Seafood
Southern

Half Shell Oyster House Trussville

review star

No reviews yet

218 Main Street

Suite 100

Trussville, AL 35173

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo
Seafood Pasta
Oysters Sampler

Silverware

Do you need silverware?

Oysters

Oysters Sampler

Oysters Sampler

$25.50

The Best of the Best! Combination of three Charbroiled Oysters, three Oyster Bienville, three Oysters Rockefeller and three Oysters Orleans.

Half Shell Oysters 1/2 DZ

Half Shell Oysters 1/2 DZ

$12.00

Gulf oysters shucked to order.

Half Shell Oysters DZ

Half Shell Oysters DZ

$21.00

Gulf oysters shucked to order

Oysters Orleans 1/2 DZ

Oysters Orleans 1/2 DZ

$13.50

Half Shell’s Award Winning oyster! Charbroiled over an open flame and basted with our New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.

Oysters Orleans DZ

Oysters Orleans DZ

$24.00

Half Shell’s Award Winning oyster! Charbroiled over an open flame and basted with our New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.

Charbroil Oysters 1/2 DZ

Charbroil Oysters 1/2 DZ

$13.50

Half Shell’s signature oyster, charbroiled over an open flame with our unique white wine, butter, garlic and herb sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.

Charbroil Oysters DZ

Charbroil Oysters DZ

$24.00

Half Shell’s signature oyster, charbroiled over an open flame with our unique white wine, butter, garlic and herb sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.

Oysters Bienville 1/2 DZ

Oysters Bienville 1/2 DZ

$14.75

Topped with an herb, mushroom, crab, Gulf shrimp, bacon and Italian bread crumb mixture, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.

Oysters Bienville DZ

Oysters Bienville DZ

$26.50

Topped with an herb, mushroom, crab, Gulf shrimp, bacon and Italian bread crumb mixture, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.

Oyster Rockefeller 1/2 DZ

Oyster Rockefeller 1/2 DZ

$14.25

Topped with fresh spinach, cream cheese, herbs and Pernod, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.

Oyster Rockefeller DZ

Oyster Rockefeller DZ

$25.50

Topped with fresh spinach, cream cheese, herbs and Pernod, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.

Starters

Crab & Shrimp Dip

Crab & Shrimp Dip

$15.00

A delightful combination of Gulf shrimp, lump crabmeat and cheese. Topped with a Parmesan, herb and panko crust and green onions. Served with toasted French bread.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.

Blue Crab Claws

Blue Crab Claws

$20.00

Crab claws hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with cocktail sauce. Or have it sautéed Orleans style!

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$16.00

Fried green tomatoes layered with blue crab cakes. Topped with lemon aioli and crab ravigotte.

Royal Reds 1/2#

Royal Reds 1/2#

$14.00

Cajun boiled, large Royal Reds served with hot drawn butter. These deep water shrimp have a sweet, lobster-like flavor.

Royal Reds 1#

Royal Reds 1#

$25.00

Cajun boiled, large Royal Reds served with hot drawn butter. These deep water shrimp have a sweet, lobster-like flavor.

Smoked Yellowfin Tuna Dip

Smoked Yellowfin Tuna Dip

$11.00

Homemade with Yellowfin tuna and creole seasonings. Topped with green onions and diced tomatoes. Served with Captain’s wafers.

Uptowner Quesadilla

Uptowner Quesadilla

$13.00

Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.

Voodoo Shrimp

Voodoo Shrimp

$12.50

Gulf shrimp fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce.

Voodoo Wings

Voodoo Wings

$11.00

Fresh boneless wings, fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce.

Soup and Salad

Side Half Shell

Side Half Shell

$6.50Out of stock

Spring mix, avocado, goat cheese, toasted almond slices, chives, tomatoes, and shredded carrots. Served with our signature roasted garlic balsamic house dressing.

Side Harvest

Side Harvest

$6.50

Romaine and spring mix, dried cranberries, goat cheese, granny smith apples, and toasted pecans. Served with our signature roasted garlic balsamic house vinaigrette.

Side Garden

Side Garden

$4.75

Romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, sliced red onions, Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese, and croutons.

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$4.75

Romaine hearts and croutons tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing. Topped with shredded Parmesan cheese.

Cup Gumbo

Cup Gumbo

$7.00

Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.

Bowl Gumbo

Bowl Gumbo

$12.00

Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.

Cup Bisque

Cup Bisque

$7.00

A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.

Bowl Bisque

Bowl Bisque

$12.00

A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.

Soup & Salad Combo

Choose from Seafood Gumbo or Crawfish, Corn and Crab Bisque with your choice of salad.

Oysters & Salad Combo

A half dozen raw oysters shucked to order with your choice of garden or Caesar salad.

