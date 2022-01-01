Howling Wolf Salem

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Chips & Queso
Howling Wolf Burrito
Chips & Salsa

Apps

Chips & Guacamole

$7.95

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Salsa Only

$4.00

Chips Only

$2.00

Chips & Queso

$6.95

Queso Only

$4.95

Queso Con Carne

$7.95

Nachos - Half

$11.95

Corn chips, black and refried beans, chile con queso, jalapeño-onion compote, jack & cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream. Add ground beef or chicken for 3.

Carne Asada Fries

$14.95

Curly fries loaded with sliced steak, cheese, pico de gallo, & sour cream.

Curly Fries & Queso

$10.95

Curly fries served with our fantastic chile con queso. Make it queso con carne for 1.

The HOWLAH

$14.95

Best of the best platter of wolf bites. Includes: chicken taquitos, chicken wings, bacon wrapped jalapeños, & avocado fries.

Avocado Fries

$11.95

Breaded ripe avocado, deep fried to perfection. Served with jalapeño ranch dipping sauce.

Chicken Taquitos

$10.95

Served with guacamole, sour cream, & salsa fresca.

Mexican Chicken Wings

$11.95

Bone-in wing or boneless tender. Tossed in special wing sauce. Served with jalapeño ranch or blue cheese.

Boneless Mexican Tenders

$11.95

Bone-in wing or boneless tender. Tossed in special wing sauce. Served with jalapeño ranch or blue cheese.

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$10.95

Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and chorizo, wrapped in bacon and fried. Served with jalapeño ranch.

Ceviche

$10.95

Fish & shrimp in lime juice, mixed with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños.

Chicharrones & Plantains

$10.95

Served with salsa verde.

Soup & Salads

Taco Salad

$10.95

Your choice of chicken or ground beef on lettuce with corn salsa, tomato, cheese, sour cream, & guacamole. Served in a crispy flour tortilla.

Avocado Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, topped with roasted corn and pinto bean salsa, avocados, crispy corn tortilla strips, & a home-made Mexican vinaigrette.

Green Chile Chicken Stew

$7.95

Chicken with poblanos, tomatoes, & onions. We suggest adding rice, cheese, and avocado for $2.

Favorites

Tres Amigos

$18.95

The Wolf’s three best friends: grilled chicken with verde lime sauce, carne asada with grilled scallions, & grilled shrimp with mango chile sauce. Side of rice & beans.

Pollo Con Chorizo

$16.95

Sautéed chicken breast topped with jack cheese, chorizo, and diced jalapeño. Served with rice, beans, & sour cream.

Carne Asada

$18.95

Grilled steak topped with grilled scallion. Served with lime, corn tortillas, & guacamole. Side of rice & beans.

Steak Tips

$18.95

Angus sirloin tips in an apricot marinade. char-grilled then topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans. & guacamole.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas are served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Salsa Included: Medium, Mild, Howlin’ Hot, or Grilled Corn.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Jack & cheddar cheese.

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla

$11.95

Bell and poblano peppers, onions, carrots, broccoli, celery, & cheese.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast & cheese.

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast, bell and poblano peppers, onions, & cheese.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled pork with a pineapple-red chile marinade with cilantro & onions.

Steak Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled steak & cheese.

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$13.95

Grilled steak, bell and poblano peppers, onions, & cheese.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.95

Shrimp & red sauce especial & cheese.

Wing Fiesta Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast with our famous wings sauce, cheese, bacon, corn salsa and choice of blue cheese or jalapeño ranch served on the side.

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Deshebrada Quesadilla

$12.95

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.95

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$11.95

Burritos

All burritos have rice, beans, cheese, and pico de gallo inside. Comes with red or green chile sauce on the side.

Rice & Bean Burrito

$9.95

Grilled Vegetable Burrito

$10.95

Ground Beef Burrito

$10.95

Seasoned ground sirloin & red sauce.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$11.95

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$10.95

Chile Verde Burrito

$11.95

Pork stewed in green chile & tomatillo sauce.

Grilled Steak Burrito

$13.95

Carnitas Burrito

$12.95

Carne Deshebrada Burrito

$12.95

Shredded beef in a spicy tomato sauce.

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.95

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$11.95

Specialty Burritos

Howling Wolf Burrito

$13.95

Carne deshebrada, rice, cheese, pinto beans, bacon, howling salsa, guacamole, chile con queso, and red & green chile sauce.

Good Wolf Burrito

$13.95

Grilled chicken, rice, cheese, black beans, peppers & onions, corn salsa, bacon, chile con queso, and red & green chile sauce.

Chicken Fiesta Burrito

$12.95

Grilled chicken with our famous wing sauce, rice, cheese, pinto beans, celery, blue cheese dressing, corn salsa, & green chile sauce.

Tofu Burrito

$11.95

Grilled achiote-marinated tofu, rice, cheese, pinto beans, mango pineapple salsa, & avocado.

Shrimp Burrito

$13.95

Grilled shrimp, fresh guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, & mango-chile puree.

Fish Burrito

$12.95

Grilled fish, fresh guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, & chipotle-cilantro sauce.

Steak Tip Burrito

$14.95

Apricot-glazed grilled steak, rice, cheese, fajita veggies, lettuce, & sliced avocado.

Tacos

Pick your filling, select a salsa & type of beans. All tacos include beans, cheese, & pico de gallo. Served on flour tortillas.

Roasted Vegetable Tacos

$4.75

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$4.75

Ground Beef Tacos

$4.75

Grilled Tofu Tacos

$4.75

Grilled Steak Tacos

$4.95

Carne Deshebrada Tacos

$4.95

Shredded Chicken Tacos

$4.95

Chile Verde Tacos

$4.95

Al Pastor Tacos

$4.95

Grilled pork with a pineapple-red chile marinade on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions, & mango pineapple salsa.

Carnitas Tacos

$4.95

Shredded pork with onions, cilantro, and hot sauce on corn tortillas.

Fried Avocado Tacos

$5.25

Fried avocado on flour tortillas with black beans, tomatoes, cabbage, & jalapeño ranch.

Fish Tacos

$5.25

Grilled fish on corn tortillas with cabbage, tomato, and chipotle-cilantro sauce.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$5.25

Grilled shrimp on corn tortillas with cucumber, avocado slices, and mango chile puree.

Enchiladas

Choice of filling rolled in corn tortillas, with red or green chile sauce and cheese melted on top. Comes with rice, sour cream, lettuce, & tomato.

Cheese Enchilada

$11.95

Grilled Vegetable Enchilada

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Enchilada

$13.95

Shredded Chicken Enchilada

$12.95

Grilled Steak Enchilada

$14.95

Chile Verde Enchilada

$13.95

Carne Deshebrada Enchilada

$13.95

Ground Beef Enchilada

$12.95

Carnitas Enchilada

$12.95

Chimichangas

“Deep-fried Burrito” made with flour tortillas, all have cheese. Comes with rice, your choice of beans, chile con queso, sour cream, lettuce, & tomato.

Grilled Vegetable Chimichanga

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$12.95

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga

$11.95

Chile Verde Chimichanga

$12.95

Chicken Fajita Chimichanga

$13.95

Grilled Steak Chimichanga

$13.95

Carnitas Chimichanga

$12.95

Steak Fajita Chimichanga

$14.95

Carne Deshebrada Chimichanga

$12.95

Al Pastor Chimichanga

$12.95

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$11.95

Sides

Side of Salsa

$2.00

Side of Protein

$5.00

Side of Sauce

$1.00

Side of Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side of Sliced Avocado

$5.00

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Fried Plantains

$6.00

Side of Curly Fries

$7.00

Side of Queso

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Lettuce

$1.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Side of Compote

$1.00

Extra Sour Cream on Side

$1.00

Side of Fajita Veggies

$3.00

Side of Corn Tortilla

$2.50

Side of Flour Tortilla

$2.50

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.95

Kids Burrito Online

$6.95

Kids Cheese Nachos

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

NA Beverage

Bottled Water

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
