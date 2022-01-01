Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
American
Sandwiches

HS Green

review star

No reviews yet

5092 Richmond Ave,

Houston, TX 77056

Order Again

Bites

House Hummus

$6.75

Served with baked thin flat bread

Guacamame

$6.75

Delicious combination of house guacamole & edamame served with corn chips

Salmon Ceviche

$8.95

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, mango, cilantro, served with chips

Turkey Chili

$8.95

Scallions, cheddar cheese, served with corn chips

Pizza

Prosciutto & Arugula

$14.35

San Marzano tomato sauce, red pepper flakes, & mozzarella

Margherita

$12.55

Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and basil

Pesto Margherita

$12.85

Homemade pesto, mozarella, feta, cherry tomatoes, and crispy kale

Truffle Infused Roasted Mushrooms & Chicken

$14.95

Fresh mozzarella, garlic white sauce, spinach and goat cheese

Greek Feta with Grilled Chicken Pizza

$14.65

Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic herb oil, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach, & feta

Steak Fontina with Caramelized Onions

$14.95

Soups

Chicken Mushroom & Leek Soup

$5.00Out of stock
Tortilla Soup

$5.00
Butternut Soup

$5.00

Salads

Thai Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Grilled shrimp, kelp noodles, curly endive, cilantro, jicama, mango, mint, red chilies, cashews, toasted sesame seeds with spicy Thai dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.85

Grilled chicken, romaine, spring mix, jicama, mango, avocado, cherry tomatoes, spiced pecans with mint citrus vinaigrette

Kale Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.85

Grilled chicken, kale, romaine, parmesan, pine nuts, dried cranberries, roasted garlic, croutons with Caesar dressing

Salmon Ginger Salad

$15.95

Salmon, spring mix, purple cabbage, shredded kale, edamame, jicama, mango, cilantro, toasted sesame seeds with Japanese ginger dressing

Southwest Steak Salad

$15.95

Flank Steak, romaine, spring mix, cilantro, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, corn, black beans, tortilla strips with lime cilantro dressing

Strawberry Harvest Salad

$11.95

Spring mix, kale, spiced pecans, goat cheese, strawberries, red onions, cucumber with mint citrus dressing

Wraps

Southwest Spicy Chicken Wrap

$11.85

Grilled chicken, spring mix, cilantro, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, corn, black beans, chipotle aioli with lime cilantro dressing

Roasted Mediterranean Wrap

$11.65

Eggplant, sauteed chickpeas, caramelized onion, arugula, hummus with mint citrus vinaigrette

Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.65

Grilled chicken, kale, romaine, roasted pine nuts, parmesan, dried cranberries with Caesar dressing

Steak Wrap

$12.95

Flank steak, romaine, roasted corn, tomato, red onion, cucumber, garlic aioli with mint citrus vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.75

Crispy chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, celery, red onion with jalapeno ranch dressing

Vietnamese Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$12.85

Grilled shrimp, kelp noodles, cilantro, carrots, cucumbers, jalapenos, garlic aioli, with a side of peanut sauce

Bowls

Shanghai Soy Ginger Chicken Bowl

$13.60

Grilled chicken breast, sauteed onions, mushrooms, carrots, snow peas, over brown rice with light soy ginger sauce

Seasonal Vegetable Bowl

$10.95

Quinoa, avocado, eggplant, butternut squash, button mushrooms, broccoli, almonds, dried cranberries, red onions with mint citrus dressing

Thai Shrimp Quinoa Bowl

$14.10

House infused green curry sauce, grilled shrimp, quinoa, snap peas, carrots and onions garnished with basil

Features

Angus Burger

$13.25

Lean Angus beef with cheddar cheese, leafy lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, on a toasted bun served with fruit (sub sweet potato fries for $2.50)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.15

Crispy chicken tossed in a house seasoning, pickled carrots red onion and jicama, wonton chips, and arugula on a challah bun served with a fruit cup

Grilled Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$12.45

Chicken breast with chipotle aioli, avocado, tomato, lettuce, turkey bacon, on a toasted bun, served with fruit (sub sweet potato fries for $2.50)

Salmon Avocado on a Multigrain

$14.15

Seared salmon, avocado, rocket lettuce, red onion, honey mustard vinaigrette on a corn dusted bun, served with fruit

Rotisserie Chicken

$11.95

1/4 Chicken served with lemon garlic herb oil, herb roasted potatoes, roasted asparagus & cherry tomatoes

Shrimp Tacos

$13.85

Grilled shrimp with creamy chipotle, shredded purple cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, served with chips or fruit

Grilled Salmon

$18.35

6oz. Salmon fillet served with rustic garlic mashed potatoes, & spinach in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Kids

Cheese Pizza

$7.50

San Marzano tomato sauce & mozzarella

Chicken Strips

$6.75

Grilled chicken strips with cup of veggies or fruit

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Fruit Punch Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Desserts

Nutella Pizza

$8.95

Bananas, strawberries, mint, powdered sugar, & fresh whipped cream

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Brownie

$4.00

Cold Pressed Juices

Hydrate + Recover

$9.25Out of stock

Watermelon, Lime, Mint

Anti Inflammatory

$9.25

Pear, Cucumber, Ginger

Immunity

$9.25Out of stock

Carrot, Apple, Ginger

Healthy Skin

$9.25

Pineapple, Coconut, Vanilla

Detox

$9.25Out of stock

Kale, Celery, Carrot, Apple

Performance Boost

$9.25

Beet, Apple, Carrot, Orange Zest

Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.25

House Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock
Boylan Root Beer

$3.00
Coca Cola

$3.00
Diet Cola

$3.00
Mayawell Prebiotic Soda

$4.00
Panna Bottled Water

$3.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Limon

$3.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Orange Rossa

$3.00
Coconut Water

$4.00
Kombucha

$4.75

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock
Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

USA

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Shiner, Texas

Karbach Love Street

$4.50
Rose Cider

$4.50
Lone Pint Yellow Rose IPA

$6.50

Magnolia, Texas

Wine

Prosecco, Belstar Brut DOC, Italy

$22.00

Apple, Pear, Lemon

Angels & Cowboys, California

$21.00

Citrus Blossoms & Creamy Minerality

Chardonnay by the glass

$7.00

Pinot Grigio by the glass

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon by the glass

$7.00

Pinot Noir by the glass

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
We focus on fresh and quality products to bring to our guests at the best value. We serve wild-caught shrimp, hormone-free chicken, and cage-free brown eggs. Our produce is local when in season, and organic when the quality and value is available. Our goal at HS Green is to continuously strive to maintain and improve the quality of the food we serve.

