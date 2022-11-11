Hoza Restaurant 349 Northampton St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hoza serves to bring the flavors of Africa through our dishes while celebrating Pan African culture and art.
Location
349 Northampton St, Easton, PA 18042
Gallery
Photos coming soon!