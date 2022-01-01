Restaurant header imageView gallery

HTWK AKi Sushi HTWK SAN JACINTO

480 N State St Suite L

San Jacinto, CA 92583

Appetizers

Baked Lobster Avocado

$11.00

Baked Green Mussels

$11.00

Cream Cheese Wontons

$6.00

Edamame (Green Soy Bean)

$5.00

Firecracker Fries

$12.00

House Edamame (garlic sauce)

$7.00

Pot Stickers/Gyoza

$6.00

Spicy House Edamame

$7.50

Stuffed Jalapeño Tempura

$8.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Veggie Eggrolls

$6.00

Nuggets & Fries

$8.00

Firecracker Onion Rings

$13.00

Coconut Shrimp

$11.50

Sriracha Cheese Drops

$7.00

Dragon Fire WIngs

$10.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Crab Cake Bites

$8.00

Chicken Egg Rolls

$7.00

Soups & Salads

Chicken & Shrimp Noodle Soup

$14.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.00

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Green Salad

$2.50

Mexican Style Miso Bowl

$10.00

Mexican Style Miso Cup

$5.00

Miso Soup Bowl

$8.00

Miso Soup Cup

$4.00

Sashimi Salad

$16.00

Wor Wonton Soup

$13.00

Beef & Shrimp Noodle Soup

$14.00

Poke Bowl

$15.00

Poke Salad

$13.00

Bento Box

Bento Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

Bento Beef Teriyaki

$16.00

Bento Salmon Teriyaki

$17.00

Add Bento California Roll

$4.00

Bento Shrimp Teriyaki

$17.00

Tempura

Shrimp & Veggies Tempura

$11.00

Vegetable Tempura

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura

$11.00

Onion Rings

$12.00

Noodles & More

Chicken Noodle Stir Fry

$14.50

Shrimp Noodle Stir Fry

$17.00

Chicken Yakisoba

$14.50

Shrimp Yakisoba

$17.00

Combination Yakisoba

$18.00

Beef Yakisoba

$16.00

Beef Noodle Stir Fry

$16.00

Noodle Stir Fry Combination

$18.00

Grilled Chicken House Noodles

$15.00

Grilled House Noodles Shrimp

$17.00

Broccoli

Beef & Broccoli

$15.00

Chicken & Broccoli

$14.00

Shrimp & Broccoli

$17.00

Kung Pao

Kung Pao Chicken

$13.00

Kung Pao Beef

$14.00

Kung Pao Shrimp

$17.00

Kung Pao Combination

$17.00

Chow Mein

Plain Chow Mein

$9.00

Vegetarian Chow Mein

$12.00

Chicken Chow Mein

$14.00

Beef Chow Mein

$15.00

Shrimp Chow Mein

$17.00

Combination Chow Mein

$17.00

Fried Rice

Plain Fried Rice

$9.00

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$12.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Beef Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.00

