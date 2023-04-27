  • Home
  • /
  • New Albany
  • /
  • Hoyo's Kitchen - Bubbly Hall NEW - 6031 Central College Road
A map showing the location of Hoyo's Kitchen - Bubbly Hall NEW 6031 Central College RoadView gallery

Hoyo's Kitchen - Bubbly Hall NEW 6031 Central College Road

review star

No reviews yet

6031 Central College Road

New Albany, OH 43054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Dine-In (Mains)

Mango Chicken

$14.00

Safari Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Suqaar

$13.00

Goat (Hilib-Ari)

$18.00

Beef Suqaar

$14.00

Vegetarian

$12.00

Sambasa Beef

$3.00

Sambasa chicken

$3.00

Sambasa Veggie

$3.00

Injera

$3.00

sabayad

$3.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Shaah (Somali Chai Tea)

$4.00

Pineapple Ginger Lemonade

$3.50

Mango

$2.50

Watermelon Guava Mint

$3.50

Water

$2.00

Carry-Out

Mango Chicken

$14.00

Safari Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Suqaar

$13.00

Beef Suqaar

$14.00

Goat (Hilib-Ari)

$18.00

Vegetarian

$12.00

Shaah (somali chai tea)

$4.00

water

$2.00

Sambasa Beef

$3.00

Sambas Chicken

$3.00

Sambasa Veggie

$3.00

Sabayad Bread

$3.00

Injera bread

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6031 Central College Road, New Albany, OH 43054

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fay's Crepes - Bubbly Hall NEW - 6031 Central College Road
orange starNo Reviews
6031 Central College Road New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
Seoul Food On The Go - Bubbly Hall NEW - 6031 Central College Road
orange starNo Reviews
6031 Central College Road New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
Just Chicken - Bubbly Hall NEW Albany - 6031 Central College Road
orange starNo Reviews
6031 Central College Road New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
Kiku Sushi Bar- Bubbly Hall New Albany Store - 6031 Central College Road, Kiosk #11
orange starNo Reviews
6031 Central College Road, Kiosk #11 New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
Mr. Hummus Grill - Bubbly Hall NEW - 6031 Central College Road
orange starNo Reviews
6031 Central College Road New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
The Pit BBQ - Bubbly Hall NEW - 6031 Central College Road
orange starNo Reviews
6031 Central College Road New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
Map
More near New Albany
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston