Bombay House Provo

4,566 Reviews

$$

463 N University Ave

Provo, UT 84601

Popular Items

Garlic Naan (G) (V)
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken)

Appetizers (Comes with Mint and Tamarind Chutney)

vegetable samosa, onion bhaji, chicken pakora & vegetable pakora

Vegetable Samosa (G)

$5.50

pastry filled with spiced potatoes & green peas, fried

Onion Bhaji (V)

$6.50

onion slices drenched in a chickpea batter, fried

Vegetable Pakora (V)

$6.50

mixed vegetables dressed in a chickpea flour, fried

Chicken Pakora

$7.50

chicken tenders dipped in a chickpea batter, fried

Assorted Snacks (G)

$10.00

vegetable samosa, chicken pakora, onion bhaji and vegetable pakora

Veg Assorted Snacks (G) (V)

$10.00

vegetable samosa, onion bhaji & vegetable pakora

Tandoori Specialities

boneless chicken thigh marinated in yogurt & spices

Chicken Tandoori (D)

$16.50

boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor (clay oven)

Lamb Tandoori (D)

$18.50

chunks of lamb marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor (clay oven)

Shrimp Tandoori (D)

$19.50

jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor (clay oven)

Chicken Specialities

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.50

tandoori chicken breast cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Chicken Coconut Kurma

$15.50

chicken cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk

Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken)

$15.50

tandoori chicken cooked with a butter based of onions & tomatoes

Chicken Saag

$15.50

chicken cooked in a cream based sauce with spinach & onions

Raj's Chicken

$15.50

chicken coated with a chickpea batter, sautéed with mangos, onions & tomatoes

Bollywood Chicken

$15.50

boneless chicken, sautteed in a tangy pineapple, coconut sauce with potatoes

Chettinad Kolee

$15.50

South India preparation cooked with chicken, potatoes, in a onions & pepper base sauce

Chicken Briyani (N)

$16.50

spiced basmati rice cooked with chicken, served with raita

Chicken Curry

$15.50

traditional dish cooked with chicken, onions, tomatoes & curry blend

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.50

chicken & potatoes in a tangy, fiery sauce

Giff's Special (D)

$16.50

if you know you know!

Masala Sauce with Coconut Milk (V)

$12.50

masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & coconut milk

Masala Sauce (D)

$12.50

masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Lamb Specialities

Lamb Boti Masala

$17.50

tandoori lamb cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Lamb Coconut Kurma

$17.50

lamb cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk

Lamb Saag

$17.50

lamb cooked in a cream based sauce with spinach & onions

Dhaba Lamb (new)

$17.50

slow cooked lamb with potatoes, in a curry base of onions & tomatoes

Rogan Josh

$17.50

lamb cooked in a cashew & cream sauce with onions & tomatoes

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.50

lamb & potatoes in a tangy, fiery sauce

Lamb Biryani

$18.00

spiced basmati rice cooked with lamb, served with raita

Lamb Makhani

$17.50

tandoori lamb cooked with a butter based of onions & tomatoes

Chettinad Lamb

$17.50

South Indian dish cooked with lamb, potatoes, in an onion &pepper based sauce

Seafood Specialities

Shrimp Masala

$18.00

shrimp cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Shrimp Coconut Kurma

$18.00

shrimp cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk

Tezpur Pineapple Shrimp

$18.00

shrimp cooked with pineapple, tomatoes & coconut cream

Shrimp Curry

$18.00

traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, tomatoes & curry blend

Chettinad Shrimp

$18.50

South India preparation cooked with shrimp, in a onion & pepper based sauce

Vegetarian Specialities

Vegetable Coconut Kurma (N) (V)

$14.00

mixed vegetables in a coconut milk & spices

Vegetable Masala

$14.00

mixed vegetables, cooked in masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Saag Paneer

$14.00

house- made cheese, spinach, cream & ground spices

Paneer Masala

$15.00

house-made cheese cooked with bell peppers in cream sauce

Mixed Vegetable Curry (V)

$13.00

mixed vegetables steeped in a curry sauce of onions & tomatoes

Malai Kofta

$15.00

vegetable balls cooked in a spiced cream sauce

Coconut Tofu (V)

$13.00

tofu cooked in a curry base of coconut milk

Aloo Gobi (V)

$12.50

potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices

Daal Maharani (V)

$12.50

lentils cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices

Yellow Daal (V)

$12.50

whipped toor daal (yellow lentils) cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices

Channa Raja (V)

$12.50

garbanzo beans cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices to a mild sauce

Mushroom Rajputana

$15.00

royal dish made with mushrooms cooked with butter base of onions and tomatoes

Bhindi Mappas (V)

$13.00

okra cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, coconut milk & spices

Mattar Mushroom (V)

$13.00

mushrooms and green peas cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and spices

Baygan Bharta

$13.00

smoked eggplant mash cooked with green peas, cream & spices

Vegetable Biryani

$15.00

spiced basmati rice cooked with vegetables, serve with raita

Paneer Makhani (N) (D)

$15.00

house-made cheese cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes

Vegetable Makhani (N) (D)

$15.00

mixed vegetables cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes

Tofu Masala

$14.00

tofu, cooked in masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Saag Aloo (D)

$14.00

potatoes, spinach, cream & ground spices

Masala Sauce with Coconut Milk (V)

$12.50

masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & coconut milk

Masala Sauce (D)

$12.50

masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream

Indian Flat-Breads

Plain Naan (G) (V)

$3.00

freshly baked flat bread in tandoor fresh

Garlic Naan (G) (V)

$3.50

freshly baked flat bread spotted with garlic & cilantro, tandoor fresh

Peshwari Naan (G) (N) (V)

$5.50

freshly baked flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins & cashews, tandoor fresh

Tandoori Roti (G) (V)

$2.50

freshly baked whole wheat flat bread, tandoor fresh

Butter Naan

$3.25

freshly baked flat bread in tandoor fresh with butter

Butter Garlic Naan

$3.75

freshly baked flat bread spotted with garlic & cilantro, tandoor fresh with butter

Butter Tandoori Roti

$3.00

freshly baked whole wheat flat bread, tandoor fresh with butter

Soup

a concoction of spinach, onions, tomatoes & cream

Saag Shorba (D)

$4.00

a concoction of spinach, onions, tomatoes & cream

Accompaniments

Hot Sauce

$0.50

A spicy homemade sauce. Made with house roasted habanero peppers.

Cucumber Raita (D)

$3.00

a tangy yogurt sauce with cucumber, & spices

Extra Rice

$2.50

We know you want a extra side of our fluffy, fragrant rice :)

Kachumbar (V)

$3.00

cool crisp side salad which is made with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions & spices with house fresh vinaigrette

Papadam (V)

$3.50

lentil flour wafers speckled with black pepper and cumin

Tamarind Chutney

$1.50

fresh sweet tamarind, spices, and herbs blended together

Mint Chutney

$1.50

fresh mint, spices, and herbs blended together.

Mango Chutney

$1.50

sweet tart mango's, spices, and herbs blended together

Onion Salad (V)

$2.50

bed of spiced onions & hot peppers

Basmati Rice (V)

$2.50

steamed fragrant long grain rice

Mixed Pickle

$1.50

pickled vegetables: carrots, lotus stem, green mango in a spicy oil based sauce!

Side Of Cabbage

$2.50

Fresh cold cut cabbage strips, perfect substitute for rice! (Keto Friendly)

Beverages

Mango Lassi (D)

$4.50

refreshing yogurt drink blended with mangoes and homemade yogurt

Strawberry Lassi (D)

$4.50

refreshing yogurt drink blended with strawberries and homemade yogurt

Rose Lassi (D)

$4.50

refreshing yogurt drink blended with rose water, sugar, and homemade yogurt

Mango Lemonade

$3.00

sweet mangoes blended with house fresh lemonade

Bombay Lime

$4.00

homemade lime juice blended with spices, sugar, and club soda

Soft Drinks

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and Lemonade

Reed's Ginger Beer (non alcoholic)

$3.50

smooth Jamaican-style ginger beer all-natural

Indian Coffee

$3.00

special coffee made with hot milk

Indian Tea

$3.00

special tea boiled with milk and spices

Herbal Tea

$2.50

chamomile, orange spice, green tea

Sparkling Water (San Pelligrino)

$2.50

San Pellegrino

Bottled Water (Arrowhead)

$2.50

Arrowhead

One Gallon Mango Lassi

$35.00

refreshing yogurt drink blended with mangoes and homemade yogurt

One Gallon Strawberry Lassi

$35.00

refreshing yogurt drink blended with strawberries and homemade yogurt

Desserts

Mango Kulfi (ice cream) (D)

$4.50

homemade Indian ice cream whipped with mango pulp, vanilla & cream

Pistachio Kulfi (ice cream) (D) (N)

$4.50

homemade Indian ice cream whipped with pistachios, cashew nuts, cardamom & cream

Kheer (rice pudding) (D) (N)

$3.50

cardamom-flavored rice pudding made with milk and garnished with cashew nuts & golden raisins

Gulab Jamun (G) (D)

$3.50

a light fluffy sponge cake like pastry soaked in rose sugar syrup

Candied Fennel Seeds (4oz)

$3.00

candied fennel seeds are a classic post-dinner treat in Indian cuisine! Not just a sweet treat, but they’re a traditional Indian mouth freshener candy, which can also aid in digestion.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Established in 1993, Bombay House has since been an iconic restaurant destination in Utah. Famed for its authentic Indian cuisine. Proudly serving Provo for 30+ years.

Location

463 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84601

Directions

