Brewpubs & Breweries
The Landing at Hoyt Park
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
The Landing Beer Garden at Hoyt Park features a rotating selection of craft beers while serving some local 'bests' such as Cranky Al's pizza and Milwaukee Pretzel company giant soft pretzels!
1800 N Swan Blvd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226
