Bars & Lounges
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
HP at Northend
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Harlem Public at Northend Food Hall.
Location
4300 Broadway, New York, NY 10033
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Casa D'La Pasta - 1792 Amsterdam Ave.
No Reviews
1792 Amsterdam Ave. New York, NY 10031
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New York
Dyckman Express Restaurant - 101 Dyckman Street
4.3 • 1,241
101 Dyckman Street New York, NY 10040
View restaurant