialty are mouthwatering hot chicken sandwiches smothered in our signature house sauce, served on a brioche bun with fries, pickles, and slaw. We also offer tenders, waffles, loaded fries, salads, sides and desserts to complete your meal.
Location
480 State Route 33, Millstone, NJ 08535
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Peking Pavilion - 110 NJ-33, Manalapan Township
3.8 • 433
110 NJ-33, Manalapan Township Manalapan, NJ 07726
View restaurant
Tribos Peri Peri - Manalapan - Suite-1, 100 Rt-9 North
No Reviews
Suite-1, 100 Rt-9 North Manalapan TownShip, NJ 07726
View restaurant