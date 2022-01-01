Bombay House Provo
4,566 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Established in 1993, Bombay House has since been an iconic restaurant destination in Utah. Famed for its authentic Indian cuisine. Proudly serving Provo for 30+ years.
Location
463 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84601
Gallery