Large Half Shell

Large Half Shell

$10.00Out of stock

Spring mix, avocado, goat cheese, toasted almond slices, chives, tomatoes, and shredded carrots. Served with our signature roasted garlic balsamic house dressing.

Large Harvest

Large Harvest

$10.00

Romaine and spring mix, dried cranberries, goat cheese, granny smith apples, and toasted pecans. Served with our signature roasted garlic balsamic house vinaigrette.

Large Garden

Large Garden

$8.50

Romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, sliced red onions, Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese, and croutons.

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$8.50

Romaine hearts and croutons tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing. Topped with shredded Parmesan cheese.

Handhelds

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.50

A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.50

A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.

Voodoo Tacos

Voodoo Tacos

$14.50

Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with hand-battered shrimp tossed in comeback or voodoo sauce, and served over a bed of homemade cole slaw

Voodoo Chicken Sand

Voodoo Chicken Sand

$13.50

Fresh all white meat tenders, fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce. Topped with melted Gorgonzola cheese on a Brioche bun.

Uptowner

Uptowner

$14.50

Sliced USDA Choice filet and ribeye, topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and melted Provolone cheese, on pressed French bread dressed with lettuce and tomato. Served with Dijon horseradish.

PoBoy Shrimp

PoBoy Shrimp

$13.50

All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.

PoBoy Voodoo Shrimp

PoBoy Voodoo Shrimp

$14.50

All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.

PoBoy Oyster

PoBoy Oyster

$16.50

All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.

Poboy Voodoo Oyster

$17.50

All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.

PoBoy Combo

PoBoy Combo

$14.50

All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.

PoBoy Voodoo Combo

$15.50

All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.

Fish Selections

Bacon Pecan Encrusted Redfish

Bacon Pecan Encrusted Redfish

$25.00

Redfish seasoned and coated in a bacon and pecan breading. Topped with chopped bacon and citrus beurre blanc.

Bacon Pecan Encrusted Cobia

Bacon Pecan Encrusted Cobia

$25.00

Cobia seasoned and coated in a bacon and pecan breading. Topped with chopped bacon and citrus beurre blanc.

Bacon Pecan Encrusted Trout

Bacon Pecan Encrusted Trout

$25.00

Redfish seasoned and coated in a bacon and pecan breading. Topped with chopped bacon and citrus beurre blanc.

Herb Encrusted Mahi

Herb Encrusted Mahi

$28.00

Herb and Parmesan encrusted mahi over a bed of sautéed spinach. Topped with lemon butter cream, lump crab meat, and Parmesan cheese.

Redfish Orleans

Redfish Orleans

$28.00

Blackened redfish topped with shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.

Cobia Orleans

Cobia Orleans

$28.00

Blackened cobia topped with shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.

Trout Orleans

Trout Orleans

$28.00

Blackened redfish topped with shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.

Royal Redfish

Royal Redfish

$29.00

Bronzed redfish served over a bed of grilled asparagus and Cajun boiled mash potatoes, topped with Royal Red shrimp sautéed in a white wine cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with one side.

Royal Cobia

Royal Cobia

$29.00

Bronzed cobia served over a bed of grilled asparagus and Cajun boiled mash potatoes, topped with Royal Red shrimp sautéed in a white wine cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with one side.

Royal Trout

Royal Trout

$29.00

Bronzed redfish served over a bed of grilled asparagus and Cajun boiled mash potatoes, topped with Royal Red shrimp sautéed in a white wine cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with one side.

Snapper Au Gratin

Snapper Au Gratin

$28.00

Bronzed snapper topped with Gulf shrimp and lump crabmeat in a creamy blend of six cheeses. Topped with toasted Parmesan and herb panko.

Mahi

$21.00

Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.

Redfish

$21.00

Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.

Snapper

$21.00

Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.

Yellowfin Tuna

Yellowfin Tuna

$21.00

Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.

Fish of the Day

Fish of the Day

Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.

Seafood

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$22.00

Hand-battered and dusted shrimp in seasoned corn flour and fried golden.

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$28.00

Fresh Gulf oysters and Gulf shrimp hand-breaded with seasoned corn flour and fried golden.

Fried Oyster & Shrimp Combo

$26.00

Fresh Gulf oysters and shrimp hand-breaded with seasoned corn flour and fried golden.

Fried Seafood Sampler

Fried Seafood Sampler

$29.00

A sampling of shrimp, Creole shrimp fritters, fish, a grilled hand-crafted crab cake, fries and jalapeño hushpuppies. Served fried or grilled. Served with one side.

Grilled Seafood Sampler

Grilled Seafood Sampler

$29.00

A sampling of shrimp, Creole shrimp fritters, fish, a grilled hand-crafted crab cake, fries and jalapeño hushpuppies. Served fried or grilled. Served with one side.

Grilled Shrimp

$22.00

Grilled or blackened shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides.

Orleans Shrimp & Grits

Orleans Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Cheddar cheese grits covered with shrimp sautéed with our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.

Royal Reds

Royal Reds

$29.00

Three-quarters of a pound of Cajun boiled, large Royal Reds served with hot drawn butter. These deep water shrimp have a sweet lobster-like flavor.

Seafood Portabella

Seafood Portabella

$24.00

Grilled portabella mushrooms stuffed with crabmeat, Gulf shrimp, minced chipotle peppers, roasted red peppers and spinach. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.

Seafood Pot Pie

Seafood Pot Pie

$23.00

Gulf shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat, corn, peas and carrots in a traditional pot pie filling topped with a golden buttermilk crust.

Shrimp Orleans

Shrimp Orleans

$23.00

Shrimp sautéed with our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Served with sliced Gambino’s French bread. Prepared peeled and ready to eat!

Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits

Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.

Chicken, Steak & Pasta

Ribeye

Ribeye

$36.00

13 oz USDA Choice ribeye seasoned and chargrilled. Topped with Orleans sauce.

7 oz Filet

7 oz Filet

$33.00

USDA Choice tenderloin seasoned and chargrilled.

7 oz Big Easy Surf & Turf

7 oz Big Easy Surf & Turf

$40.00

USDA Choice 7 oz filet served over a fried hand-crafted crab cake, garnished with balsamic glaze. Topped with Bearnaise sauce, lump crabmeat, and Parmesan cheese.

7 oz Filet Orleans

7 oz Filet Orleans

$39.00

USDA Choice 7 oz tenderloin topped with shrimp sautéed in original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.

Almond Encrusted Chicken

Almond Encrusted Chicken

$17.50

Fresh chicken coated in chopped almonds and seasonings, paneed and drizzled with roasted red bell pepper aioli.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.50

Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with shrimp and Parmesan cheese.

Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$18.75

Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with shrimp and fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.

Fried Oyster Alfredo

Fried Oyster Alfredo

$24.00

Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with fried gulf oysters and Parmesan cheese.

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$23.50

Gulf shrimp, crawfish, portabella mushrooms and seasonings, tossed with linguini and creole Alfredo. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.

Alfredo Plain

$12.00

Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo topped with Parmesan cheese.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Fresh grilled chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.

Lunch 7 oz Filet

Lunch 7 oz Filet

$31.00

USDA Choice tenderloin seasoned and chargrilled.

Appetizer Specials

Creole Crab & Shrimp Fries

Creole Crab & Shrimp Fries

$16.50

Crispy French fries covered with creamy crabmeat, shrimp, and a blend of five cheeses. Finished with Old Bay seasoning.

Entrée Specials

Harvest Cobia

Harvest Cobia

$24.00

Parmesan risotto with roasted butternut squash topped with grilled Cobia and finished with a Rosemary Sage butter. Served with choice of side item or side salad.

Sides

Chargrilled Asparagus

Chargrilled Asparagus

$4.00

Asparagus grilled and then topped with our homemade gorgonzola butter.

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Broccoli steamed in our homemade seasoned butter.

French Fries

$4.00

Breaded fries, seasoned with fry seasoning.

Cheese Grits

$4.00

Grits, milk, cream, salt, pepper and cheddar cheese.

Jalapeno Hushpuppies

$4.00

Battered and fried hushpuppies with jalapeno bits.

Cajun Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Battered and fried okra, seasoned with fry seasoning.

Sweet Potato Creme Brulee

Sweet Potato Creme Brulee

$4.00

Mashed sweet potatoes topped with brown sugar. Then garnished with honey butter and cinnamon.

Turnip Greens

$4.00

Fresh turnip greens boiled with pork stock, bacon, black pepper and sugar.

Kid Fruit

Kid Fruit

$4.00

Pineapple, orange and strawberries.

Side Linguini

$4.00

Linguini tossed with Creole Alfredo, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Aqua Panna

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Cheeseburger topped with choice of American, Swiss or provolone. Served with choice of one side.

Kids Chicken Tender

Kids Chicken Tender

$7.00

Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.

Kids Fried Shrimp

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Hand battered popcorn Gulf shrimp, battered and fried golden brown. Served with choice of one side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American classic grilled cheese sandwich on an inside out kid bun. Served with choice of one side.

Desserts

Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding

Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding

$7.00

Homemade bread pudding made with cinnamon rolls, dried cranberries, and pecans. Topped with a homemade spiced rum sauce

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$8.50

Creamy New York Cheesecake with a Bananas Foster fusion. Topped with whipped cream and homemade spice rum sauce.

Dessert Feature

Dessert Feature

$9.00

A southern classic, covered with large pecan halves in a sweet glaze and a rich filling with a hint of Kentucky bourbon. Topped with whipped cream.

Restaurant info

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

Website

Location

218 Main Street, Suite 100, Trussville, AL 35173

Directions

