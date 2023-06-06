Hotel Tango Fletcher Place

Restaurant info

Established in 2013, Hotel Tango Distillery, the first combat-disabled, veteran-owned distillery in the U.S. and Indy’s first since prohibition. Hotel Tango focuses on crafting exceptional spirits that reflect our company’s founder Travis’s time in the military. The Hotel Tango Tasting Room is our flagship location in Indianapolis, found in the historic Fletcher Place neighborhood. Unlike other distilleries, we’ve opted to have a rotating cocktail menu, utilizing the talents of our bartenders and Flavor Innovation Team to create seasonal craft cocktails.

