Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hudson Social- Stamford Stamford

review star

No reviews yet

128 Bedford St

Stamford, CT 06901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CARBONARA PASTA
FRIES
FISH TACOS

SOUP or SALADS

SOUP DU JOUR

$8.00

SOUP DU JOUR

CAESAR

$11.00

romaine, fresh tomatoes, croutons, parmesan

HUDSON SALAD

$14.00

mixed greens, avocado, cucumbers, tomato, roasted peppers, egg, citrus honey mustard

ICEBERG WEDGE

$14.00

green goddess dressing ,bacon,sundried tomatoes,red onions, radishes, blue cheese crumble

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$15.00

romaine, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, olives, avocado, feta, radishes, chives, red wine dressing

VEGAN QUINOA SALAD

$17.00

iceberg lettuce, quinoa, sweet corn, pico de gallo, beans, tortilla strips, sour cream, agave lime dressing, seitan vegan chorizo, avocado

SOUTHWESTERN GRAIN BOWL

$18.00

with chicken, corn, radish, avocado, cilantro pico de gallo, salsa verde, black beans, sour cream, lettuce

SMALL PLATES

Oysters

$2.50

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$10.00

chipotle, sea salt, lime

RICOTTA CROQUETTES

$10.00

sea salt, honey

CLASSIC HUMMUS

$11.00

sun-dried tomato pesto, olives, evo, flatbread

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$11.00

“Caesar” dressing, parmesan

AVOCADO TOAST

$11.00

filone, crushed avocado, pico de gallo, balsamic, feta cheese

OVEN ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

rosemary oil, muhammara sauce, red pepper

FRIED POLENTA CAPPRESE

$12.00

burrata, tomato, basil, prosciutto, balsamic glaze

BURRATA

$13.00

marinated tomato pesto, croutons, balsamic

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$13.00

bread, swiss cheese, parmesan, bechamel

MUSSELS

$15.00

garlic, shallots, tomato, basil white wine sauce

CHICKEN WINGS

$13.00

(BBQ, BUFFALO OR GARLIC PARMESAN) carrots, bleu cheese, celery

GNOCCHI

$14.00

cream, caramelized apples, sage, mushrooms

CHICKEN BITES

$13.00

chili sauce, avocado ranch

TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE

$16.00

truffles, fontina, shell pasta, parmesan, boschetto tartufo

SEARED MISO SCALLOPS

$18.00

sauteed spinach, mixed faro risotto & quinoa

GRILLED SHORT RIBS

$16.00

polenta, pickled red onion, red wine demi

FISH TACOS

$16.00

lime, avocado, chipotle aioli, cabbage, pineapple salsa, radish

TUNA TARTARE

TUNA TARTARE

$17.00

sriracha aioli, guacamole, lime, chips, cilantro

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$19.00

cauliflower puree, garlic and chili crunch

SANDWICHES

BAH-MI STYLE TUNA SANDWICH

$19.00

avocado, cabbage, cilantro, pickled jalapeno, pickle carrots & onions, sriracha, maggi sauce, sweet potato fries

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

tomato, sun-dried tomato aioli, lettuce, pickled cucumbers, fontina, bacon, crispy fries

HUDSON BURGER

$18.00

caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, onion cheddar cheese, crispy fries, house-made steak sauce

TURKEY CLUB

$15.00

glazed turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon aioli, crispy fries

BRICK OVEN PIZZAS

BEE STING

$17.00

soppressata, chile oil, honey, mozzarella, oregano, parmesan

BIG MEECH

$18.00

tomato sauce, bacon, sopresatta, pepperoni, cherry peppers, oregano, garlic aioli, mozarella

CLAM PIZZA

$18.00

fresh chopped clams, oregano, chile flakes, parmesan, parsley, lemon, garlic, pane’

FIG & ARUGULA

$17.00

pane’, garlic, bacon, mozzarella, blue cheese, fig jam

HUDSON PIZZA

$18.00

crushed tomato, parmesan, arugula, oregano, prosciutto, burrata, balsamic glaze

MARGHERITA

$14.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, olive oil

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$16.00

pane’, garlic, onions,mozzarella, parmesan cheese, cherry peppers

SHORT RIB PIZZA

$19.00

mozzarella, garlic, parmesan, blue cheese, onion chedar, cream cheese red wine onions

TRUFFLE PIZZA

$18.00

pane’, roasted garlic, mozzarella, thyme, boschetto al tartufo, mushrooms

VEGGIE PIZZA

$15.00

tomato sauce, chopped baby greens, avocado, citrus dressing, red onions, haricot vert, roasted red pepper, tomatoes, mozzarella

BRUNCH

WAFFLES

$13.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

FRENCH TOAST NAPOLEAN

$14.00

BANANA FLAMBE PANCAKES

$14.00

BACON & CHEESE OMELETTE

$15.00

bacon, fontina, roasted potatoes, mixed greens

CLASSIC MORNING BREAKFAST

$15.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$15.00

EGG WHITE OMELETTE

$15.00

EGGS BENEDICT

$15.00

CORNED BEEF HASH

$15.00

BREAKFAST PIZZA

$16.00

THE BENNY PIZZA

$16.00
HUEVOS RANCHEROS

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$16.00

chorizo, avocado, stewed tomatoes, eggs, queso fresco, black beans, tortillas

CHICKEN WAFFLES

$16.00

BRUNCH BURGER

$18.00

SMOKED SALMON BREAKFAST

$18.00

STEAK & EGGS

$20.00

BRUNCH SIDES

FRESH FRUIT

$4.00

EGGS

$4.00

TOAST

$4.00

BACON

$5.00

SAUSAGE

$5.00

HASHED BROWNS

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$11.00

FRIES

$8.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

SIDE

$8.00

MAIN

CARBONARA PASTA

$19.00

cream, bacon, black pepper, parmesan, poached egg

BRICK PRESS CHICKEN

$21.00

pan sauce tomatoes, cherry peppers, herbs, parm-parsley potatoes

GRILLED HANGER STEAK

$28.00

cream spinach, bok choy, rosemary potatoes

HUDSON RICE BOWL

$15.00

jazmin rice, soy sauce, pickled ginger, avocado, sesame seeds, green squash, yellow zucchini, carrots

MISO SALMON

$25.00

sautéed bok choy, sesame, miso glaze, coriander risotto

PASTA ALLA VODKA

$18.00

homemade pasta, prosciutto, soppressata, parmesan

SEAFOOD PASTA

$27.00

shrimp, mussels, scallops, clams, chili flakes, garlic, tomato sauce, basil, white wines

Brunch Party

Caesar salad

Chicken Sandwich

$25.00

Steak & Eggs

$30.00

Miso Salmon

$32.00

Dessert

Mimosa Party

$15.00

SMALL PLATES

Oysters

$2.50

SHRIMP

$2.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$10.00

chipotle, sea salt, lime

RICOTTA CROQUETTES

$10.00

sea salt, honey

CLASSIC HUMMUS

$11.00

sun-dried tomato pesto, olives, evo, flatbread

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$11.00

“Caesar” dressing, parmesan

AVOCADO TOAST

$11.00

filone, crushed avocado, pico de gallo, balsamic, feta cheese

OVEN ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

rosemary oil, muhammara sauce, red pepper

FRIED POLENTA CAPPRESE

$12.00

burrata, tomato, basil, prosciutto, balsamic glaze

BURRATA

$13.00

marinated tomato pesto, croutons, balsamic

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$13.00

bread, swiss cheese, parmesan, bechamel

CHICKEN WINGS

$13.00

(BBQ, BUFFALO OR GARLIC PARMESAN) carrots, bleu cheese, celery

CHICKEN BITES

$13.00

chili sauce, avocado ranch

Guac & Chips

$13.00

GNOCCHI

$14.00

cream, caramelized apples, sage, mushrooms

CHORIZO & FIGS

$15.00

red wine balsamic glaze

VEGAN TACO

$15.00

guacamole, radish, vegan sour cream, vegan chorizo, pineapple salsa, cilantro

MUSSELS

$15.00

garlic, shallots, tomato, basil white wine sauce

FISH TACOS

$16.00

lime, avocado, chipotle aioli, cabbage, pineapple salsa, radish

TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE

$16.00

truffles, fontina, shell pasta, parmesan, boschetto tartufo

GRILLED SHORT RIBS

$16.00

polenta, pickled red onion, red wine demi

TUNA TARTARE

TUNA TARTARE

$17.00

sriracha aioli, guacamole, lime, chips, cilantro

SEARED MISO SCALLOPS

$18.00

sauteed spinach, mixed faro risotto & quinoa

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$18.00

nam pla sauce, chipotle sauce, cocktail sauce, lemons

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$19.00

cauliflower puree, garlic and chili crunch

CHARCUTERIE PLATTER

$24.00

SOUP or SALADS

SOUP DU JOUR

$8.00

SOUP DU JOUR

CAESAR

$11.00

romaine, fresh tomatoes, croutons, parmesan

HUDSON SALAD

$14.00

mixed greens, avocado, cucumbers, tomato, roasted peppers, egg, citrus honey mustard

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$15.00

romaine, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, olives, avocado, feta, radishes, chives, red wine dressing

VEGAN QUINOA SALAD

$17.00

iceberg lettuce, quinoa, sweet corn, pico de gallo, beans, tortilla strips, sour cream, agave lime dressing, seitan vegan chorizo, avocado

SOUTHWESTERN GRAIN BOWL

$18.00

with chicken, corn, radish, avocado, cilantro pico de gallo, salsa verde, black beans, sour cream, lettuce

MAIN

HUDSON RICE BOWL

$15.00

jazmin rice, soy sauce, pickled ginger, avocado, sesame seeds, green squash, yellow zucchini, carrots

PASTA ALLA VODKA

$18.00

homemade pasta, prosciutto, soppressata, parmesan

CARBONARA PASTA

$19.00

cream, bacon, black pepper, parmesan, poached egg

BRICK PRESS CHICKEN

$21.00

pan sauce tomatoes, cherry peppers, herbs, parm-parsley potatoes

FISH & CHIPS

$25.00

crispy red snapper, tartar sauce, lemon, coleslaw

MISO SALMON

$25.00

sautéed bok choy, sesame, miso glaze, coriander risotto

SEAFOOD PASTA

$27.00

shrimp, mussels, scallops, clams, chili flakes, garlic, tomato sauce, basil, white wines

GRILLED HANGER STEAK

$28.00

cream spinach, bok choy, rosemary potatoes

SANDWICHES

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$15.00

focaccia, hummus, basil, marinated peppers, onion jam, mushrooms with fries/or salad

TURKEY CLUB

$15.00

glazed turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon aioli, crispy fries

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

tomato, sun-dried tomato aioli, lettuce, pickled cucumbers, fontina, bacon, crispy fries

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN

$16.00

pickles, cherry peppers, white BBQ sauce, lettuce, crispy fries, brioche bun

HUDSON BURGER

$18.00

caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, onion cheddar cheese, crispy fries, house-made steak sauce

THE GODFATHER

$18.00

caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, onion cheddar cheese, crispy fries, house-made steak sauce

BAH-MI STYLE TUNA SANDWICH

$19.00

avocado, cabbage, cilantro, pickled jalapeno, pickle carrots & onions, sriracha, maggi sauce, sweet potato fries

LOBSTER ROLL

$21.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, celery, remoulade, sweet potato fries

BRICK OVEN PIZZAS

GARLIC BREAD

$12.00

garlic aioli, sopressata, oregano, parmesan

CHEESY BREAD

$14.00

mozzarella,tomato,italian spice blend

CALZONE

$15.00

chedar, calabrian chillis, mozzarella, burrata, basil

MARGHERITA

$14.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, olive oil

VEGGIE PIZZA

$15.00

tomato sauce, chopped baby greens, avocado, citrus dressing, red onions, haricot vert, roasted red pepper, tomatoes, mozzarella

HUDSON PIZZA

$18.00

crushed tomato, parmesan, arugula, oregano, prosciutto, burrata, balsamic glaze

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$16.00

pane’, garlic, onions,mozzarella, parmesan cheese, cherry peppers

BEE STING

$17.00

soppressata, chile oil, honey, mozzarella, oregano, parmesan

FIG & ARUGULA

$17.00

pane’, garlic, bacon, mozzarella, blue cheese, fig jam

TRUFFLE PIZZA

$18.00

pane’, roasted garlic, mozzarella, thyme, boschetto al tartufo, mushrooms

BIG MEECH

$18.00

tomato sauce, bacon, sopresatta, pepperoni, cherry peppers, oregano, garlic aioli, mozarella

CLAM PIZZA

$18.00

fresh chopped clams, oregano, chile flakes, parmesan, parsley, lemon, garlic, pane’

SHORT RIB PIZZA

$19.00

mozzarella, garlic, parmesan, blue cheese, onion chedar, cream cheese red wine onions

SIDES

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$11.00

FRIES

$8.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

SIDE

$8.00

P Bread

Food Trays

Wings

$80.00

Pizza

$60.00

Guacamole Platter

$55.00

Party Menu

Soup du Jour

Caesar Salad

Social Burger

$20.00

Pasta Primavera

$20.00

Seared Salmon

$25.00

Lava Cake

Wing Platter

$55.00

Guacamole Platter

$39.00

Open Bar

$45.00

Dessert

PB Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Nutella Pizza

$8.00

Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Sorbet/Ice Cream

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Located Downtown Stamford where tapas meets the brick oven Styled like the parlors of yore, contemporary small plates & fresh seafood

Website

Location

128 Bedford St, Stamford, CT 06901

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
135 Bedford Street Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,302
269 Bedford St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Wedge Inn
orange star4.6 • 597
885 Summer St Stamford, CT 06905
View restaurantnext
Tomatillo Taco Joint - Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,125
114 Broad St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Fish Restaurant + Bar - Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,351
245 Bedford Street Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Mecha - Stamford
orange starNo Reviews
151 Bedford Street Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stamford

Fish Restaurant + Bar - Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,351
245 Bedford Street Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,302
269 Bedford St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
orange star4.1 • 1,288
122 Broad St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Tomatillo Taco Joint - Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,125
114 Broad St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Ole Mole
orange star4.5 • 955
1030 high ridge rd Stamford, CT 06905
View restaurantnext
The Village Table
orange star4.7 • 614
1056 Hope St Stamford, CT 06907
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stamford
Old Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Armonk
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rye
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Thornwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston