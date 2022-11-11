A map showing the location of Hoza Restaurant 349 Northampton StView gallery

Hoza Restaurant 349 Northampton St

No reviews yet

349 Northampton St

Easton, PA 18042

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Egusi and Fufu
Jerk Salmon
Vegan Curry

Appetizers

Samosa Beef

$12.00

Fried pastry with beef or mixed veg filling

Suya Beef/Chicken skewers- 2

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled skewers with Nigerian peanut spicy seasoning

4 Chicken wings with Peri-Peri, BBQ, Jerk or Suya

$12.00

Grilled wings with a choice of sauce

Samosa veg

$12.00

Entrees: With choice of 2 sides

Borewores

$19.80

South African/Zimbabwe cornmeal porridge with authentic Borewores sausage.

1/2 Peri-Peri Chicken

$22.00

Flame grilled Chicken marinated in house favorite Peri-Peri sauce

Tilapia Fish with Kachumbari

$22.00

Fried Tilapia fish with Kenyan popular kachumbari salad, with choice of sauce. Tomato relish/Coconut sauce/sauted onions with mustard.

Red Snapper fish

$24.00

Fried Red Snapper with choice of sauce Tomato relish/ Coconut sauce/Sauted oinions with mustard

Beef with Peanut sauce

$24.00

Popular Zimbabwean ,dish beef cooked in peanut butter

Lamb Dibi

$25.00

Popular Senegalese grilled lamb with onions marinated in mustard and garlic

Fried Goat

$24.00

Fried Goat with tomatoes, onions and peppers

Braised Oxtail with garlic mashed potato

$26.00

Slow cooked oxtail in a rich tomato base sauce

Grilled Lamb Chops

$25.00

Grilled Lamb chops

Bbq Pork Ribs

$20.00

Grilled Pork Ribs marinated in bbq sauce and garlic

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken marinated with Jamaican Jerk seasoning

Jerk Salmon

$25.00

Grilled Salmon with Jamaican Jerk seasoning

Egusi and Fufu

$24.00

Vegan Entrees with choice of 2 sides

Jerk Lentils

$16.00

Lentils cooked with Jamaican Jerk seasoning

Vegan Curry

$16.00

Mixed vegetable curry

Vegetarian Peanut stew

$16.00

Mixed vegetables cooked with peanut butter

African Specialty Sides

Jollof Rice

$7.00

West African rice cooked in tomato base sauce

Fried Plantain/ Kelewele

$7.00

Yellow plantains seasoned and fried

Sadza (White Corn)

$7.00

Zimbabwean staple dish: thick porridge made with white cornmeal.

Jollof Spaghetti

$7.00

Nigerian tomato sauce in spaghetti

Sukuma Wiki/ Collard Greens

$7.00

Kenyan style collard greens sauted in oil

Peri-Peri Chips/ Salt & Vinegar Chips

$7.00

Zimbabwe popular fries with chilli seasoning or Salt & Vinegar

Spinach in Peanut sauce

$7.00

Spinach cooked in peanut butter

Rice Fufu (Omo Tuo)

$7.00

Boiled mashed rice balls

Chakalaka Beans

$7.00

South African popular baked beans with mixed vegetables and peppers

Global Favorites

Mashed potato

$6.00Out of stock

mashed potato in garlic and butter

White Rice

$4.00

Boiled white rice

French Fries

$6.00

Dessert

Carrot cake & Ice cream

$8.00

Carrot cake slice with icecream

Fried Banana & Ice cream

$8.00Out of stock

Banana fried with butter and cinnamon spice served with Ice cream

Malva pudding with custard

$12.00Out of stock

South African malva cake with custard

Lunch Menu served with fries/salad

Fillet Steak and onion with creamy mushroom sauce rolls

$12.00Out of stock

Tripple decker sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Chef special

Beef burger

$12.00Out of stock

Borewores roll with tomato relish

$12.00

Beverages

Mango juice

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger lemonade

$4.00

Homemade house ginger lemonade

Pineapple ginger lemonade

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Nestle Pure water

$2.00

Baconfest

$10.00

Chicken bacon drink

$10.00

Appetizers

Samosa Beef

$3.00

Fried pastry with beef or mixed veg filling

Samosa veg

$3.00

Chicken Wings

$85.00

1/2 tray

Entree

Borewores

$140.00

South African/Zimbabwe cornmeal porridge with authentic Borewores sausage.

Peri Peri Chicken

$24.00

Beef with Peanut sauce

$160.00

Popular Zimbabwean ,dish beef cooked in peanut butter

Tilapia Fish with Kachumbari

Fried Tilapia fish with Kenyan popular kachumbari salad, with choice of sauce. Tomato relish/Coconut sauce/sauted onions with mustard.

Red Snapper fish

Fried Red Snapper with choice of sauce Tomato relish/ Coconut sauce/Sauted oinions with mustard

Lamb Dibi

$155.00

Popular Senegalese grilled lamb with onions marinated in mustard and garlic

Fried Goat

$165.00

Fried Goat with tomatoes, onions and peppers

Braised Oxtail with garlic mashed potato

$220.00

Slow cooked oxtail in a rich tomato base sauce

Grilled Lamb Chops

Grilled Lamb chops

Bbq Pork Ribs

Grilled Pork Ribs marinated in bbq sauce and garlic

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$135.00

Grilled chicken marinated with Jamaican Jerk seasoning

Jerk Salmon

$180.00

Grilled Salmon with Jamaican Jerk seasoning

Vegan Curry

$75.00

Mixed vegetable curry

Vegetarian Peanut stew

$75.00

Mixed vegetables cooked with peanut butter

Jerk lentils

$75.00

Sides

Jollof Rice

$65.00

West African rice cooked in tomato base sauce

Fried Plantain

$55.00

Sadza

$55.00

Jollof Spaghetti

$55.00

Nigerian tomato sauce in spaghetti

Sakuma Wiki

$45.00

Peri-Peri Chips

$45.00

Peanut Butter Spinach

$55.00

Rice Fufu (Omo Tuo)

$55.00

Chakalaka Beans

$55.00

South African popular baked beans with mixed vegetables and peppers

Mashed potato

mashed potato in garlic and butter

White Rice

$45.00

Boiled white rice

French Fries

Waakje Rice

$75.00

christmas 1

$20.00

christmas 2

$25.00

christmas 3

$30.00

christmas 4

$35.00

christmas 5

$40.00

christmas 6

$45.00

christmas 7

$50.00

New Year’s Eve

Taste Africa Platter

$110.00

Whole chicken ( flame grilled), Grilled lamb, borewores sausage Choice of 4 large sides

Hoza Africa Platter

$120.00

12 Chicken wings, Borewores sausage, grilled lamb, 12 beef/ veg samosas Choice of 3 large sides

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hoza serves to bring the flavors of Africa through our dishes while celebrating Pan African culture and art.

Location

349 Northampton St, Easton, PA 18042

Directions