Combination Fried Rice

$17.00

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

Cantonese Rice Chicken

$17.00

Cantonese Rice Beef

$18.00

Cantonese Rice Combination

$20.00

Cantonese Shrimp Fried Rice

$19.00

Chop Suey

Chicken Chop Suey

$13.00

Beef Chop Suey

$14.00

Shrimp Chop Suey

$17.00

Combination Chop Suey

$17.00

Szcehwan

Chicken Szechuan

$13.00

Beef Szechuan

$14.00

Shrimp Szechuan

$16.50

Szechwan Combination

$17.00

Spicy Crispy Orange

Spicy Crispy Orange Chicken

$15.00

Spicy Crispy Orange Beef

$16.50

Spicy Crispy Orange Shrimp

$17.00

Orange

Orange Chicken

$15.00

Orange Shrimp

$17.00

Orange Beef

$16.50

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$15.00

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$17.00

Hawaiian

Hawaiian Chicken

$15.00

Hawaiian Shrimp

$17.00

Garlic

Garlic Beef

$14.00

Garlic Chicken

$13.00

Garlic Combination

$17.00

Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Vegetarian

Veggie Delight

$13.00

DAILY SPECIALS

Sweet & Sour Spicy Shrimp

$17.00

Ginger Salmon

$17.00

Happy Hour Box

$15.00

Spicy Lobster Fried Rice

$16.00

Raspberry Wontons

$5.00

Summer Pineapple Sangria

$7.00

Strawberry Sake

$15.00

Garlic & Parmesan Shrimp Noodles

$17.00

Vegetable Dish

Chicken & Vegetables

$13.00

Beef & Vegetables

$14.00

Shrimp & Vegetables

$16.50

Combination & Vegetables

$17.00

Sushi 2 Piece

Albacore Sushi

$5.50

Ebi (Shrimp) Sushi

$5.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sushi

$7.00

Hotategai (Scallops) Sushi

$5.50

Maguro (Tuna) Sushi

$5.50

Masago Sushi

$4.00

Red Snapper Sushi

$6.50

Red Snapper Tataki Sushi

$6.50

Sake (Salmon) Sushi

$5.50

Seared Tuna Sushi

$6.50

Sushi Combo 7 pcs

$15.00

Tai (Red Snapper) Sushi

$5.50

Unagi (freshwater eel) Sushi

$7.00

Sashimi

Albacore Tataki Sashimi

$16.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi

$15.50

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi

$15.50

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi

$14.50

Sashimi Deluxe 12pc

$22.00

Sashimi Salad

$16.00

Tai (Red Snapper)

$13.50

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Hand Rolls

California Hand Roll

$4.50

Fresh Water Eel Hand Roll

$7.00

Lobster Tempura Hand Roll

$5.50

Salmon Hand Roll

$5.50

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$5.50

Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll

$6.50

Spicy Scallops Hand Roll

$5.50

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$5.50

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$6.50

Tempura Salmon Hand Roll

$6.00

Tuna Hand Roll

$5.50

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$5.50

Regular Rolls

Avocado Roll

$7.00

California Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Fresh Water Eel Roll

$9.50

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Scallops Roll

$8.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.50

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Vegetable Roll

$5.00

Chef's Specialties

Bang Bang Roll

$16.00

Dragon Fire Roll

$16.00

Golden Dragon Roll

$17.00

Green Blossom Roll

$15.00

HTWK Special Tempura Roll

$16.00

Jalapeño Roll

$16.00

Maki-Waki Roll

$16.00

Salmon Lover Roll

$15.00

Hawaiian Poke Salad

$13.00

Aki Volcano Roll

$16.00

Best Sushi Rolls

Albacore Tataki Roll

$16.00

Spicy crab meat, cucumber; topped with avocado, albacore, jalapeño, crispy onions & ponzu sauce

Baked Lobster Roll

$17.00

Crab & avocado roll topped with lobster; eel sauce & sesame seeds, mixed and baked with house sauce

Baked Salmon Roll

$15.00

Crab & avocado roll topped with salmon, avocado, eel sauce & sesame seeds, mixed and baked with house sauce

Baked Scallop Roll

$16.00

Crab & avocado roll topped with scallops; eel sauce & sesame seeds, mixed and baked with house sauce

California Tempura Roll

$12.00

Crab meat & avocado, deep fried with eel sauce on top

Caterpillar Roll

$15.00

Filled with BBQ Eel, avocado & cucumber; topped with avocado & eel sauce

Crazy Boy Roll

$15.00

Crunchy Roll

$12.00

Crab meat & shrimp tempura inside and topped with tempura crunchies & eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Inside: Crab meat & avocado topped with fresh water eel & eel sauce

Hamachi Jalapeño Roll

$16.00

Filled with spicy crab salad & cucumber; and yellow tail, avocado & jalapeño salsa on top

Heaven Roll

$16.00

Crab salad, cream cheese, wrapped in soy paper; on top white fish and avocado baked with sweet Japanese kewpie & eel sauce

Hell Roll

$17.00

Inside: Spicy tuna & cucumber, topped with Salmon, Red snapper & avocado with eel sauce, house sauce and sriracha sauce

Hot Lava Roll

$16.00

inside: Crab salad, cream cheese, wrapped in soy paper; on top white fish and avocado baked with sweet Japanese kewpie & eel sauce

Hot Mess Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna & cucumber topped with avocado, house sauce, creamy spicy sauce & sriracha

House Special Roll

$15.00

Tempura shrimp & crab salad, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce & crunchy tempura

Inferno Roll

$17.00

Spicy Tuna and cucumber; topped with seared tuna, avocado and ponzu sauce

Maui Maui Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura & crab in soy paper; topped with salmon, avocado, our tropical mango salsa and garlic ponzu sauce

Mexican Roll

$14.00

Pink Roll (Soy Paper)

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, crab salad wrapped in soy paper and eel sauce on top

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Crab meat & avocado inside, topped with ebi (shrimp), red snapper, salmon & tuna

San Jacinto Roll

$11.00

(wrapped in soy paper) Asparagus, shrimp tempura & crab w/house & eel sauce

Spicy Surprise Roll

$15.00

Cucumber & spicy crab meat topped with avocado, red snapper, spicy ponzu & green onions

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$17.00

inside: Spicy tuna & cucumber; topped with tempura crunchy mix, crab & eel sauce

Spider Roll

$10.50

filled with a Tempura soft shell crab, crab meat, cucumber and topped with eel sauce (5 pieces)

Sugar Mamma

$16.00

Cream Cheese, avocado, salmon, rolled in soy paper, tempura style with coconut flakes topped with pineapple, eel sauce and Hawaiian sauce

Sunshine Roll

$15.00

inside: Avocado & crab meat topped with salmon, avocado & masago

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura & crab inside, topped with shrimp, avocado and creamy house sauce

Tropical Connection

$12.00

Tuna & cucumber topped with mango salsa, ponzu sauce and masago

Vegas Roll

$16.00

Fountain Drink

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Thai Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Peach Iced Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea Unsweetened

$3.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Refill

$1.00

Sake

Unfiltered Nigori Sake

$15.00

Strawberry Nigori Sake

$15.00

Cucumber Sake

$25.00

Mango Nigori Sake

$15.00

Hot Sake

$7.00

Pineapple Nigori Sake

$15.00

Chocolate Nigori Sake

$15.00

Soju

$15.00

Beer

Large Sapporo

$7.50

Estrella Large

$8.00

Large Bud Light

$5.00

Mixed

Sakerita

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Pineapple Sunsrise

$10.00

Pineapple Colada

$10.00

Mixed Cocktail Pitcher

$25.00

Drink Special HH BOGO 1/2

$5.00

Water Cup

Water Cup

Water Cup w/Lemmon

$0.50

Bottled Drink

Ramune

$3.50

Thai Tea

$4.00

Wine

Merlot

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Plum Wine

$6.00

HH Appetizers

HH Garlic Fries

$8.00

HH Sriracha Cheese Drops

$6.00

HH Baked Green Mussels

$10.00

HH Chichen Eggrolls

$6.00

HH Cream Cheese Wontons

$4.00

HH Veggie Eggrolls

$4.00

HH Pot Stickers/Gyoza -Original-

$4.00

HH Stuffed Jalapeños

$6.50

HH Edamame

HH Firecracker Fries

$10.00

HH Dragon Fire Wings

$8.50

HH Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

HH Crab Cake Bites

$6.00

HH Kitchen

HH Orange Chicken

$15.00

HH Broccoli Chicken

$14.00

HH Broccoli Beef

$15.00

HH Broccoli Shrimp

$16.00

HH Chowmein

HH Stir Fry

HH Orange Shrimp

$17.00

HH Sushi Bar

HH California Roll

$5.00

HH Crunchy Roll

$10.00

HH Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

HH Tiger Roll

$13.00

Sauces and Sides

Hot Lava Sauce

$0.50

Tempura Crunchies

$1.00

Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sauce Kitchen

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Fire Cracker Sauce

$0.50

House Sauce

$0.50

Jalapeno Cream Sauce

$0.50

Make Spicy

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Chili Oil

$0.50

Extra Ginger/Wasabi

Ginger/Wasabi

Extra Soy Sauce

Low Sodium Soy Sauce

Extra Lemons

$1.00

Steamed Rice Cup

$2.00

Side of Noodles

$3.50

Side Vegetables

$3.50

Add Shrimp (4)

$4.00

NO GINGER/WASABI

Add Udon Noodles

$3.50

Wontons

Pineapple Empanada Wontons

$5.00

Fruit Empanada Wontons

$5.00

Cakes

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.00

TO-GO CONDIMENTS

FORKS

CHOPSTICKS

SPOONS

SOY SAUCE

GINGER/WASABI

SRIRACHA

NO CONDIMENTS

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

480 N State St Suite L, San Jacinto, CA 92583

Directions

