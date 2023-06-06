Hotel Tango imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Hotel Tango Fletcher Place

review star

No reviews yet

702 Virginia Avenue

Indianapolis, IN 46203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

COCKTAIL KITS

THE WARRIOR

$30.00

TASTINGS

FULL RETAIL SAMPLE TASTING

$22.00

30 MIN FULL RETAIL GUIDED SAMPLING

$30.00

BEER & WINE

DOMESTIC BEER

$4.00

CRAFT BEER

$7.00

WINE

$7.00

6th Birthday

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

DosXX

$5.00

2 Hearted

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Tango Punch

$6.00

Birthday Old Fashioned

$10.00

Shot

$6.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

COFFEE RATIONS

French Press Coffee

$6.00

BOTTLES

750 ML BOTTLES

750 ML BOURBON

750 ML BOURBON

$34.99

Aromas of caramel, balanced by rye. best in a cocktail (e.g. old fashioned). LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION

750 ML RYE

750 ML RYE

$34.99

Spicy finish. Subtle sweetness. Deceptively smooth. Sazerac-ready. LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION

750 ML VODKA

750 ML VODKA

$24.99

100% Indiana corn. Clean. Smooth. Approachability befitting its Hoosier origins. LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION

750 ML GIN

750 ML GIN

$34.99

New-wave style. Citrus-forward. Versatile. Pleasing to gin vets and newcomers alike. LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION

750 ML RUM

750 ML RUM

$34.99

Subtle sweetness. Dry on the palate. Soft finish. Elevates any Mai Tai. LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION

750 ML ORANGECELLO

750 ML ORANGECELLO

$34.99

Citrus-forward, new world orangecello. Higher proof. Hand-peeled. Makes a mean Madras. Best consumed within 60 days of opening. Shake well. Serve chilled. LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION

750 ML LEMONCELLO

750 ML LEMONCELLO

$34.99

Citrus-forward, new world limoncello. Higher proof. Hand-peeled. Lemon Drop-able. Best consumed within 60 days of opening. Shake well. Serve chilled. LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION

750 ML CHERRY LIQUEUR

750 ML CHERRY LIQUEUR

$34.99

Tart, Montmorency cherry juice. Balanced, vibrant sweetness. Gives your Mule a real kick. LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION

750 ML RESERVE BOURBON SERIES 003

$67.50

750 ML CLASSIFIED 007 RUM CASK RYE

$40.00

750 ML RED, WHITE AND BOURBON

$34.99

750 ML SHMALLOW

$24.99

750 ML PRIDE VODKA

$30.00

750 ML SINGLE BARREL - KY COLONELS

$50.00

HOLIDAY TIN GIFT BUNDLE

$45.00

750 ML NAVY BERRY

$45.00

750 ML RESERVE BOURBON SERIES 004

$69.99

375 ML BOTTLES

375 ML BOURBON

375 ML BOURBON

$20.00

Aromas of caramel, balanced by rye. best in a cocktail (e.g. old fashioned). LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION

375 ML RYE

375 ML RYE

$20.00

Spicy finish. Subtle sweetness. Deceptively smooth. Sazerac-ready. LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION

375 ML VODKA

375 ML VODKA

$15.00

100% Indiana corn. Clean. Smooth. Approachability befitting its Hoosier origins. LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION

375 ML GIN

375 ML GIN

$20.00

New-wave style. Citrus-forward. Versatile. Pleasing to gin vets and newcomers alike. LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION

375 ML RUM

375 ML RUM

$20.00

Subtle sweetness. Dry on the palate. Soft finish. Elevates any Mai Tai. LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION

375 ML ORANGECELLO

375 ML ORANGECELLO

$20.00

Citrus-forward, new world orangecello. Higher proof. Hand-peeled. Makes a mean Madras. Best consumed within 60 days of opening. Shake well. Serve chilled. LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION

375 ML LEMONCELLO

375 ML LEMONCELLO

$20.00

Citrus-forward, new world limoncello. Higher proof. Hand-peeled. Lemon Drop-able. Best consumed within 60 days of opening. Shake well. Serve chilled. LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION

375 ML CHERRY LIQUEUR

375 ML CHERRY LIQUEUR

$20.00

Tart, Montmorency cherry juice. Balanced, vibrant sweetness. Gives your Mule a real kick. LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION

50mL Bottles

50 mL 'Shmallow (On Its Own)

$3.00

50 mL 'Shmallow (Bottle Add On)

$2.00

EVENT COG BOTTLES

750 ML BOURBON

$21.00

750 ML RYE

$21.00

750 ML RESERVE

$42.00

750 ML VODKA

$11.89

750 ML SHMALLOW

$13.33

750 ML LEMONCELLO

$21.00

750 ML ORANGECELLO

$21.00

750 ML CHERRY

$21.00

750 ML GIN

$21.00

750 ML RUM

$21.00

375 ML VODKA

$9.60

375 ML BOURBON

$13.00

375 ML RYE

$12.60

375 ML LEMONCELLO

$13.00

375 ML ORANGECELLO

$12.60

375 ML CHERRY

$12.60

375 ML RUM

$12.60

375 ML GIN

$12.60

50 ML SHMALLOW

$2.00

HOLIDAY SPECIALS

SMORE OLD FASHIONED GIFT TIN

$45.00

RETAIL

SALE

2020 Pride Tank SM

$10.00

2020 Pride Tank MD

$5.00Out of stock

2020 Pide Tank LG

$5.00Out of stock

Pride T-Shirt 2022

$10.00

RWB Baseball T-Shirt

$10.00

Green Christmas Cat

$10.00

Black Beanie

$5.00

Whiskey With Fangs Crop

$10.00

SOCKS

Black HT Wool Socks

$12.00

STUMP BROS.

375 BARREL AGED MAPLE SYRUP

$18.00

TIN ADD ON

HOLIDAY TIN

$5.00

LEATHER CARD HOLDER

BLACK- LEATHER CARD HOLDER

$30.00

WATER BOTTLES

CANTEEN

$10.00

BANDANAS

BANDANA

$8.00Out of stock

CAT NIP POUCHES

CAT NIP POUCH

$6.00

HEAD BANDS

HEAD BANDS

$8.00

PINS

One Pride Pin ($5)

$5.00

Three Pride Pins ($12)

$12.00

CANTEEN

CANTEEN

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established in 2013, Hotel Tango Distillery, the first combat-disabled, veteran-owned distillery in the U.S. and Indy’s first since prohibition. Hotel Tango focuses on crafting exceptional spirits that reflect our company’s founder Travis’s time in the military. The Hotel Tango Tasting Room is our flagship location in Indianapolis, found in the historic Fletcher Place neighborhood. Unlike other distilleries, we’ve opted to have a rotating cocktail menu, utilizing the talents of our bartenders and Flavor Innovation Team to create seasonal craft cocktails.

Website

Location

702 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Directions

Gallery
Hotel Tango image
Hotel Tango image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Margarita - Fountain Square - 1043 Virginia Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1 Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
O'Reillys Irish Pub & Restaurant - Downtown - 36 S Pennsylvania St
orange starNo Reviews
36 S Pennsylvania St Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
Parlor Public House - 600 E Ohio St. Suite B
orange star4.6 • 11
600 E Ohio St. Suite B Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
The Ball & Biscuit
orange starNo Reviews
331 Massachusetts Ave Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
The Garden Table - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
342 Massachusetts Ave Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
The Oakmont - 323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B
orange starNo Reviews
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Old Gold Barbecue
orange star4.6 • 149
140 S. College Ave Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
SoBro
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Chatham Arch
review star
No reviews yet
Broad Ripple
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Meridian Kessler
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mile Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Fountain Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Renaissance Place
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston