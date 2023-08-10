DRINKS

20oz. Bottle

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.25
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.25
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.25
Pepsi Zero

Pepsi Zero

$2.25
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.25
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$2.25

2-Liter Bottle

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.75
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.75
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.75
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Pepsi Zero

$2.75

STARTERS

APPETIZERS

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$4.99+

Pizza Dough tied in Knots covered with homemade garlic butter sauce topped with Parmesan cheese served with a side of marinara sauce

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$6.99+

Our signature bread covered with homemade garlic butter sauce, smothered with mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara sauce

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$4.49+

Bread sticks with garlic butter served with a side of marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99+

Breaded Sticks of Mozzarella Sticks Severed with Marinara Sauce

Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$5.00+

Seasoned potato's cut in wedges and baked topped with cheese and bacon

SALADS

House Salad

House Salad

Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Green Peppers, Onion, Croutons

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Tomato & Croutons

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Turkey, Tomato, Onion, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Gilled Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Croutons

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Tomato & Croutons

WINGS & TENDERS

WINGS / BITES

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

Baked rotisserie bone-in wings dipped in your favorite sauce served with a side of ranch or blue cheese

Boneless Bites

Boneless Bites

Breaded all white meat boneless chicken dipped in your favorite sauce served with a side of ranch or blue cheese

CHICKEN TENDERS

Breaded all white meat boneless chicken dipped in your favorite sauce or served plain
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

Breaded all white meat boneless chicken dipped in your favorite sauce or served plain

STANDARD PIZZA

10in Pizza

10in Cheese Pizza

10in Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size

10in Aloha Pizza

10in Aloha Pizza

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

10in Bacon Cheddar Ham Pizza

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

10in BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza

$10.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon

10in BBQ Hawaiian Pizza

10in BBQ Hawaiian Pizza

$10.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

10in BLT Pizza

10in BLT Pizza

$10.99

Thin Crust, Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Topped with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise

10in Big Bad Wolf Pizza

10in Big Bad Wolf Pizza

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

10in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

10in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.99

House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

10in Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

10in Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.99

Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing

10in Chicken Alfredo Bacon Pizza

10in Chicken Alfredo Bacon Pizza

$12.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

10in Goldilocks Pizza

$10.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese

10in Little Italy Pizza

10in Little Italy Pizza

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions Topped with Oregano and Parmesan Cheese

10in Little Red Riding Hood Pizza

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno

10in Meatball Bacon Pizza

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon

10in Pepperoni Lover Pizza

10in Pepperoni Lover Pizza

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni

10in Philly Pizza

$12.99

Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms

10in Superior Pizza

$13.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)

10in Supreme Pizza

10in Supreme Pizza

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive

10in Taco Pizza

10in Taco Pizza

$10.99

Thin Crust, Chucky Salsa Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef, Lettuce, Monetary Jack Shredded Cheese and Tomatoes

10in Three Little Pigs Pizza

10in Three Little Pigs Pizza

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon

10in Veggie Pizza

10in Veggie Pizza

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)

10in White Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Basil Flakes

12in Pizza

12in Cheese Pizza

12in Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size

12in Aloha Pizza

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

12in Bacon Cheddar Ham Pizza

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

12in BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza

$12.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon

12in BBQ Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

12in BLT Pizza

$12.99

Thin Crust, Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Topped with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise

12in BBW Pizza

$14.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

12in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

12in BCBR Pizza

$14.99

Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing

12in Chicken Alfredo Bacon Pizza

$14.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

12in Goldilocks Pizza

$12.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese

12in Little Italy Pizza

12in Little Italy Pizza

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions Topped with Oregano and Parmesan Cheese

12in LRRHood Pizza

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno

12in Meatball Bacon Pizza

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon

12in Pepperoni Lover Pizza

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni

12in Philly Pizza

$14.99

Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms

12in Superior Pizza

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)

12in Supreme Pizza

$14.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive

12in Taco Pizza

$12.99

Thin Crust, Chucky Salsa Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef, Lettuce, Monetary Jack Shredded Cheese and Tomatoes

12in 3 Pigs Pizza

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon

12in Veggie Pizza

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)

