Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

HP at Northend

review star

No reviews yet

4300 Broadway

New York, NY 10033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac and Steez
Handcut Fries
Fish Tacos

Featured Specials

Do you want us to include disposable items?

Let's not waste stuff, yeah? By default we won't include things like napkins, utensils, wet wipes, etc. but if you need them just add this item to your order.

Chicky D's Nuggz

$10.00

10 Classic Chicken Nuggz served with Honey Mustard.

Vegan Nuggz

$12.00

10 Vegan Nuggz served with Chipotle Veganaise

Big Tot Energy

Big Tot Energy

$12.00

Huge Tater Tots stuffed with Bacon and Cheddar Cheese. 6 to an order. Served with Garlic Ranch.

Greens

The Public Salad

The Public Salad

$14.00

Arcadian greens, cucumber, fried avocado, mango/black bean salsa, tortilla crisps, tossed in our lemon vinaigrette dressing.

The Fatty Caesar

The Fatty Caesar

$13.00

We love a well dressed Caesar. Chopped Romaine, A Lot of Caesar Dressing, Fresh Parmesan and Garlic Herbed Breadcrumbs. Add some Chopped Egg or a Fried Chicken Thigh because it's better that way. (Dressing will be served on the side for takeout and delivery to preserve that expensive greenery)

Shares

Cheesy Tomato Soup

Cheesy Tomato Soup

$7.00

A Cheesy Tomato Soup. Contains Chicken Stock and Cream if you're concerned about that sort of thing.

Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries

$11.00

Vegan. Served with Chipotle Vegannaise.

Big Mozz Sticks

Big Mozz Sticks

$10.00

Big Mozz Sticks of Big Mozz Stick fame. From your fave music festival to HP. 4 per order. Served with Marinara.

Chicken Chunks

Chicken Chunks

$10.00

Little chunks of fried chicken. Served with Honey Mustard. Pardon the crappy picture. A Yelper took it so it totally makes sense.

Dorito Quesadilla

Dorito Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla with Dorito seasoned cream cheese.

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

Vegan. Served with Chipotle Vegannaise. Toss it in some hot sauce to get real serious.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Served with Ranch.

Tot Poutine

Tot Poutine

$14.00

Tater Tots and Cheese Curds topped with Sausage Gravy and Fried Onion Strings. Montreal Style.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Fried Cod, slaw, pico, guac, comeback sauce. You get 2 tacos.

Mac and Steez

Mac and Steez

$12.00

Steez = Cheese. Now you know.

8 Wings

8 Wings

$16.00

You guessed it. 8 wings per order.

16 Wings

16 Wings

$29.00

Yes. We know there aren't 16 wings in this pic. Take a deep breath. You get the idea :)

Handcut Fries

$8.00

1 order of french fries. We handcut them. That's why they're called handcut french fries.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

1 order of sweet potato fries. They're sweeter than regular potatoes. That's how they got their name you know.

Tater Tots

$8.00

1 order of tater tots. The finest style of fried potato ever created. It's a proven fact.

Buy Kitchen a Brew!

Buy Kitchen a Brew!

$2.00

Buy the homies a beer. (Photo pre Rona insanity)

Sandos

Served with handcut french fries.
Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$15.00

BBQ smoked pork butt, Carolina slaw, steez sauce drizzle, brooklyn soft roll #thatass

Loaded Grilled Cheese

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$17.00

NY Cheddar, Pepperjack, Swiss, American, Cacon, Guac, Nacho Cheese Doritos, on Grilled Organic Sourdough. As seen on "The Best Thing I Ever Ate" on Cooking Channel.

Classic Fried Thigh

Classic Fried Thigh

$15.00

A classic Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh topped with Garlic Ranch, Shrettuce and Tomato on Brioche.

Hot Fried Thigh

Hot Fried Thigh

$16.00

Boned-out fried chicken thigh tossed in hot sauce, slaw, crispy pickles, ranch, Brooklyn soft roll.

Skinny BLT

Skinny BLT

$15.00

Who doesn't love some fried chicken skin? Here's a classic BLT with crispy fried chicken skin added into the mix. Topped with chipotle mayo, shrettuce and tomato on organic sourdough.

