HQ Gastropub- Woodland Hills 20969 Ventura Blvd
2,317 Reviews
$$
20969 Ventura Blvd
Woodland Hills, CA 91364
Opening Act!
Asparagus Fries
Fresh Tempura Asparagus served with Citrus Ponzu Dipping Sauce
Brussel Sprouts
Tossed with Balsamic and Apple Cider Vinegar topped with Fresh Garlic Chips
Buffalo Cauliflower
Served with Housemade Creamy Ranch Dressing and Bleu Cheese Crumble
Chicken Lollipops
Seven Lollipops served with Housemade Creamy Ranch Dressing
Chicken Strips
Chips & Salsa
Served with fresh Housemade Yellow Corn Chips and Housemade Salsa.
Deviled Eggs
Five Halves Over-Medium topped with Lime Crushed Avocado, Housemade Bacon Jam, Green Onion garnished with Smoked Paprika and Balsamic Glaze
Edamame
Lightly Salted Steamed Soy Beans
Edamame Hummus
Fried Pickles
Served with Housemade Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Fried Zucchini
Fresh Panko Crusted Zucchini Spears topped with Parmesan Cheese served with Housemade Lemon Aioli
Hot Wings
Eight Wings served with Housemade Creamy Ranch Dressing and Celery Sticks
Short Rib Poutine
Skinny Fries baked with Braised “Oaxacan Style” Short Rib, White Cheddar Cheese Curds, Chives and Housemade Beef Gravy on top of Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Giant Soft Pretzel
Served with Housemade Beer Cheese, Mustard and Housemade Jalapeno Caramel Sauce
Sausage Platter
Served with Garlic Chicken Sausage, Hungarian Kielbasa, Texas Style Jalepeiio Hot Link and Housemade Potato Salad
Shishito Peppers
Sauteed Shishito Peppers served with Crispy Pork Skins tossed in White Soy Garlic Sauce garnished with Micro-Green Salad
Spam Musubi
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Garlic and Ginger Sauteed Soy Beans, Togorashi and Arbol Chiles garnished with Fresh Lemon Wheels
Backstage
Ahi Tacos
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Beef Sliders
Braised Short Rib Quesadilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Strips
Fish Tacos
Lettuce Wraps
Mac N Cheese
Margherita Flatbread
Pot Roast Sliders
Risotto
Short Rib Tacos
Fish Taco (Single)
Tortilla soup
Ceasar Chicken Wrap
Rockstars
Ahi Burger
Our Freshly Ground Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna served with Lime Crushed Avocado, Crispy Onions Straws, Shishito Peppers, Housemade Ponzu Glaze and Wasabi Tartar on Toasted Brioche
Black and Bleu Burger
Our Freshly Ground Gourmet Beef Patty served with Port Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Black Mission Fig Spread, Bleu Cheese, Garlic Aioli and Savory Port Sauce on Toasted Brioche
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened Chicken Breast served with Sliced Avocado, Arugula, Fresh Basil, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and Sriracha Mayo on Toasted Brioche
Buff Chicken Sandwich
Boneless Chicken Breast marinated with Buttermilk Herbs and Spices tossed in Buffalo Sauce served with Housemade Coleslaw, Iceberg Lettuce on Toasted Brioche
Cattleman Burger
Our Freshly Ground Gourmet Beef Patty served with Smokehouse Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Crispy Jalapeno and Onion Straws, Pepper Jack Cheese and Housemade Jalapeno Ranch Dressing on Toasted Brioche
Classic Burger
Our Freshly Ground Gourmet Beef Patty served with Caramelized Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and House Spread on Toasted Brioche
Drive Thru Burger
Two Freshly Ground Gourmet Beef Patties “Smashed” served with Two Slices of Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Onion, Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, House Spread on Toasted Brioche.
Grilled Cheese
Braised “Oaxacan Style” Short Rib, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Avocado, Tomato, Kosher Dill Pickles on Thick Sliced Brioche
Jalapeno Burger
Our Freshly Ground Gourmet Beef Patty served with Port Caramelized Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Jalapenos and Housemade Jalapeno Ranch Dressing on Toasted Brioche
PB & J Burger
Smashed Burger
Two Freshly Ground Gourmet Beef Patties “Smashed” and served with Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Onions, Kosher Dill Pickles, Ketchup and Mustard on Toasted Brioche
Turkey Burger
Our Freshly Ground Savory Turkey Patty served with Lime Crushed Avocado, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Aioli on Toasted Brioche
Vegan Burger
Impossible Patty served with sliced Avocado, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Barbecued Broccolini, Housemade Sweet Sriracha Ketchup on Toasted Potato Brioche
Sidestage
Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Served with Housemade Chicken Gravy
Garlic Truffle Fries
Tossed with White Truffle Oil, Parsley, Garlic topped with Grated Parmesan Cheese
Skinny Fries
Tossed with Sea Salt
Sweet Potato Fries
Seasoned with Brown Sugar, Cinnamon and Cayenne Pepper
White Cheddar Cheese Curds
Topped with Parsley and side of Housemade Marinara Sauce
Rockin' Sushi
Ahi Poke
Furikake and Togarashi seasoned Ahi mixed with Avocado, Red Onion, lnamono Jus and Truffle Oil garnished with Daikon Sprouts and served with Crispy Wanton Chips
Baked Salmon Roll
Blue Crab, Avocado, Sushi Rice wrapped with Nori, Baked with Salmon and Spicy Mayo and garnished with Eel Sauce, Serrano Peppers and Sriracha Drops
California Roll
Blue Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Orange Tobiko, Toasted Black and White Sesame Seeds garnished with Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Aioli
Crispy Rice
Crispy Rice topped with Spicy Tuna garnished with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Serrano Peppers and Scallions
Poke Bowl
Furikake and Togarashi seasoned Ahi mixed with Avocado, lnamono Jus and Truffle Oil, Sushi Rice garnished with Seaweed Salad
Rockin’ Roll
Blue Crab, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Sushi Rice wrapped with Nori topped with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Crispy Shallots
Sashimi
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura Shrimp, Sliced Mango, Cream Cheese topped with Sliced Avocado, Crispy Shallots Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber and Fresh Radish Sprouts
Sushi Burrito
Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Jalapeno Aioli and Sushi Rice wrapped with Soy Paper and side of Sushi Ponzu Sauce
Sushi Nachos
Tempura Spicy Tuna Roll
Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll served with Avocado and Scallions garnished with Togarashi Miso Butter Sauce
Veggie Roll
Carrot, Asparagus, Cucumber and Sushi Rice wrapped in Nori topped with Avocado
Yellowtail Roll
Green Room
Caesar Salad
Cobb Salad
Mesclun Greens served with Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Hard Boiled Egg, Diced Avocado, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes garnished with Smokey Bacon Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and side of Housemade Creamy Ranch Dressing
Executive Chef Salad
Mesclun Greens served with Blackened Chicken Breast, Candied Pecans, Diced Avocado, Sliced Strawberries garnished with Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Champagne Vinaigrette and Balsamic Glaze
Greek Salad
Mesclun Greens served with Grilled Chicken Breast, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Red Wine Vinegar with side of Crispy Pita Bread