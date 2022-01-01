- Home
- /
- Baton Rouge
- /
- Southern Pearl Oyster House
Southern Pearl Oyster House
297 Reviews
$$
9460 Perkins Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Silverware
Oysters
Oysters Sampler
The Best of the Best! Combination of three Charbroiled Oysters, three Oyster Bienville, three Oysters Rockefeller and three Oysters Orleans.
Half Shell Oysters 1/2 DZ
Gulf oysters shucked to order.
Half Shell Oysters DZ
Gulf oysters shucked to order
Oysters Orleans 1/2 DZ
Half Shell’s Award Winning oyster! Charbroiled over an open flame and basted with our New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Oysters Orleans DZ
Half Shell’s Award Winning oyster! Charbroiled over an open flame and basted with our New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Charbroil Oysters 1/2 DZ
Half Shell’s signature oyster, charbroiled over an open flame with our unique white wine, butter, garlic and herb sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Charbroil Oysters DZ
Half Shell’s signature oyster, charbroiled over an open flame with our unique white wine, butter, garlic and herb sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Oysters Bienville 1/2 DZ
Topped with an herb, mushroom, crab, Gulf shrimp, bacon and Italian bread crumb mixture, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.
Oysters Bienville DZ
Topped with an herb, mushroom, crab, Gulf shrimp, bacon and Italian bread crumb mixture, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.
Oyster Rockefeller 1/2 DZ
Topped with fresh spinach, cream cheese, herbs and Pernod, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.
Oyster Rockefeller DZ
Topped with fresh spinach, cream cheese, herbs and Pernod, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.
Starters
Crab & Shrimp Dip
A delightful combination of Gulf shrimp, lump crabmeat and cheese. Topped with a Parmesan, herb and panko crust and green onions. Served with toasted French bread.
Crab Cakes
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
Blue Crab Claws
Crab claws hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with cocktail sauce. Or have it sautéed Orleans style!
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes layered with blue crab cakes. Topped with lemon aioli and crab ravigotte.
Royal Reds 1/2#
Cajun boiled, large Royal Reds served with hot drawn butter. These deep water shrimp have a sweet, lobster-like flavor.
Royal Reds 1#
Cajun boiled, large Royal Reds served with hot drawn butter. These deep water shrimp have a sweet, lobster-like flavor.
Uptowner Quesadilla
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.
Voodoo Shrimp
Gulf shrimp fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce.
Voodoo Wings
Fresh boneless wings, fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce.
Soup and Salad
Side Garden
Romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, sliced red onions, Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese, and croutons.
Side Caesar
Romaine hearts and croutons tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing. Topped with shredded Parmesan cheese.
Cup Gumbo
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
Bowl Gumbo
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
Cup Bisque
A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.
Bowl Bisque
A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.
Soup & Salad Combo
Choose from Seafood Gumbo or Crawfish, Corn and Crab Bisque with your choice of salad.
Oysters & Salad Combo
A half dozen raw oysters shucked to order with your choice of garden or Caesar salad.
Large Garden
Romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, sliced red onions, Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese, and croutons.
Large Caesar
Romaine hearts and croutons tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing. Topped with shredded Parmesan cheese.
Handhelds
Cheeseburger
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
Voodoo Chicken Sand
Fresh all white meat tenders, fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce. Topped with melted Gorgonzola cheese on a Brioche bun.
Uptowner
Sliced USDA Choice filet and ribeye, topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and melted Provolone cheese, on pressed French bread dressed with lettuce and tomato. Served with Dijon horseradish.
PoBoy Shrimp
All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.
PoBoy Voodoo Shrimp
All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.
PoBoy Oyster
All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.
Poboy Voodoo Oyster
All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.
PoBoy Combo
All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.
PoBoy Voodoo Combo
All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.
Fish Selections
Redfish Orleans
Blackened redfish topped with shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Cobia Orleans
Blackened cobia topped with shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Trout Orleans
Blackened redfish topped with shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Royal Redfish
Bronzed redfish served over a bed of grilled asparagus and Cajun boiled mash potatoes, topped with Royal Red shrimp sautéed in a white wine cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with one side.
Royal Cobia
Bronzed cobia served over a bed of grilled asparagus and Cajun boiled mash potatoes, topped with Royal Red shrimp sautéed in a white wine cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with one side.
Royal Trout
Bronzed redfish served over a bed of grilled asparagus and Cajun boiled mash potatoes, topped with Royal Red shrimp sautéed in a white wine cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with one side.
Snapper Au Gratin
Bronzed snapper topped with Gulf shrimp and lump crabmeat in a creamy blend of six cheeses. Topped with toasted Parmesan and herb panko.
Mahi
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
Redfish
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
Salmon
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
Snapper
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
Fish of the Day
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
Seafood
Fried Shrimp
Hand-battered and dusted shrimp in seasoned corn flour and fried golden.
Fried Oysters
Fresh Gulf oysters and Gulf shrimp hand-breaded with seasoned corn flour and fried golden.
Fried Oyster & Shrimp Combo
Fresh Gulf oysters and shrimp hand-breaded with seasoned corn flour and fried golden.
Fried Seafood Sampler
A sampling of shrimp, Creole shrimp fritters, fish, a grilled hand-crafted crab cake, fries and jalapeño hushpuppies. Served fried or grilled. Served with one side.
Grilled Seafood Sampler
A sampling of shrimp, Creole shrimp fritters, fish, a grilled hand-crafted crab cake, fries and jalapeño hushpuppies. Served fried or grilled. Served with one side.
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled or blackened shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides.
Orleans Shrimp & Grits
Cheddar cheese grits covered with shrimp sautéed with our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Royal Reds
Three-quarters of a pound of Cajun boiled, large Royal Reds served with hot drawn butter. These deep water shrimp have a sweet lobster-like flavor.
Seafood Pot Pie
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat, corn, peas and carrots in a traditional pot pie filling topped with a golden buttermilk crust.
Shrimp Orleans
Shrimp sautéed with our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Served with sliced Gambino’s French bread. Prepared peeled and ready to eat!
Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.
Chicken, Steak & Pasta
Ribeye
13 oz USDA Choice ribeye seasoned and chargrilled. Topped with Orleans sauce.
7 oz Filet
USDA Choice tenderloin seasoned and chargrilled.
7 oz Filet Orleans
USDA Choice 7 oz tenderloin topped with shrimp sautéed in original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Almond Encrusted Chicken
Fresh chicken coated in chopped almonds and seasonings, paneed and drizzled with roasted red bell pepper aioli.
Chicken Alfredo
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.
Shrimp Alfredo
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with shrimp and Parmesan cheese.
Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with shrimp and fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.
Fried Oyster Alfredo
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with fried gulf oysters and Parmesan cheese.
Seafood Pasta
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, portabella mushrooms and seasonings, tossed with linguini and creole Alfredo. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Alfredo Plain
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo topped with Parmesan cheese.
Grilled Chicken
Fresh grilled chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
Lunch 7 oz Filet
USDA Choice tenderloin seasoned and chargrilled.
Appetizer Specials
Entrée Specials
Sides
Chargrilled Asparagus
Asparagus grilled and then topped with our homemade gorgonzola butter.
French Fries
Breaded fries, seasoned with fry seasoning.
Fried Okra
Battered and fried okra, seasoned with fry seasoning.
Steamed Broccoli
Broccoli steamed in our homemade seasoned butter.
Cheese Grits
Grits, milk, cream, salt, pepper and cheddar cheese.
Cajun Mashed Potatoes
Side Linguini
Linguini tossed with Creole Alfredo, topped with Parmesan cheese.
Sweet Potato Creme Brulee
Mashed sweet potatoes topped with brown sugar. Then garnished with honey butter and cinnamon.
Jalapeno Hushpuppies
Battered and fried hushpuppies with jalapeno bits.
Kid Fruit
Pineapple, orange and strawberries.
Beverages
Kids Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger topped with choice of American, Swiss or provolone. Served with choice of one side.
Kids Chicken Tender
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
Kids Fried Shrimp
Hand battered popcorn Gulf shrimp, battered and fried golden brown. Served with choice of one side.
Kids Grilled Cheese
American classic grilled cheese sandwich on an inside out kid bun. Served with choice of one side.
Desserts
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding
Homemade bread pudding made with cinnamon rolls, dried cranberries, and pecans. Topped with a homemade spiced rum sauce
Bananas Foster Cheesecake
Creamy New York Cheesecake with a Bananas Foster fusion. Topped with whipped cream and homemade spice rum sauce.
Dessert Feature
A southern classic, covered with large pecan halves in a sweet glaze and a rich filling with a hint of Kentucky bourbon. Topped with whipped cream.
|Sunday
|9:45 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|9:45 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:45 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:45 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:45 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|9:45 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810