Crispy Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

Crispy Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$15.00

2 Crispy Pieces of Beer Batter Cod topped with Tartar Sauce, American Cheese and Shredded Lettuce. Served on Thick As Hell Texas Toast. Served with hand cut french fries.

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$16.00

Chicken breast, mango/black bean salsa, pepperjack, chipotle mayo, green leaf, tomato, sourdough

Vegan Patty Melt

Vegan Patty Melt

$18.00

Beyond patty, vegan American, sauteed onions on toasty sourdough. Served with a side salad (not fries) to keep with that vegan life.

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Thigh over 2 Belgian Pearl Sugar Waffles. Served with Maple Syrup on the side. Add a side of Sausage Gravy for the ultimate pour-over experience that only Gods generally partake in. Be a God.

House-Ground Burgers

Served with handcut french fries.
Peanut Butter Burger

Peanut Butter Burger

$17.00

Creamy peanut butter, brown sugar bacon, New York cheddar, Brooklyn soft roll.

The Roman

The Roman

$18.00

Ah yes, The Romanburger. IYKYK. Beef Burger topped with Griddled Salami, American Cheese, Mayo, Italian Dressed Shrettuce, Onion and Peperoncini on Brioche.

Parmesan Crusted Burger

Parmesan Crusted Burger

$18.00

Swiss, pickled onions, tomato, chipotle mayo, parm crusted sourdough.

Wake n Bake

Wake n Bake

$18.00

NY Cheddar, Brown Sugar Bacon, Drippy Egg, Micky D's Hashbrown, Brooklyn Soft Roll. Served with Handcut Fries.

Spicetown USA

Spicetown USA

$18.00

Blackened Cajun Burger, Pepperjack, Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayo, Fried Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato on a Brooklyn Soft Roll.

Jive Turkey Burger

Jive Turkey Burger

$17.00

House ground turkey burger, swiss, garlic sauteed spinach, tzatziki, green leaf, brooklyn soft roll.

Official Fully

Official Fully

$18.00

Official. Fully. Vegan. Beyond patty, chipotle dijonnaise, pickles, sautéed onions, green leaf, Brooklyn soft roll. Served with a side salad (not fries) to keep with that vegan life.

Build It Your Damn Self Burgers

Served with handcut french fries.

BYO Beef Burger

$13.00

Build it your damn self. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Served with handcut french fries.

BYO Turkey Burger

$13.00

Build it your damn self. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Served with handcut french fries.

BYO Beyond

$14.00

Build it your damn self. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Served with handcut french fries.

Sides and Sauces

Additional Sauce

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Harlem Public at Northend Food Hall.

Location

4300 Broadway, New York, NY 10033

Directions

Gallery
HP at Northend image
HP at Northend image

Similar restaurants in your area

North End Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4300 Broadway New York, NY 10033
View restaurantnext
Inwood Farm
orange star4.3 • 1,797
600 west 218th street New York, NY 10034
View restaurantnext
At The Wallace
orange star4.3 • 627
3612 Broadway New York, NY 10031
View restaurantnext
La Casa D'La Pasta - 1792 Amsterdam Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1792 Amsterdam Ave. New York, NY 10031
View restaurantnext
The Honey Well
orange star4.6 • 349
3604 Broadway New York, NY 10031
View restaurantnext
New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
2 W. Kingsbridge Rd. Bronx, NY 10468
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Dyckman Express Restaurant - 101 Dyckman Street
orange star4.3 • 1,241
101 Dyckman Street New York, NY 10040
View restaurantnext
Cachapas y Mas - 107 Dyckman
orange star4.0 • 747
107 Dyckman St New York, NY 10040
View restaurantnext
Taco Inn - 1495 St Nicholas Ave
orange star4.3 • 370
1495 St Nicholas Ave New York, NY 10033
View restaurantnext
Pocion Lounge
orange star4.6 • 358
704 W 177th St New York, NY 10033
View restaurantnext
Perista Cafe
orange star4.5 • 340
158 Dyckman St New York, NY 10040
View restaurantnext
Tu Casa Del Mofongo
orange star4.2 • 315
1447 Saint Nicholas Ave New York, NY 10033
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Meatpacking District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
West Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston