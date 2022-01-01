Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Hunger Street Tacos (Winter Park)

review star

No reviews yet

2103 West Fairbanks Avenue

Winter Park, FL 32789

Popular Items

Suadero (Brisket) Taco
Costra de Asada
Chicken Taco

Tacos

Suadero (Brisket) Taco

Suadero (Brisket) Taco

$4.89

Seared Brisket, Avocado Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro, Lime (Contains Pork)

Campechano Taco

Campechano Taco

$4.89

Seared Brisket, Chorizo, Avocado Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro, Lime (Contains Pork)

Costra de Asada

Costra de Asada

$4.89

Asada, Oaxaca Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla.

El Mañanero

El Mañanero

$4.75

Seared Brisket, Beans, Scrambled Egg, Chihuahua Cheese,Salsa (Contains Pork) (GF)

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Shredded Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa, Lime (GF), and Hand Made Corn Tortilla.

Chori-Pollo Taco

Chori-Pollo Taco

$4.00

Chorizo, Shredded Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa, Lime (Contains Pork) (GF), and Hand Made Corn Tortilla.

Rib Taco

$4.89

Bone-In Pork Rib, Hand-made-single-origin Heirloom Corn Tortilla, Mole Verde,Roasted Pepitas, Red Onion, Cilantro. (contains nuts/seeds) (GF)

Pollo Con Mole Rojo Taco

Pollo Con Mole Rojo Taco

$4.49

Shredded Chicken, Sesame, Pepitas, Cilantro, Red Onion. (contains nuts/seeds) (Mole Rojo Contains Pork)

Pollo Con Mole Verde Taco

Pollo Con Mole Verde Taco

$4.49
Fried Avo-Taco

Fried Avo-Taco

$4.49

Panko Breaded & Fried Avoacdo, Cabbage, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro Crema, Cilantro, Queso Cotija, Salsa Roja (VGTN)

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Halloumi Grilling Cheese, Black Beans, Tomato, Red Onion, Serrano Lime Salsa, Mint Oregano (GF) (VGTN)

Carnitas

$4.50
Hibiscus and Guac

Hibiscus and Guac

$4.00Out of stock

Sauteed Hibiscus, Guacamole, Tomato (GF) (VG)

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$4.25Out of stock

Slow Roasted Adobo Pork on a trompo (Vertical split), jalapeno crema, arbol crema, onion, cilantro, lime (Optional pinneaple) CURRENT: Only offering Tuesday, Friday, and Saturdays, each day until we sell out.

Quesadillas

Chorizo Ques

Chorizo Ques

$5.99

Pork Chorizo, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Salsa Verde

Suadero (Brisket) Ques

Suadero (Brisket) Ques

$8.49

Seared Brisket, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Salsa Verde (Contains Pork)

Campechana Ques

Campechana Ques

$8.25

Seared Brisket, Chorizo, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Salsa Verde (Contains Pork)

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

Shredded Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Salsa Verde

Bean Ques

Bean Ques

$4.99

Refried Black Beans, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Salsa Roja. (vegetarian option available)

Squash Blossom

Squash Blossom

$7.99

Local Squash and Squash Blossoms from Everoak Farm served on a hand made to order nixtamalized and stone ground corn tortilla. Today's varietal is a cross-pollinated olotillo blanco corn out of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Mushroom Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$4.99

Sauteed Mushroom, Chihuahua Cheese, Garlic, Epazote, Salsa Roja

Rajas con Crema

Rajas con Crema

$5.49

Poblano Peppers, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Crema Fresca, Squash Blossom Salsa

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.49

Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese!

Asada Quesadilla

$9.00

La Gringa

$7.49Out of stock

Tamales

Beef brisket Stewed with onion and cabbage in a spicy tomato chipotle salsa. With a hint of sweet and smoky. Folded into our housemade nixtamalized corn masa. Topped with more Tinga de Res, sour cream, pickled onion and radish. Contains pork
Tamal Pollo c/Mole Rojo

Tamal Pollo c/Mole Rojo

$6.49

Heirloom Masa, Chicken, Mole Rojo, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro. (Contains Nuts/Seeds & Pork)

Tamal Rajas c/Queso

Tamal Rajas c/Queso

$7.58

Heirloom Masa, Queso Fresco, Sauteed Jalapeno (GF)(2 Per Serving) (Contains Pork)

Tamal Carnitas c/ Salsa Verde

$7.00Out of stock

Tamal De Calabaza

Out of stock

Vegan Menu

Black Bean and Mushroom Taco

$3.00

Fresh stone ground, handmade Nixtamalized tortilla, vegan black bean, sauteed mushrooms, red onion, cilantro, roasted salsa roja

Black Bean and Rajas Taco

$3.00

Fresh stone ground handmade Nixtamalized tortilla, vegan black bean, sauteed onions and fire roasted poblano peppers, pepitas, cilantro

Black Bean and Mushroom Sope

$5.75

fresh stone ground handmade nixtamalized corn cake, served with black beans, mushroom, Avocado Salsa Verde, salsa roja. red onions, cilantro

Garbanzo Bean Tlacoyo

$6.49

fresh stone ground Nixtamalized corn filled with our stone ground garbanzo bean paste, fried and topped with black beans, guac, red and green cabbage, onions, cilantro and salsa roja.

