Gastropubs
Breakfast & Brunch

HQ Gastropub- Woodland Hills 20969 Ventura Blvd

2,317 Reviews

$$

20969 Ventura Blvd

Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Opening Act!

Asparagus Fries

$10.00

Fresh Tempura Asparagus served with Citrus Ponzu Dipping Sauce

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Tossed with Balsamic and Apple Cider Vinegar topped with Fresh Garlic Chips

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

Served with Housemade Creamy Ranch Dressing and Bleu Cheese Crumble

Chicken Lollipops

$16.00

Seven Lollipops served with Housemade Creamy Ranch Dressing

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Served with fresh Housemade Yellow Corn Chips and Housemade Salsa.

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Five Halves Over-Medium topped with Lime Crushed Avocado, Housemade Bacon Jam, Green Onion garnished with Smoked Paprika and Balsamic Glaze

Edamame

$7.00

Lightly Salted Steamed Soy Beans

Edamame Hummus

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Served with Housemade Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Fried Zucchini

$10.00

Fresh Panko Crusted Zucchini Spears topped with Parmesan Cheese served with Housemade Lemon Aioli

Hot Wings

$15.00

Eight Wings served with Housemade Creamy Ranch Dressing and Celery Sticks

Short Rib Poutine

$16.00

Skinny Fries baked with Braised “Oaxacan Style” Short Rib, White Cheddar Cheese Curds, Chives and Housemade Beef Gravy on top of Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Giant Soft Pretzel

$12.00

Served with Housemade Beer Cheese, Mustard and Housemade Jalapeno Caramel Sauce

Sausage Platter

$16.00

Served with Garlic Chicken Sausage, Hungarian Kielbasa, Texas Style Jalepeiio Hot Link and Housemade Potato Salad

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Sauteed Shishito Peppers served with Crispy Pork Skins tossed in White Soy Garlic Sauce garnished with Micro-Green Salad

Spam Musubi

$11.00

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$11.00

Garlic and Ginger Sauteed Soy Beans, Togorashi and Arbol Chiles garnished with Fresh Lemon Wheels

Backstage

Ahi Tacos

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Beef Sliders

$15.00

Braised Short Rib Quesadilla

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Pot Roast Sliders

$16.00

Risotto

$14.00

Short Rib Tacos

$13.00

Fish Taco (Single)

$5.00

Tortilla soup

$11.00

Ceasar Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Rockstars

Ahi Burger

$18.00

Our Freshly Ground Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna served with Lime Crushed Avocado, Crispy Onions Straws, Shishito Peppers, Housemade Ponzu Glaze and Wasabi Tartar on Toasted Brioche

Black and Bleu Burger

$18.00

Our Freshly Ground Gourmet Beef Patty served with Port Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Black Mission Fig Spread, Bleu Cheese, Garlic Aioli and Savory Port Sauce on Toasted Brioche

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Blackened Chicken Breast served with Sliced Avocado, Arugula, Fresh Basil, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and Sriracha Mayo on Toasted Brioche

Buff Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Boneless Chicken Breast marinated with Buttermilk Herbs and Spices tossed in Buffalo Sauce served with Housemade Coleslaw, Iceberg Lettuce on Toasted Brioche

Cattleman Burger

$18.00

Our Freshly Ground Gourmet Beef Patty served with Smokehouse Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Crispy Jalapeno and Onion Straws, Pepper Jack Cheese and Housemade Jalapeno Ranch Dressing on Toasted Brioche

Classic Burger

$17.00

Our Freshly Ground Gourmet Beef Patty served with Caramelized Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and House Spread on Toasted Brioche

Drive Thru Burger

$17.00

Two Freshly Ground Gourmet Beef Patties “Smashed” served with Two Slices of Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Onion, Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, House Spread on Toasted Brioche.

Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Braised “Oaxacan Style” Short Rib, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Avocado, Tomato, Kosher Dill Pickles on Thick Sliced Brioche

Jalapeno Burger

$18.00

Our Freshly Ground Gourmet Beef Patty served with Port Caramelized Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Jalapenos and Housemade Jalapeno Ranch Dressing on Toasted Brioche

PB & J Burger

$18.00

Smashed Burger

$18.00

Two Freshly Ground Gourmet Beef Patties “Smashed” and served with Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Onions, Kosher Dill Pickles, Ketchup and Mustard on Toasted Brioche

Turkey Burger

$17.00

Our Freshly Ground Savory Turkey Patty served with Lime Crushed Avocado, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Aioli on Toasted Brioche

Vegan Burger

$17.00

Impossible Patty served with sliced Avocado, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Barbecued Broccolini, Housemade Sweet Sriracha Ketchup on Toasted Potato Brioche

Sidestage

Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$8.00

Served with Housemade Chicken Gravy

Garlic Truffle Fries

$9.00

Tossed with White Truffle Oil, Parsley, Garlic topped with Grated Parmesan Cheese

Skinny Fries

$6.00

Tossed with Sea Salt

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Seasoned with Brown Sugar, Cinnamon and Cayenne Pepper

White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$8.00

Topped with Parsley and side of Housemade Marinara Sauce

Rockin' Sushi

Ahi Poke

$17.00

Furikake and Togarashi seasoned Ahi mixed with Avocado, Red Onion, lnamono Jus and Truffle Oil garnished with Daikon Sprouts and served with Crispy Wanton Chips

Baked Salmon Roll

$17.00

Blue Crab, Avocado, Sushi Rice wrapped with Nori, Baked with Salmon and Spicy Mayo and garnished with Eel Sauce, Serrano Peppers and Sriracha Drops

California Roll

$15.00

Blue Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Orange Tobiko, Toasted Black and White Sesame Seeds garnished with Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Aioli

Crispy Rice

$14.00

Crispy Rice topped with Spicy Tuna garnished with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Serrano Peppers and Scallions

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Furikake and Togarashi seasoned Ahi mixed with Avocado, lnamono Jus and Truffle Oil, Sushi Rice garnished with Seaweed Salad

Rockin’ Roll

$18.00

Blue Crab, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Sushi Rice wrapped with Nori topped with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Crispy Shallots

Sashimi

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Tempura Shrimp, Sliced Mango, Cream Cheese topped with Sliced Avocado, Crispy Shallots Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber and Fresh Radish Sprouts

Sushi Burrito

$16.00

Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Jalapeno Aioli and Sushi Rice wrapped with Soy Paper and side of Sushi Ponzu Sauce

Sushi Nachos

$16.00

Tempura Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll served with Avocado and Scallions garnished with Togarashi Miso Butter Sauce

Veggie Roll

$12.00

Carrot, Asparagus, Cucumber and Sushi Rice wrapped in Nori topped with Avocado

Yellowtail Roll

$17.00

Green Room

Caesar Salad

$17.00

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Mesclun Greens served with Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Hard Boiled Egg, Diced Avocado, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes garnished with Smokey Bacon Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and side of Housemade Creamy Ranch Dressing

Executive Chef Salad

$18.00

Mesclun Greens served with Blackened Chicken Breast, Candied Pecans, Diced Avocado, Sliced Strawberries garnished with Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Champagne Vinaigrette and Balsamic Glaze

Greek Salad

$17.00

Mesclun Greens served with Grilled Chicken Breast, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Red Wine Vinegar with side of Crispy Pita Bread