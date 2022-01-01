- Home
HTWK AKi Sushi HTWK SAN JACINTO
480 N State St Suite L
San Jacinto, CA 92583
Appetizers
Baked Lobster Avocado
Baked Green Mussels
Cream Cheese Wontons
Edamame (Green Soy Bean)
Firecracker Fries
House Edamame (garlic sauce)
Pot Stickers/Gyoza
Spicy House Edamame
Stuffed Jalapeño Tempura
Stuffed Mushrooms
Veggie Eggrolls
Nuggets & Fries
Firecracker Onion Rings
Coconut Shrimp
Sriracha Cheese Drops
Dragon Fire WIngs
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Crab Cake Bites
Chicken Egg Rolls
Soups & Salads
Bento Box
Noodles & More
Chow Mein
Fried Rice
Chop Suey
Spicy Crispy Orange
Vegetarian
DAILY SPECIALS
Vegetable Dish
Sushi 2 Piece
Albacore Sushi
Ebi (Shrimp) Sushi
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sushi
Hotategai (Scallops) Sushi
Maguro (Tuna) Sushi
Masago Sushi
Red Snapper Sushi
Red Snapper Tataki Sushi
Sake (Salmon) Sushi
Seared Tuna Sushi
Sushi Combo 7 pcs
Tai (Red Snapper) Sushi
Unagi (freshwater eel) Sushi
Sashimi
Hand Rolls
California Hand Roll
Fresh Water Eel Hand Roll
Lobster Tempura Hand Roll
Salmon Hand Roll
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll
Spicy Scallops Hand Roll
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll
Tempura Salmon Hand Roll
Tuna Hand Roll
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
Regular Rolls
Chef's Specialties
Best Sushi Rolls
Albacore Tataki Roll
Spicy crab meat, cucumber; topped with avocado, albacore, jalapeño, crispy onions & ponzu sauce
Baked Lobster Roll
Crab & avocado roll topped with lobster; eel sauce & sesame seeds, mixed and baked with house sauce
Baked Salmon Roll
Crab & avocado roll topped with salmon, avocado, eel sauce & sesame seeds, mixed and baked with house sauce
Baked Scallop Roll
Crab & avocado roll topped with scallops; eel sauce & sesame seeds, mixed and baked with house sauce
California Tempura Roll
Crab meat & avocado, deep fried with eel sauce on top
Caterpillar Roll
Filled with BBQ Eel, avocado & cucumber; topped with avocado & eel sauce
Crazy Boy Roll
Crunchy Roll
Crab meat & shrimp tempura inside and topped with tempura crunchies & eel sauce
Dragon Roll
Inside: Crab meat & avocado topped with fresh water eel & eel sauce
Hamachi Jalapeño Roll
Filled with spicy crab salad & cucumber; and yellow tail, avocado & jalapeño salsa on top
Heaven Roll
Crab salad, cream cheese, wrapped in soy paper; on top white fish and avocado baked with sweet Japanese kewpie & eel sauce
Hell Roll
Inside: Spicy tuna & cucumber, topped with Salmon, Red snapper & avocado with eel sauce, house sauce and sriracha sauce
Hot Lava Roll
inside: Crab salad, cream cheese, wrapped in soy paper; on top white fish and avocado baked with sweet Japanese kewpie & eel sauce
Hot Mess Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna & cucumber topped with avocado, house sauce, creamy spicy sauce & sriracha
House Special Roll
Tempura shrimp & crab salad, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce & crunchy tempura
Inferno Roll
Spicy Tuna and cucumber; topped with seared tuna, avocado and ponzu sauce
Maui Maui Roll
Shrimp tempura & crab in soy paper; topped with salmon, avocado, our tropical mango salsa and garlic ponzu sauce
Mexican Roll
Pink Roll (Soy Paper)
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, crab salad wrapped in soy paper and eel sauce on top
Rainbow Roll
Crab meat & avocado inside, topped with ebi (shrimp), red snapper, salmon & tuna
San Jacinto Roll
(wrapped in soy paper) Asparagus, shrimp tempura & crab w/house & eel sauce
Spicy Surprise Roll
Cucumber & spicy crab meat topped with avocado, red snapper, spicy ponzu & green onions
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
inside: Spicy tuna & cucumber; topped with tempura crunchy mix, crab & eel sauce
Spider Roll
filled with a Tempura soft shell crab, crab meat, cucumber and topped with eel sauce (5 pieces)
Sugar Mamma
Cream Cheese, avocado, salmon, rolled in soy paper, tempura style with coconut flakes topped with pineapple, eel sauce and Hawaiian sauce
Sunshine Roll
inside: Avocado & crab meat topped with salmon, avocado & masago
Tiger Roll
Shrimp tempura & crab inside, topped with shrimp, avocado and creamy house sauce
Tropical Connection
Tuna & cucumber topped with mango salsa, ponzu sauce and masago
Vegas Roll
Fountain Drink
Sake
Mixed
Water Cup
Bottled Drink
HH Appetizers
HH Garlic Fries
HH Sriracha Cheese Drops
HH Baked Green Mussels
HH Chichen Eggrolls
HH Cream Cheese Wontons
HH Veggie Eggrolls
HH Pot Stickers/Gyoza -Original-
HH Stuffed Jalapeños
HH Edamame
HH Firecracker Fries
HH Dragon Fire Wings
HH Coconut Shrimp
HH Crab Cake Bites
HH Kitchen
Sauces and Sides
Hot Lava Sauce
Tempura Crunchies
Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce
Eel Sauce
Extra Sauce Kitchen
Teriyaki Sauce
Fire Cracker Sauce
House Sauce
Jalapeno Cream Sauce
Make Spicy
Ponzu Sauce
Chili Oil
Extra Ginger/Wasabi
Ginger/Wasabi
Extra Soy Sauce
Low Sodium Soy Sauce
Extra Lemons
Steamed Rice Cup
Side of Noodles
Side Vegetables
Add Shrimp (4)
NO GINGER/WASABI
Add Udon Noodles
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
480 N State St Suite L, San Jacinto, CA 92583