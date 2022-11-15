Restaurant header imageView gallery

Huahua's Taqueria

3,777 Reviews

$$

1211 Lincoln Rd

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Starters

Elote

Elote

$3.49+

Grilled Mexican Street Corn

Queso & Chips

$3.99+

Salsa & Chips

$3.49+

Guacamole & Chips

$3.99+

Nachos

El Clasico Nachos

$9.99

Queso blanco, mexican cheeses, refried black beans, crema, tomato, onion, pickled jalapeño, cilantro

Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Steak Nachos

$12.99

Shrimp Nachos

$12.99

Tacos

All tacos are prepared with flour tortillas. Corn tortillas available upon request.

Hongos Taco

$4.75

Roasted portobello, grilled veggies, spicy tofu crema, radish, cilantro

Guaco Taco

$4.75

Grilled veggies, fried avocado, guacamole, spicy tofu crema, cilantro, radish

Breakfast Taco

$4.95

Roasted pork, cheesy eggs, carnitas, hash browns, cilantro

Gringo Taco

$4.75

Grilled chicken, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, crema

Combo Special

$11.99

Grilled Mahi Taco

$4.95

Onion, radish, cilantro, cabbage, chili-lime vinaigrette

Crispy Pescado Taco

$4.75

Filet, piña pico, cabbage, jalapeño tartar, cilantro

Chili Rubbed Shrimp Taco

$4.95

Cilantro, cabbage, spicy mayo

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$4.95

Piña pico, cabbage, jalapeño tartar, cilantro

Al Pastor Taco

$4.75

Roasted Pork, charred pineapple, onion, cilantro, crema

Fried Chicken Taco

$4.95

Jalapeño cornbread croutons, cabbage, ancho ranch, cilantro

Grilled Steak Taco

$4.95

Black bean pico, pickled jalapeño, chili-lime vinaigrette

Carnitas Taco

$4.75

Roasted pork, onion, radish, cotija cheese, cilantro

Combo - Korean Shrimp Taco (3)

$11.99

Korean Shrimp Taco (1)

$4.95

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Steak Burrito

$11.99

Carnitas Burrito

$10.99

Shrimp Burrito

$11.99

Veggie Burrito

$9.99

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Fried Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

Mushroom Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheesy Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99

Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99

Romaine, cabbage mix with black corn pico de gallo, tomato, radish and cilantro in home made taco shell. Served with chili lime vinaigrette

Sides

Sd. Sour Cream

$1.49

Sd. Guacamole

$1.49

Sd. Queso Blanco

$1.49

Sd. Homemade Salsa

$1.49

Chips

$1.99

Jalapeno Cornbread

$2.99

Beans & Rice

$2.49

Mac n Queso

$4.99

Chicken Side

$4.00

Fountain Soda

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Coke Zero

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Fruit Punch

$3.49

Fanta Orange

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Water

$0.50

Bottled Drinks

Jarritos Mexican Soda

$3.49

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.49

FIJI Bottled Water

$3.49

Mexican Sprite

$3.49

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

$3.99

Topo Chico

$3.49

FIJI Sml

$2.99

St. Pellegrino

$3.49

Wine

Malbec

$7.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Frose

$8.00

Beers

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Modelo Especial - 24 Oz

$8.00

Modelo Especial - 32 Oz

$10.00Out of stock

Margaritas

Margarita

$6.00+

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We use only the freshest ingredients to ensure the highest quality!

Location

1211 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

