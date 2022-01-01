Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges

HQ Gastropub - Huntington Beach 155 5th St

1,430 Reviews

$$

155 5th St

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Concessions/Beverages

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$4.00

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Diet Coca-Cola

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

A&W Root Beer

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Fever Tree Club Soda

$8.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$8.00

Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit

$8.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$8.00

Red Bull

$6.00

SF Red Bull

$6.00

S.Pellegrino

$8.00

Evian

$9.00

English Black Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Passion Tea

$4.00

House Blend Coffee

$5.00

House Blend Decaf

$5.00

Ladies

Tank Top

$20.00

Cropped Hoodie

$40.00

HQ Trucker Hat

$20.00

Mens

Baseball Cap

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00

T-Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

155 5th St, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Longboard Restaurant & Pub on Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
217 Main Street Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine - Huntington Beach
orange starNo Reviews
301 Main Street #107 Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
orange star4.3 • 493
210 Fifth St. Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Surf City Ale House
orange star4.4 • 5
301 Main St Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Matter of Craft
orange starNo Reviews
21022 Beach Blvd #105 Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach

Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
orange star4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Johnny Rebs Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,341
4663 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Da Hawaiian Kitchen - HB
orange star4.6 • 1,573
9842 Adams ave Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntington Beach
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston