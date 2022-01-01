Restaurant header imageView gallery
Hull Street Blues Cafe

No reviews yet

1222 Hull St

Baltimore, MD 21230

Fried Wings
Veg du Jour
Burger

Soups

Gumbo

$6.00+

brown roux, seafood, chicken, sausage

Crab Soup Du Jour

$7.00+

Salads

Seasonal Salad

$12.00

mixed field greens, pears, dried cranberries, walnuts, goat cheese, maple balsamic

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine, creamy caesar + croutons

Garden Salad

$9.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Small Plates

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Coddies

$9.00

codfish, potato, shallots, panko, mustard + crackers

Crab Dip

$13.00

crab, artichokes, roasted red bell peppers, dash of old bay, and served with two crispy pretzel sticks

Crab Mac + Cheese

$13.00

creamy cheddar, monterey jack, romano, backfin crab meat, old bay, cavatappi

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

port wine infused cranberries

Fried Onion Rings

$8.00

honey cholula dipping sauce

Fried Wings

$13.00

PEI Steamed Mussels

$13.00

one pound, white wine + garlic broth served with two crispy pretzel sticks

KP Dumplings

$10.00

Sandwiches

Beyond Burger

$15.00

plant based, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red pepper aioli, brioche, sweet potato fries

Burger

$12.00

creekstone farm black angus beef, lettuce, tomato, on brioche

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

lettuce, tomato and mayonaise on brioche

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

5 oz, jumbo lump, lettuce, tomato, three-mustard aioli, brioche

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, on a toasted roll

Salmon BLT

$16.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, served on toasted wheat

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

traditional maryland style with lettuce and tomato on brioche

Steamship Round

$13.00

HSB's Original Menu Item - thinly sliced top round, au jus, side of horseradish, brioche

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

blackened shrimp, slaw, pico de gallo, honey cholula, corn tortillas

Mexican Pork Sandwich

$14.00

guajillo braised pulled pork, lettuce, radish, cucumber, queso fresco, mayo

Entrees

1/2 Rack of St. Louis Ribs

$20.00

coleslaw + fries

Short Ribs

$27.00

gravy, mashed potatoes, veg medley

Crab Cakes

$22.00+

jumbo lump crab, rice, and crispy brussels

Grilled NY Strip

$27.00

garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, crispy brussels, house made chipotle steak sauce

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$25.00

rice and crispy brussels

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

fresh vegetables, garlic, white wine, marinara, penne, parmasan

Hull Street Shrimp Pasta

$20.00Out of stock

mushroom brown gravy, mashed potatoes, crispy brussels

Honey Ginger Salmon

$25.00

Stuffed Salmon

$34.00

crab cake, baked with imperial topping, seasoned rice + vegetable medley.

Seafood Pasta

$30.00

cheese tortellini, jumbo lump crab, shrimp, mussels, rose sauce, parmesan

Sides

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Crab Cake

$16.00

Add Salmon

$11.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Pretzel Stick

$1.00

Seasoned Rice

$5.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of French Fries

$5.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side of Gravy

$3.00

Veg du Jour

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw

$1.00

snack

$1.00

extra sauce/dressing

$0.50

Combo Specials

Two for $50

$50.00

two caesar salads, two crab cake entrees, and two desserts

Game Day Special

$38.00

choice of: two cheessteaks or two fried chicken sandwiches, on pound of jumbo wings, fries and onion rings

Kids Menu

KIDS Chicken Tenders + Fries

$8.00

side of honey mustard

KIDS Grilled Cheese + Fries

$8.00

KIDS Hamburger + Fries

$8.00

lettuce + tomato

KIDS Mac + Cheese

$8.00

KIDS Corn Dog

$8.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$7.00

a variety of homemade desserts - changing weeklu

Lemon Pound Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Smith Island

$7.00Out of stock

Jewish Apple Cake

$7.00

Sweatshirts

Hoodie

$50.00

T-Shirts

Short Sleeved T-Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeved T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Family owned restaurant in historic Locust Point since 1984. Enjoy a Maryland style menu, with something for everyone in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

1222 Hull St, Baltimore, MD 21230