12in White Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Basil Flakes

14in Pizza

14in Cheese Pizza

14in Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size

14in Aloha Pizza

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

14in Bacon Cheddar Ham Pizza

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

14in BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza

$15.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon

14in BBQ Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

14in BLT Pizza

$15.99

Thin Crust, Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Topped with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise

14in BBW Pizza

$17.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

14in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

14in BCBR Pizza

$17.99

Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing

14in Chicken Alfredo Bacon Pizza

$17.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

14in Goldilocks Pizza

$15.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese

14in Little Italy Pizza

14in Little Italy Pizza

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions Topped with Oregano and Parmesan Cheese

14in LRRHood Pizza

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno

14in Meatball Bacon Pizza

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon

14in Pepperoni Lover Pizza

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni

14in Philly Pizza

$17.99

Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms

14in Superior Pizza

$18.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)

14in Supreme Pizza

$17.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive

14in Taco Pizza

$15.99

Thin Crust, Chucky Salsa Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef, Lettuce, Monetary Jack Shredded Cheese and Tomatoes

14in 3 Pigs Pizza

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon

14in Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)

14in White Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Basil Flakes

16in Pizza

16in Cheese Pizza

16in Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size

16in Aloha Pizza

$18.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

16in Bacon Cheddar Ham Pizza

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

16in BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza

$15.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon

16in BBQ Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

16in BLT Pizza

$15.99

Thin Crust, Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Topped with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise

16in BBW Pizza

$20.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

16in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

16in BCBR Pizza

$20.99

Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing

16in Chicken Alfredo Bacon Pizza

$20.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

16in Goldilocks Pizza

$15.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese

16in Little Italy Pizza

16in Little Italy Pizza

$18.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions Topped with Oregano and Parmesan Cheese

16in LRRHood Pizza

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno

16in Meatball Bacon Pizza

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon

16in Pepperoni Lover Pizza

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni

16in Philly Pizza

$20.99

Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms

16in Superior Pizza

$21.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)

16in Supreme Pizza

$20.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive

16in Taco Pizza

$15.99

Thin Crust, Chucky Salsa Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef, Lettuce, Monetary Jack Shredded Cheese and Tomatoes

16in 3 Pigs Pizza

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon

16in Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)

16in White Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Basil Flakes

CHICAGO PIZZA

8in Chicago

8in Cheese Chicago

8in Cheese Chicago

$12.00

Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size

8in Aloha Chicago

8in Aloha Chicago

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

8in Big Bad Wolf Chicago

8in Big Bad Wolf Chicago

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

8in Little Red Riding Hood Chicago

8in Little Red Riding Hood Chicago

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno

8in Meatball Bacon Chicago

8in Meatball Bacon Chicago

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon

8in Pepperoni Lover Chicago

8in Pepperoni Lover Chicago

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni

8in Superior Chicago

8in Superior Chicago

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)

8in Supreme Chicago

8in Supreme Chicago

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive

8in Three Little Pigs Chicago

8in Three Little Pigs Chicago

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon

8in Veggie Chicago

8in Veggie Chicago

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)

10in Chicago

10in Cheese Chicago

10in Cheese Chicago

$14.00

Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size

10in Aloha Chicago

10in Aloha Chicago

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

10in Big Bad Wolf Chicago

10in Big Bad Wolf Chicago

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

10in Little Red Riding Hood Chicago

10in Little Red Riding Hood Chicago

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno

10in Meatball Bacon Chicago

10in Meatball Bacon Chicago

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon

10in Pepperoni Lover Chicago

10in Pepperoni Lover Chicago

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni

10in Superior Chicago

10in Superior Chicago

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)

10in Supreme Chicago

10in Supreme Chicago

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive

10in Three Little Pigs Chicago

10in Three Little Pigs Chicago

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon

10in Veggie Chicago

10in Veggie Chicago

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)

12in Chicago

12in Cheese Chicago

12in Cheese Chicago

$16.00

Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size

12in Aloha Chicago

12in Aloha Chicago

$21.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

12in BBW Chicago

12in BBW Chicago

$21.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

12in Little Red Riding Hood Chicago

12in Little Red Riding Hood Chicago

$21.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno

12in Meatball Bacon Chicago

12in Meatball Bacon Chicago

$21.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon

12in Pepperoni Lover Chicago

12in Pepperoni Lover Chicago

$21.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni

12in Superior Chicago

12in Superior Chicago

$21.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)

12in Supreme Chicago

12in Supreme Chicago

$21.00

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive

12in Three Little Pigs Chicago

12in Three Little Pigs Chicago

$21.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon

12in Veggie Chicago

12in Veggie Chicago

$21.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)

CALZONE

Small Calzone

Small Cheese Calzone

Small Cheese Calzone

$6.99

Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size

Small Aloha Calzone

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Small CB Ham Calzone

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

Small BBQ Chicken Bacon Calzone

$10.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon

Small BBQ Hawaiian Calzone

$10.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Small BBW Calzone

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$10.99

House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

Small BCBR Calzone

$12.99

Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing

Small Chicken Alfredo Bacon Calzone

$12.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Small Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$10.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese

Small LRRHood Calzone

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno

Small Meatball Bacon Calzone

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon

Small Pepperoni Lover Calzone

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni

Small Philly Calzone

$12.99

Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms

Small Superior Calzone

$13.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)

Small Supreme Calzone

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive

Small 3 Pigs Calzone

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon

Small Veggie Calzone

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)

Medium Calzone

Medium Cheese Calzone

Medium Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size

Medium Aloha Calzone

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Medium CB Ham Calzone

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

Medium BBQ Chicken Bacon Calzone

$12.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon

Medium BBQ Hawaiian Calzone

$12.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Medium BBW Calzone

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Medium Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.99

House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

Medium BCBR Calzone

$14.99

Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing

Medium Chicken Alfredo Bacon Calzone

$14.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Medium Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$12.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium LRRHood Calzone

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno

Medium Meatball Bacon Calzone

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon

Medium Pepperoni Lover Calzone

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni

Medium Philly Calzone

$14.99

Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms

Medium Superior Calzone

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)

Medium Supreme Calzone

$14.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive

Medium 3 Pigs Calzone

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon

Medium Veggie Calzone

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)

Large Calzone

Large Cheese Calzone

Large Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size

Large Aloha Calzone

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Large CB Ham Calzone

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

Large BBQ Chicken Bacon Calzone

$15.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon

Large BBQ Hawaiian Calzone

$15.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Large BBW Calzone

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.99

House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

Large BCBR Calzone

$17.99

Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing

Large Chicken Alfredo Bacon Calzone

$17.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Large Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$15.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese

Large LRRHood Calzone

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno

Large Meatball Bacon Calzone

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon

Large Pepperoni Lover Calzone

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni

Large Philly Calzone

$17.99

Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms

Large Superior Calzone

$18.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)

Large Supreme Calzone

$17.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive

Large 3 Pigs Calzone

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon

Large Veggie Calzone

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)

PIZZA ROLL

Small Pizza Roll

Small Cheese Pizza Roll

Small Cheese Pizza Roll

$6.99

Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size

Small Aloha Pizza Roll

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Small CB Ham Pizza Roll

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

Small BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza Roll

$10.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon

Small BBQ Hawaiian Pizza Roll

$10.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Small BBW Pizza Roll

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza Roll

$10.99

House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

Small BCBR Pizza Roll

$12.99

Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing

Small Chicken Alfredo Bacon Pizza Roll

$12.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza Roll

$10.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese

Small LRRHood Pizza Roll

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno

Small Meatball Bacon Pizza Roll

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon

Small Pepperoni Lover Pizza Roll

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni

Small Philly Pizza Roll

$12.99

Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms

Small Superior Pizza Roll

$13.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)

Small Supreme Pizza Roll

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive

Small 3 Pigs Pizza Roll

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon

Small Veggie Pizza Roll

$10.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)

Medium Pizza Roll

Medium Cheese Pizza Roll

Medium Cheese Pizza Roll

$8.99

Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size

Medium Aloha Pizza Roll

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Medium CB Ham Pizza Roll

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

Medium BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza Roll

$12.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon

Medium BBQ Hawaiian Pizza Roll

$12.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Medium BBW Pizza Roll

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza Roll

$12.99

House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

Medium BCBR Pizza Roll

$14.99

Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing

Medium Chicken Alfredo Bacon Pizza Roll

$14.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza Roll

$12.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium LRRHood Pizza Roll

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno

Medium Meatball Bacon Pizza Roll

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon

Medium Pepperoni Lover Pizza Roll

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni

Medium Philly Pizza Roll

$14.99

Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms

Medium Superior Pizza Roll

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)

Medium Supreme Pizza Roll

$14.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive

Medium 3 Pigs Pizza Roll

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon

Medium Veggie Pizza Roll

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)

Large Pizza Roll

Large Cheese Pizza Roll

Large Cheese Pizza Roll

$10.99

Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size

Large Aloha Pizza Roll

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Large CB Ham Pizza Roll

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

Large BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza Roll

$15.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon

Large BBQ Hawaiian Pizza Roll

$15.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon

Large BBW Pizza Roll

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza Roll

$15.99

House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

Large BCBR Pizza Roll

$17.99

Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing

Large Chicken Alfredo Bacon Pizza Roll

$17.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza Roll

$15.99

Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese

Large LRRHood Pizza Roll

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno

Large Meatball Bacon Pizza Roll

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon

Large Pepperoni Lover Pizza Roll

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni

Large Philly Pizza Roll

$17.99

Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms

Large Superior Pizza Roll

$18.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)

Large Supreme Pizza Roll

$17.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive

Large 3 Pigs Pizza Roll

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon

Large Veggie Pizza Roll

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)

ENTREES

PASTA

Alfredo Bake

$9.99

Chicken Alfredo Bake

$10.99

Spaghetti Bake

$7.99

6 Meatballs & Sauce

$7.49

Butter Noodles

$4.99

CHICKEN PLATES

Smothered Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Teri-Hot Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Plain Chicken Breast

$4.49

MELTS

BLT Melt

$8.49

Ham Melt

$8.49

Turkey Melt

$8.49

Club Melt

$8.99

Pizza Melt

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$8.99

Chicken Club Melt

$8.99

Philly Melt

$8.99

Veggie Melt

$8.49

KIDS MEALS

9" Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Kids Pizza Roll

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti Bake

$7.99

Kids Alfredo Bake

$7.99

6 Boneless Bites

$7.99

3 Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Mac & Cheese

$7.99

DESSERTS

Cinnamon Knots

$4.99+

Cinnamon Pizza

$5.49+

Cinnamon Apple Pizza

$6.99+

Cinnamon Apple Calzone

$6.99+

Cookie Pizza

$6.99+

SPECIALS

Daily Specials

12in 1-Topping Pizza

$7.99

14in 1-Topping Pizza

$9.99

16in 1-Topping Pizza

$11.99

2 - 14in 1-Topping Pizza

$19.99

14in 2-Topping Pizza

$11.99

$ADD-ONS

Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette - Pack

$0.65

Blue Cheese - Pack

$0.65

Caesar - Pack

$0.65

Creamy Italian - Pack

$0.65

Honey Mustard - Pack

$0.65

Ranch - Cup

$0.65

Thousand Island - Pack

$0.65

20oz. Cup Ranch

$5.95

Pizza Sauces

Alfredo Sauce - Cup

$1.00

Garlic Butter Sauce - Cup

$0.65

Marinara Sauce - Cup

$0.65

Pizza Sauce - Cup

$0.65

Taco Sauce - Cup

$0.65

Wing Sauces

BBQ Sauce - Cup

$0.65

Buffalo Parm Sauce - Cup

$0.65

Buffalo Sauce - Cup

$0.65

Garlic Parm Sauce - Cup

$0.65

Gold BBQ Sauce - Cup

$0.65

Hot BBQ Sauce - Cup

$0.65

Hot Gold BBQ Sauce - Cup

$0.65

Hot-Teriyaki Sauce - Cup

$0.65

HSP Sauce - Cup

$0.65

Kickin Bourbon Sauce - Cup

$0.65

Teriyaki Sauce - Cup

$0.65

Texas Pete Sauce - Cup

$0.65