Mexican Stone-Ground Hummus Taco

$3.00

Our house hand made stone ground hummus served in nixtamalized tortilla, topped with serrano lime salsa, chile de arbol salsa, red onions and cilantro

Black Bean and Guac Taco

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Combo

$6.99

Sides and Salads

TaKETO Bowl

$7.99

Cabbage, Cucumber, Sauteed Mushroom, Radish, Queso Cotija, Salsa Roja, Avocado Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro & your choice of protein.

Bag of Chips

$2.50
Rice and Beans

Rice and Beans

$4.49

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Elote

$4.99
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$3.49

Cucumber, Radish, Agave Citrus Vinaigrette

Papas Aplastadas

Papas Aplastadas

$3.49

Mexican Fried Potatoes

Birria Broth

$4.00

Sour Cream

$0.25

Chips and Salsa

$3.49

Large Guac

$4.99

Small Guac 4oz

$3.99

Chips And Guac

$7.25

41 Sauce

$0.25

Salsa Roja 4oz

$0.50

Salsa Roja 2oz

$0.25

Avo Salsa 4oz

$0.50

Avo Salsa 2oz

$0.25

Squash Blossom 2 Oz

$0.50

Tlacoyo Salsa

$0.50

Mole Rojo 2oz

$1.00

Mole Verde 2oz

$1.00

Desserts

Flan

$4.99Out of stock

Xocoflan

$6.25Out of stock

Drinks

Mexican Bottled Coke 🇲🇽

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Fountain Drink

$2.59Out of stock

Yerba Mate

$3.50

Mundet

$2.99
Jamaica (Hibiscus Tea)

Jamaica (Hibiscus Tea)

$2.69

An aqua fresca of red hibiscus steeped and extracted. We add a touch of simple syrup to balance for the nice authentic, relaxing drink.

Limeade

$2.69

50/50 Tea + Limeade

$2.69

Fanta

$2.99Out of stock

Sprite

$2.99Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade 16 Oz

$4.50

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.50

Natalie's Beet & Orange Juice

$4.50

Martinelli Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Nesquik

$1.75Out of stock

Topo Chico

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Boxed Water

$3.00

Coca Cola 🇺🇸

Out of stock

Seasonal Limeade

$3.25Out of stock

Horchata

$2.99Out of stock

Squirt

$2.99Out of stock

Beer

Pacifico 12 oz

$5.00

Modelo Can

$5.00

Modelo Especial Tallboy

$8.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

5.4% Alc/ Vol. Mexican Lager Munich Style Dunkel

C.C. High Stepper

$5.00

C.C. Cloud Chaser Hef

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00Out of stock

Corona Familiar

$5.00

Tecate 12oz

$5.00

Margarita Gose

$4.00Out of stock

4.9% Alc./Vol. Ale brewed with Guava , Coriander and Himalayan Salt. By Collective Arts Brewing

Jai Alai Ipa

$5.00

KeyBilly

$5.00

FL Sunshine Lager/ FL Man Ale

$4.00

Tecate 32 Oz

$8.50Out of stock

4.5% mexican Lager

Victoria 32 Oz

$8.50Out of stock

Pacifico Tall Boy 24 oz

$7.50Out of stock

4.5% Alc/Vol. Mexican Lager 24 Oz.

Modelo Especial 24 oz

$7.50Out of stock

8.5% Alc./ Vol. Belgian Ale. By Huyghe Brewery

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00Out of stock

4.7 % Alc/Vol Mexican lager

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00Out of stock

4.2% Alc/Vol. mexican Lager

Wine

Amble Chase Rose' 250ml

$6.50Out of stock

Brick & Mortar, Blanc

$9.00

Brick & Mortar, Rouge

$9.00

Frico Frizzante

$5.50Out of stock

Le Rosey

$7.50Out of stock

Santa Julia Chard 187ml

$7.00Out of stock

Santa Julia Malbec 187ml

$7.00Out of stock

House Made Drinks

Margarita-Prickly Pear

$17.00+
Sangria-White

Sangria-White

$36.00+

House Chardonay, Sauvignon Blanc, Strawberry, Lime, Chile Pequin

Sangria- Red

$18.00+

Seasonal Apple Sangria

Out of stock

Packages P/Person

Office Fiesta

$12.49Out of stock

1 Brisket Taco, 1 Chicken Quesadilla, Chips-Salsa-Guac and Drink

Lil' Joe

$11.99Out of stock

1 Brisket Taco, 1 Cheese Quesadilla, Chips-Salsa-Guac and Drink

Senor David

$12.49Out of stock

1 Fried Avocado Taco, 1 Mushroom Quesadilla, Chips-Salsa-Guac and Drink

Hat

Hunger Street Tacos (HST) Covid awareness hat with our signature design to distance. Enjoy!!
HST HAT

HST HAT

$17.00

Hunger Street Tacos (HST) awareness hat with our signature design to distance. Enjoy!!

Shirt

Shirt shown is a current HST signature, in sizes S-XL while supplies last! As we share more of our amazing styles, more picture/options, feel free to choose more than one!
HST Shirt

HST Shirt

$25.00

Shirt shown is a current HST signature, in sizes S-XL while supplies last! As we share more of our amazing styles, more picture/options, feel free to choose more than one!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2103 West Fairbanks Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Directions

Gallery
Hunger Street Tacos (Winter Park) image
Hunger Street Tacos (Winter Park) image
Hunger Street Tacos (Winter Park) image

Map
